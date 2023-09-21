Is America’s decline in stage 4 terminal?

In an interview with Mark Levin, Thomas Sowell states that he is hard pressed to see how sensible people who care about our Constitutional Republic can hold the line against the savage, philistine, ignorant forces of totalitarianism.

(Courageous Discourse) — God bless Thomas Sowell. At the age of 93, the sage economist and philosopher still has the energy, spirit, and love of this beleaguered Constitutional Republic to continue his good work. He’s just out with a new book, Social Justice Fallacies, and I just listened to him talk about it in an interview with Fox News’s Mark Levin.

The book is the culmination of his decades of research that led him to conclude that the basic tenets of Marxism and the “Social Justice” ideology it spawned have no basis in factual reality. As Sowell sees it – barring severe illness or other unforeseen disasters – most of the misfortunes we experience in our lives are of our own making.

The greatest gift a man and woman can give to their children is to stay married, provide a stable household, and teach their kids the virtues of discipline, study, and delayed gratification. If people fail to look after themselves and their families, tyrants will erect a “paternalistic state” to do the job for them with catastrophic results.

I found Sowell’s interview with Mark Levin alarming. Normally easy-going and humorous, in this interview his tone is one of grave concern. He states that he is hard pressed to see how sensible people who care about our Constitutional Republic can hold the line against the savage, philistine, ignorant forces of totalitarianism that are increasingly dominating the public forum. Especially disturbing are the hordes of college students who threaten classical liberal and conservative philosophers with physical violence if they dare set foot on campus to give a talk.

Right as I was watching Sowell’s interview, my friend and fellow journalist, Christine Dolan, sent me the results of the 2023 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey. Reading it amplified the alarm I was already feeling from watching Sowell’s interview.

77% of Americans can only name one of the freedoms (speech) protected by the First Amendment. They are unaware of the Amendment’s protection of religious freedom, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

As Professor Hugh Liebert pointed out in a 2017 Heritage Foundation lecture, a people who fail to cultivate and maintain civic virtue will, like the Roman Empire, eventually find their country in a state of terminal decline.

Is it too late for America to be saved from tyrants and the avid philistines who do their bidding?

Dr. Peter McCullough recently founded the McCullough Foundation, whose mission is to educate the public about the critical intersection of medical freedom and civic virtue. As we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tyrants have found their Trojan Horse – that is, emerging infectious diseases and our terror of them. Because our bodies may harbor infectious pathogens that could transmit and harm others, we are told that the state must, from time to time, invoke Emergency Power to place us under house arrest, force us to wear masks, and inject us with experimental substances.

While ordinary citizens are forced to bear an enormous burden, elites who are well-positioned in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex enjoy immense profits from the imposition of their state-sponsored “countermeasures,” for which they bear no product liability. The McCullough Foundation endeavors to push back against this tyrannical scheme.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

Share











