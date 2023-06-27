Ireland expected to pass anti-Catholic bill criminalizing prayer outside abortion facilities

(LifeSiteNews) — A proposed anti-Catholic law designed to criminalize prayer in the vicinity of abortion sites is expected to pass in Ireland today.
With typical Orwellian doublespeak, the bill is described as providing “safe access zones,” designating the presence of prayer and the reminder of God as a danger.
Safe Access Zone legislation in Ireland is ready and is going to cabinet next week. Along with many human rights organisations, we've been pushing and I'm thrilled to see it come to fruition. A zone of 100m around any facility providing abortions will be protected @IrishFPA @NWCI
— Senator Pauline O'Reilly (She/Her) (@paulinegalway) June 23, 2023
The new law carries severe penalties including fines and the loss of liberty. As Breaking News.ie reported:
Anyone repeatedly protesting outside medical centers that provide abortions could face a €2,500 fine or six months in prison.
The new laws are aimed at clamping down on anyone protesting outside or close to medical facilities which provide terminations of pregnancy.
The legislation is aimed at creating prayer-free exclusion zones across Ireland, as illustrated in the map below.
The report continues:
The proposals will see a 100-meter buffer zone imposed outside abortion clinics, within which protests impeding access or attempts to influence a woman’s decision to have an abortion will be outlawed.
An initial warning will be given by Irish police, known as the Gardai, following which they face arrest and a trial at which penalties may legally apply.
The bill begins its passage today and is expected to be made law before the summer recess.
Safe from harm
As with so many modern evils, the campaign has been promoted in the name of “safety.” The egregious Irish hate speech laws are presented as a safety measure to a people opposed to their implementation.
Of course, both the lockdowns and the injections which accompanied them were also promoted as a necessary measure for public safety. This “safetyism” is a common thread in many repressive measures, being a trusted instrument to market the surrender of liberty.
It is now leveled at the destruction of life.
Brand strategy
“Together for Safety” is the name of the main portal promoting the prohibition of prayers for the sanctity of life.
It has been reported that the group, which exists to lobby the Irish government for the forthcoming law, has given false evidence to the Irish Parliament.
Gript.ie reported in October 2022 how this pro-abortion pressure group repeatedly lied, gaining national attention for a series of false claims about pro-life prayer groups.
Despite the facts being established – that the claims were false and supposed complaints had been fabricated – the Irish Department of Health repeated its position that the “protests are a source of harm and distress.”
The Irish government appears to have a policy not only of excluding conscience and the Catholic faith, but also the opinions of its own people. Their hate speech bill – which will criminalize the public expression of Catholic teaching – is, according to their own research, opposed by a clear majority of Irish people.
Yet Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee maintains the only opposition is from “fringe commentators and U.S. social media personalities.”
READ: Ireland ‘hate speech’ bill could criminalize defense of traditional Catholic teaching
Fringe personalities
Have any of these measures come to pass through popular demand? One familiar personality after another appears in the story of how abortion “rights” came to the formerly Catholic nation of Ireland.
As U.K.-based Right to Life News reported in 2021, Bill Gates has been paying journalists in Europe to promote abortion.
In the run-up to the Irish referendum of 2017 on the provision of abortion, scandals emerged over the funding of pro-abortion groups such as Amnesty International and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.
Catholic News Agency reported in 2016 on the leaked strategy by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation to promote abortion in Catholic countries.
The donations led to a scandal over foreign influence in the vote, with Amnesty International amongst the groups compelled to return the money.
The campaign, however, was a success. The Irish people had been heavily messaged with “choice,” “safety,” “protection,” and the fiendish omission of the sanctity of life.
READ: George Soros is funding the destruction of Catholic Ireland: here’s how
Vice as virtue
The obscene moral inversions of modern society are many. None can match the repugnant redefinition of the destruction of life. The means by which this crime is promoted reveals the consequences of a culture based exclusively upon the self.
The marketing of murder is inclusive and comforting. It is presented as a good thing which only bad people oppose.
Safe from harm
To brand these measures as “safety” is an extension of the insidious logic which promotes the murder of their own offspring to women.
This is seen as the pinnacle of female liberation, and as such it must be placed beyond judgment.
How are these women to be made safe? By the removal of any indication that the destruction of human life might be a matter of conscience. Any reminder of the sanctity or meaning of life is dangerous – it is harassment.
To remove the divine and moral dimension smooths the business of the killing of the unborn into a simple consumer transaction.
The customer is always right, and enjoys a liberty that denies life with to those who enjoy no right to protection.
Of course, the celebration of the “right” for women to murder their own offspring is itself an indictment of the absolute degradation of our times.
Yet it is not a verdict on the Irish people themselves, inasmuch as it relies heavily on the actions of politicians and NGOs who serve an agenda that is the antithesis of Christianity.
Language matters
The distortion of reality continues with the pro-abortion messaging of a group which views the very mention of life as a menace.
Gone is the term “pro-life,” with its uncomfortable reminder of the obscene reality.
In with the new term “anti-choice.”
Who would be “anti-choice”? Bad people. Bad people who ignore lockdowns.
This childish and evil dichotomy functions by the deliberate exclusion of the truth.
No mention is made that the choice here is one of life and death. That is the point. This narcissistic advertisement for emancipatory child murder says nothing about the baby.
It is about me. My rules, my life, my body. My choice. The question is framed as the predicament of oneself – not two.
Elsewhere we hear that choices must be informed to be valid. Consent theory – on which democracy is founded – rests on the adequate supply of information, which can be approximated to hearing both sides of an argument.
These measures protect women from the dangers of informed consent.
They are designed to exclude the argument of God and the presence of prayer.
The harm principle
The “Together for Safety” campaign has fabricated evidence and promoted lies to present a false reality of intimidation.
This wicked game traduces the dedication of the faithful to the preservation of innocent life as a source of harm. Yet the reasoning on offer reveals the horrifying moral void which inspires these diabolical campaigns.
The argument from “Together for Safety” illustrates the moral vacuum at the center of their pseudo-values.
The right to go to work without thinking is perhaps not one we ought to entertain, if your work happens to be killing unborn children. Similarly, before a life is taken it is wise to reflect on the grave step which is not yet taken. Yet to occasion a pause for thought is deemed criminal, whilst the way is made safe for the crime itself.
What is the relative harm here? The only means by which the destruction of life is seen as less harmful than the “incredibly distressing” presence of prayer is one which renders life worthless.
With this measure, the Irish government and its NGO partners demonstrate their utmost contempt for the value of life before and after birth. This is not only the criminalization of prayer – it is the banalization of evil.