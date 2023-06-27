Ireland expected to pass anti-Catholic bill criminalizing prayer outside abortion facilities

The bill begins its passage today and is expected to be made law before the summer recess.

Safe from harm

As with so many modern evils, the campaign has been promoted in the name of “safety.” The egregious Irish hate speech laws are presented as a safety measure to a people opposed to their implementation.

Of course, both the lockdowns and the injections which accompanied them were also promoted as a necessary measure for public safety. This “safetyism” is a common thread in many repressive measures, being a trusted instrument to market the surrender of liberty.

It is now leveled at the destruction of life.

Brand strategy

“Together for Safety” is the name of the main portal promoting the prohibition of prayers for the sanctity of life.

It has been reported that the group, which exists to lobby the Irish government for the forthcoming law, has given false evidence to the Irish Parliament.

Gript.ie reported in October 2022 how this pro-abortion pressure group repeatedly lied, gaining national attention for a series of false claims about pro-life prayer groups.

Despite the facts being established – that the claims were false and supposed complaints had been fabricated – the Irish Department of Health repeated its position that the “protests are a source of harm and distress.”

The Irish government appears to have a policy not only of excluding conscience and the Catholic faith, but also the opinions of its own people. Their hate speech bill – which will criminalize the public expression of Catholic teaching – is, according to their own research, opposed by a clear majority of Irish people.