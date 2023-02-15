Is the US fomenting a color revolution in Hungary under the guise of ‘protecting human rights’?

The World Economic Forum and NATO/Western alliance cannot permit a nation to stand on principles of nationalism. Allowing a point of contrast that would showcase the weakness of globalism and multiculturalism is something the western control system just cannot permit.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Hungary has been in the crosshairs of the Biden-Obama administration ever since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to align with the World Economic Forum Western democracies in their quest for regime change in Russia.

As the NATO led Western alliance assembled to use Ukraine as a proxy war against Russia, Orbán would not join.

READ: George Soros’ ‘Russia Project’ aims to capture nation states in the web of globalism

In early April 2022, Orbán was overwhelmingly re-elected, despite the massive efforts against him by the European Union, Western, and euro-centric multinational globalists. As a result of the victory, Brussels was furious at the Hungarian people. From the Associated Press:

Orbán – a fierce critic of immigration, LGBTQ rights and ‘EU bureaucrats’ – has garnered the admiration of right-wing nationalists across Europe and North America.

Within the statements reported from his 2022 victory speech, Orbán warned citizens of the NATO and Western allied countries about the manipulation of Ukraine and how he views the Zelenskyy regime:

While speaking to supporters on Sunday, Orbán singled out Zelenskyy as part of the ‘overwhelming force’ that he said his party had struggled against in the election – ‘the left at home, the international left, the Brussels bureaucrats, the Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media, and in the end, even the Ukrainian president.’

READ: The Dutch farmers’ fight for freedom is a battle for our collective future

This put Orbán in the crosshairs of the Western alliance, specifically the EU and U.S. bureaucrats who use their power, position, and intelligence apparatus to manipulate foreign nations. A year later and now we see USAID administrator Samantha Power in Hungary openly discussing her seeding of the NGO’s and political activist systems in order to generate yet another color revolution.

READ: ‘Color Revolution’: Biden team is following carefully scripted coup intended to take down America

Why is eliminating Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán now the goal of the Biden administration? Well, a reminder:

Hungary warned citizens of the west about the New World Order, created through Ukraine;

Hungary continued to purchase Russian oil and natural gas. Zelenskyy and the Western alliance were furious;

Hungary said they would continue energy purchases in Rubles if that is what Russia demanded.

The World Economic Forum and NATO/Western alliance cannot permit a nation to stand on principles of nationalism. Allowing a point of contrast that would showcase the weakness of globalism and multiculturalism is something the western control system just cannot permit.

READ: Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán vows to stay on the ‘side of peace’ as Ukraine calls for more weapons

As a result, Samantha Power, the U.S. State Department (USAID), and the CIA are collectively running an operation in Hungary, seeding the groundwork for the next color revolution.

They don’t even try to hide this stuff anymore.

Just keep watching… More will become visible, and our conversation will now have context for what comes next.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

