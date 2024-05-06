Is a US-led color revolution underway on Russia’s border in Georgia?

Thousands of Georgians are protesting a proposed law that essentially says domestic lobbyists, NGOs, entities, groups, and individuals who are funded more than 20 percent by foreign interests need to register as such.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

(Conservative Treehouse) — You may have heard of the protests in Tbilisi, Georgia, recently. The protests are framed around what the State Department and CIA call “Russian-favored” legislation.

The Georgia legislation essentially says that domestic lobbyists, NGOs, entities, groups, and individuals who are funded more than 20 percent by foreign interests need to register as such.

Essentially, the U.S. law we call the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) is what the country of Georgia is enacting in their own political landscape. However, the U.S. is not happy about the Georgia law to disclose the source of foreign funding (most of it anti-government) because the U.S. (specifically the State Department and CIA) is the source of that funding.

This Georgia political scheme is yet another U.S-led color revolution in the same hues as 2014 Ukraine.

READ: How the US government used Ukrainian neo-Nazis to build up anti-Russian sentiment

As noted by Global News, “In Georgia, protests have erupted over a proposed law requiring organizations with foreign funding to register their activities with the government. Critics compare the bill to similar legislation used to silence opposition groups in Russia. Thousands of Georgians marched through the capital, Tbilisi, on Sunday to voice their opposition to the bill, with opposition parties and civil society groups calling for mass protests against its expected passage.”

Watch:

Dozens of people have been arrested in Georgia after police in the capital used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who rallied outside Parliament to protest a controversial bill which they argue limits media freedom. Georgia’s Interior Ministry said 63 people were arrested Tuesday while they took part in a demonstration in Tbilisi. Levan Khabeishvili, an opposition MP, posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts with a bloodied face and heavy bruising. Members of his party said he had been assaulted by police. Those arrested were taking part in the latest in a series of protests against a bill which would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they get more than 20% of their funding from abroad. The protesters have denounced it as “the Russian law” because Moscow uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. It is similar to a bill that the ruling Georgian Dream party proposed and then withdrew under pressure last year after large street protests. If the bill is adopted, protesters are concerned that it will allow the authorities to more heavily control the media space as well as derailing integration with the EU after Georgia was granted candidate status in December 2023.

We know the U.S. State Department and CIA are behind this because we predicted it and wrote about it two months ago.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

Tell Congress to stop the Biden administration from funding wars in Ukraine and Israel

Share











