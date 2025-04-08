Is the US Intelligence Community hiding secret weapons from the American public?

The CIA's Rick Crawford found evidence suggesting 'some Anomalous Health Incidents are the work of foreign adversaries. Sadly, the IC has actively attempted to impede our investigation.'

(LifeSiteNews) — After the previous election but prior to the Trump Administration taking over, an important Interim Report on the potential use of electromagnetic energy weapons on Americans was published by the House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency. The Report discusses the potential for directed energy to be secretly used to cause health incidents from unknown locations.

Before discussing the Report, a summary about directed energy and weapons made from those technologies is necessary. The U.S. Department of Defense describes directed energy (DE) as an

umbrella term covering technologies that produce a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy or atomic or subatomic particles.

Directed energy is used in military weapons:

A DE weapon is a system using DE primarily as a direct means to disable, damage or destroy adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel. DE warfare is military action involving the use of DE weapons, devices, and countermeasures to either cause direct damage or destruction of adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel, or to determine, exploit, reduce, or prevent hostile use of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) through damage, destruction, and disruption.

Some directed energy weapons are described in military, police, and other literature; “active denial system” and “Silent Guardian” are two types publicly described, although many facts on those weapons are reportedly still kept secret by the U.S. Government. Silent Guardian has been marketed directly to police.

U.S. government military contractors have been involved in development of such technologies. Raytheon, which has locations throughout the U.S., has been involved in the development of such weapons.

Directed electromagnetic energy and similar technologies can be made into weapons which are not described publicly and might be used by government entities that are not part of the military. Obviously, such directed energy technology can also be informally described as a directed energy weapon without knowing specifically what the weapon is or how it operates.

And it is those somewhat unknown directed energy weapons which are implied in the recently published Interim Report on the potential use of electromagnetic energy weapons on Americans entitled, “Investigating the Intelligence Community’s Conclusions on Anomalous Health Incidents: Is the Intelligence Community Hiding the Real Reason for This Phenomenon?”

The report suggests that the U.S. government Intelligence Community has falsely claimed that foreign entities are not the cause of the “anomalous health incidents” (AHIs) like the Havana Syndrome.

It is necessary to emphasize that attacks similar to those described as causing the Havana Syndrome also reportedly occurred in the United States, thus implying that non-government employees in the U.S. could also be targeted by such somewhat secret weapons or devices. The common American citizen could be targeted.

The report explains that an Intelligence Community Experts panel, which had access to more than 1,000 classified documents, arrived at the following findings:

The signs and symptoms of AHIs are genuine and compelling.

A subset of AHIs cannot be easily explained by known environmental or medical conditions and could be due to external stimuli.

Pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics of reported AHIs, although information gaps exist.

Ultrasound also plausibly explains the core characteristics, but only in close access scenarios and with information gaps.

Psychosocial factors alone cannot account for the core characteristics, although they may cause some other incidents or contribute to long-term symptoms.

Ionizing radiation, chemical and biological agents, infrasound, audible sound, ultrasound propagated over large distances, and bulk heating from electromagnetic energy are all implausible explanations for the core characteristics in the absence of other synergistic stimuli.

Still, the Intelligence Community ignored those findings and arrived at their own conclusion that foreign adversaries were not the cause of the anomalous health incidents and that environmental or other factors were likely the cause. CIA Subcommittee Chairman Rick Crawford summarized the report as follows:

After years of traveling the world holding meetings and hearings with credible whistleblowers and leaders in our Intelligence Community (IC), I have discovered that there is reliable evidence to suggest that some Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs) are the work of foreign adversaries. Sadly, the IC has actively attempted to impede our investigation, but we have nonetheless been able to gather significant evidence, and I have reason to believe that its claims of environmental or social factors explaining AHIs are false. This interim report is just the beginning, and our investigative work through the CIA subcommittee will continue until we get full cooperation and thorough answers from the IC.

Additionally, the Report explains that U.S. government officials misled Congress and did not cooperate, leading the Subcommittee to conclude that “there must be something Intelligence Community leadership has sought to prevent Congress from discovering.” Specifically,

[t]he Biden Administration and IC leadership has sought to hinder the Subcommittee’s investigation into AHIs to keep the truth about AHIs from Congress and, by extension, the American public. This is unacceptable. This Subcommittee will continue its investigation into AHIs into the 119th Congress. The Subcommittee will work with the Trump-Vance Administration and new IC leadership to make all reasonable information and key personnel available to congressional investigators.

As of December 5, 2024, Chairman Rick Crawford was “finalizing a substantial and highly classified report. It involves very sensitive information gathered over the past two years that was previously unknown to the Committee.”

In other words, there is important information which will be kept from the public about the abilities of directed energy to be weaponized and secretly used on Americans.

One could think of several comments and concerns. First of all, it is not clear why Congress is focusing only on U.S. government employees being targeted with directed electromagnetic energy or similar invisible and silent technologies that can be operated from long distances away.

Non-government American citizens should also be considered as targets of such technologies, in part because the Interim Report mentions such attacks occurring in the U.S.

Simply consider how the FBI is or was weaponized against Americans. Would government employees use secret weapons against American citizens who are not government employees? For example, it seems that an author who continually publicly criticizes FBI employees or a Congressional candidate planning on significantly reducing the number of employees in the FBI or Intelligence Community might be targeted secretly if such weapons are available.

Second, the Interim Report concludes that “there must be something IC leadership has sought to prevent Congress from discovering.” The Report apparently does not directly mention all of the possible things that the Intelligence Community leadership might be hiding.

It seems to be implied throughout and especially based on the six Expert findings mentioned above, though, that Intelligence Community leadership might be hiding advanced weapons/devices which use pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range and/or ultrasound technologies. Those, again, when used as weapons, are considered directed energy weapons.

Next, why would the U.S. intelligence community hide those weapons from Americans if foreign governments are the only entities that use such secret weapons? In other words, hiding the existence of those weapons might suggest that the U.S. intelligence community or law enforcement uses or has used such weapons and systems. Otherwise, it seems it would not be a big deal to publicize that foreign governments have such weapons.

Finally, what would be controversial about making directed energy weapons unlawful in U.S. Federal law? Consider the following Federal law on biological weapons:

Whoever knowingly develops, produces, stockpiles, transfers, acquires, retains, or possesses any biological agent, toxin, or delivery system for use as a weapon, or knowingly assists a foreign state or any organization to do so, or attempts, threatens, or conspires to do the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for life or any term of years, or both. There is extraterritorial Federal jurisdiction over an offense under this section committed by or against a national of the United States.

Who would be opposed to using similar wording except replacing biological “agent, toxin” and so on with “directed energy weapon, system, device” and other technologies? Additional wording should include criminal punishments for the use of such technologies in “investigations” and other intelligence community, law enforcement, or similar operations. Such technologies should be prohibited even when they are not considered to be used as a “weapon.” No exceptions should be made. There should be unanimous support for such a law.

Now, it is necessary to mention here a strategy of government employees who attempt to gain public support for new technologies which should never be legalized. They say things like “This technology is dangerous! Therefore, it should only be used when a warrant is issued.” Such loaded statements are intended to make Americans wrongly believe that warrants protect them from the criminals who are also judges, law enforcement employees, or other government employees.

An example is necessary here. There is a type of radar technology which can “see into” homes and surveil any human movement inside the home; those with the radar can be outside the home and far distances away. Such technology could, at least theoretically, be improved enough to surveil every second of one’s whole life (depending on how improved the technology, conception might even be able to be surveilled).

Law enforcement or intelligence community government employees might be observed using the previous statements to support their use of such surveillance technologies: “These technologies can take away Americans’ freedoms. But, under strict supervision we can protect you with the technologies. We might be able to use the technologies to get some more Iranians and maybe even El Chapo, Jr.! Therefore, those technologies should only be used with a warrant!”

Of course, judges rely on law enforcement employees for their protection and both judges and police are paid by the same government employees who are their bosses. There are very few people in the world who would oppose the police, FBI, or others who claim to protect them. Thus, warrants do not mean much in America.

In other words, there are several technologies which should be completely illegal with no exceptions, and one of those technologies is the technology which can “see into” homes. Other technologies which should be completely illegal are technologies that can surveil and/or affect the human brain and body. Even technologies which can cause things like an itch, sneeze, or a muscle twitch – “stimulation of nervous and muscle tissues” – should also be considered weapons and should be made illegal.

And it is those technologies which are implied in the above-mentioned report which are purportedly being hidden from Congress and Americans. It seems that Americans should be paying close attention to Congress finding and publicizing the truth about directed energy weapons and anomalous health incidents

