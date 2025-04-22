Is Mark Carney Communist China’s preferred choice for Canadian prime minister?

(REAL Women of Canada) — In its report released in January 2025, the Hogue Public Inquiry on Foreign Interference stated that Beijing is attempting to control and influence Chinese communities in Canada by seeking to shape international opinions and influence politicians to support Chinese policies.

READ: RCMP memo warns of Chinese interference on Canadian university campuses to affect election

On March 24th the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) task force held a press conference to disclose it had evidence that Communist China is trying to manipulate the 2025 federal election. It stated that on March 10, 2025, the Chinese-language broadcasting network in Canada included in a broadcast that Liberal candidate Mark Carney was the preferred candidate for Prime Minister. The broadcast network, which is available to Chinese residents in Canada, described Carney as a “tough leader” who would be able to deal with U.S. President Trump over his tariffs on Canadian goods. The broadcast further suggested that Carney would deepen cooperation with China if elected. This was its key message. In another broadcast on March 25, 2025, the network again stated that Carney was its preferred candidate. In no small part, this is due to the fact that Carney is constantly presenting the argument that the U.S. tariffs are a great threat to Canada and that only he has the background and knowledge to deal with this problem. This has been the constant theme of the Liberal Party in this campaign since it certainly cannot campaign on its past record. It is highly significant, however, that Trump has placed tariffs on fifty other countries, the latter of which have subsequently expressed their desire to negotiate tariffs with Mr. Trump, who has agreed to do so. There are only two countries, however, Canada and China, that have not expressed interest in negotiating with Mr. Trump over tariffs and have indicated that they will respond only by retaliatory tariffs. Coincidence? We think not. This response by Carney is very useful for China since its foreign policy objective is to alienate the U.S. from its allies. Carney’s anti-Trump rhetoric raises Canadians’ fear and anxiety about the U.S. and certainly furthers the interests of Communist China.

Liberal Party embedded with Communist China

The Liberal Party has had a long history of collaboration with Communist China. It is not surprising, therefore, that the Chinese government supports Carney as Prime Minister. The Liberal Party’s close association with Communist China is evidenced by Justin Trudeau, who after his 2015 election, held private receptions for Communist Chinese businessmen. Money has flowed from Beijing to the Pierre Trudeau Foundation. It is believed (but not proven) that some of this money has been siphoned off to the Liberal Party. Trudeau refused to provide, as requested, documents and to investigate two Chinese scientists working in the federal virology laboratory in Winnipeg. These scientists were alleged to be sending critical information to Beijing. The scientists, however, departed for Beijing unscathed by any action from either the Canadian justice system or Security Services. Fentanyl and meth super labs in B.C., controlled and operated by Chinese triads, have not been eliminated. These triads sell drugs to Canadians who are dying of drug overdoses by the thousands. The Chinese triads are also trafficking in drugs in the US. They have large money laundering networks to hide their money. The U.S. government has fined the Toronto Dominion Bank operating in the U.S., $3.1 billion for laundering this drug money. Why has Canada not charged the TD Bank officials in Canada for this laundering activity? Why have they not released the names of the bank officials responsible for the laundering to the public? Why have recommendations from the Hogue Commission on foreign political interference in Canada not been implemented? It seems that the Liberal government is stalling to implement the Hogue recommendations because to do so would adversely affect its relationship with Communist China.

Carney’s close relationship with China

While working for Brookfield Asset Management, and at the same time serving as Justin Trudeau’s economic advisor, Carney frequently travelled back and forth to Communist China. While Carney was serving as board chair of Brookfield Asset Management in late 2024, the company secured a U.S. $276 billion loan from a Chinese state-owned bank. Photographs showing Carney meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Communist officials are revealing. A recent photograph showed Carney meeting in Toronto with a pro-Beijing lobby group called the Jiangsu Commerce Council of Canada (JCCC). According to JCCC’s website, Carney held an in-depth exchange with some executives of the organization. The website states that Carney “highly praised the pioneering role of the Chinese business community …”. The JCCC website also asserts that Carney’s entry into politics was an important turning point in the upgrading of China-Canada relations. When journalists questioned Carney about his meeting with JCCC, Carney stated flatly, “I have never heard of this group.” The photograph of Carney with the JCCC executives exposed his lie.

READ: Canadian officials warn Communist China ‘highly likely’ to interfere in 2025 election

This is not the first time that Carney has lied to the Canadian public. He denied his role in Brookfield’s decision to move its headquarters from Toronto to New York City. At the time of the move Carney was CEO and Chairman of the Board and documents show that he had written to the shareholders requesting they approve the move. Carney has also taken credit for former Finance Minister Paul Martin’s balancing of the budget even though he was not associated with Martin at that time.

Carney’s obvious affiliation with Communist China was indicated by his refusal to drop Paul Chiang as Liberal candidate in the Markham-Unionville riding. Mr. Chiang had suggested that the opposing Conservative candidate, Joseph Tay, should be brought to the Chinese consulate to be returned to China as there was a million-HKDollar bounty placed on him by the Hong Kong police, for making podcasts opposing Beijing. Because of the furore arising from his suggestion, and the ensuing RCMP investigation, Chiang stepped down from the nomination. Carney replaced Chiang with another candidate, Peter Yuen, who also has come under scrutiny because of his ties in Toronto to pro-Beijing groups. Yuen is a retired Deputy Police Chief with the Toronto police force. When Yuen was appointed to this prominent position in the Toronto police force, the Toronto Chinese Consulate held a reception to honour the occasion. Yuen attended a large military celebration in September 2015 in Beijing, his accommodation paid by the Beijing government. Yuen was also responsible for bringing in several busloads of international Chinese students to the 2019 nomination meeting of another Liberal candidate, Han Dong, who was also a strong supporter of the Beijing government. Dong was re-elected in 2021 but subsequently left the Liberal caucus and remained in Parliament sitting as an independent member. After Dong left the Liberal caucus in March 2023, the Toronto Dominion Bank closed his bank account because of allegations of money laundering. Justice Marie-Josée Hogue cited in her report on Foreign Interference, the example of Han Dong meddling in Canadian elections on behalf of the Communist Chinese government. Yuen has had extensive speaking engagements with a number of Chinese lobby groups friendly to Beijing. He appeared at one of these meetings wearing his Deputy Police Chief uniform during which he led the singing of, “My Chinese Heart,” which included the line “Wherever the Chinese live in the world, their heart belongs to China.” If Yuen is elected as MP in the Markham-Unionville riding he will be there representing Communist China in the House of Commons, rather than the people of that riding. Carney appears to be fine with that as well as with China’s attempts to interfere with Canadian elections.

READ: Communist China helped boost Mark Carney’s image on social media, election watchdog reports

Carney’s frequent lies and unacceptable behavior such as his plagiarizing of his Ph.D. thesis at Oxford, or his refusal to be interviewed by Jordan Peterson, indicate that he is untrustworthy. It also indicates that Carney believes that he is superior to ordinary Canadians whom he regards with little respect since he believes that they are unconcerned about his behavior. As this election campaign unfolds, it is increasingly apparent that this election and the Canadian public are a mere tool for Carney to achieve political power. Once in power, Carney will pursue the globalist net-zero agenda, which includes weakening Canada’s relationship with the United States and placing Canada and Canadians squarely within the Communist Chinese sphere of influence.

Reprinted with permission from REAL Women of Canada.

Share











