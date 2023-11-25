Is the White House building Great Reset ‘green utopias’ to house a massive influx of immigrants?

The White House released plans to convert massive commercial properties into affordable “zero-emission” housing

(Mercola) — The White House released plans to convert massive commercial properties into affordable housing. Along with promoting energy efficiency and “zero emissions conversions” — classic technocrat dictates — the “much-needed housing” will provide more room to house the influx of illegal immigrants being driven into the U.S. by drug cartels.

In the October 2023 fact sheet, which touts the developments as “transit-oriented” and a method to “increase housing supply,” it stated:

“[T]he Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to support the conversion of high-vacancy commercial buildings to residential use, including through new financing, technical assistance, and sale of federal properties. These announcements will create much-needed housing that is affordable, energy efficient, near transit and good jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, nearly 30 percent of which comes from the building sector.”

Paving the way for a surveilled, Green ‘Utopia’

The White House announcement is peppered with Great Reset buzzwords, like “clean energy economy” and “zero emissions housing,” and echoes the agendas being pushed by globalists.

The Green New Deal (Green Agenda), “Build Back Better,” the Fourth Industrial Revolution (the transhumanist movement) and The Great Reset, officially introduced by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and then-Prince Charles in June 2020 — all exist to further and facilitate the implementation of Agenda 21.

Agenda 21 (Agenda for the 21st Century) is the inventory and control plan for all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, construction, means of production, food, energy, information, education and all human beings in the world. The European Green Deal is more of the same — introduced by the European Commission in December 2019 to, in part, replace fossil fuels with “cleaner” energy sources.

The White House cites data showing that office vacancies are at a 30-year high, straining local economies, while affordable housing is lacking and communities are looking for ways to cut emissions from buildings and transportation. Vacant commercial properties will be repurposed into affordable housing that will be close to transportation, “green,” and ideal for building the smart cities that take away your privacy and autonomy and allow for further surveillance and control.

The proposal aligns with the Great Reset agenda, which suggests shared goals, such as equality and sustainability, should be at the heart of government and private investments, and rather than funneling government recovery funds and economic-stimulus funding to “fill cracks in the old system,” these should be used to “create a new one that is more resilient, equitable, and sustainable in the long run.”

Schwab added, “This means, for example, building ‘green’ urban infrastructure and creating incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.”

It all sounds well and good, except, as Technocracy News reported in June 2020, “the promised Utopia comes with a price — it sets shackles on our personal freedom …” This could certainly be the case for those living in these affordable, green, smart cities.

As investigative journalist Corey Lynn tweeted, “Here we go … Converting/rezoning commercial buildings to net zero multiuse residential to fill up those abandoned buildings in cities and build their dream smart cities (and likely make room for illegal immigrants), complete with a 54-page guidebook.”

The required sacrifices do not apply to the technocrats running the system, however, so ultimately The Great Reset will result in two tiers or people: the technocratic elite, who have all the power and rule over all assets, and the rest of humanity, who have no power, no assets and no say-so in anything.

Why zero emissions has a dark side

Zero emissions housing sounds like a good thing on the surface. But the notion can be traced back to decades’ old plans to implement a totalitarian future. In order to establish a new world order, there need to be problems that are global in scope. One of the problems, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was the environment.

In 1972, a United Nations meeting about climate change was held to come up with a plan to manage the planet in a sustainable manner. This led to the creation of Agenda 21. In 2019, WEF entered into a strategic alliance with the United Nations, which called for the UN to “use public-private partnerships as the model for nearly all policies that it implements, most specifically the implementation of the 17 sustainable development goals, sometimes referred to as Agenda 2030.”

Agenda 2030 is aimed at reducing middle-class’ consumption of basic goods and energy, which includes limiting, with an eye toward eliminating, property rights and private ownership for future generations, along with targeting such “luxuries” as ownership of electric appliances and motor vehicles along with suburban housing and air conditioning.

It’s easy to see how turning high-vacancy commercial spaces into high-density housing fits right into this plan.

How smart, Net Zero mandates may steal your autonomy

A practical example of how privacy may gradually disappear in these converted commercial spaces is the likely installation of smart devices in the residences. With each smart device that you welcome into your home — such as connected alarm clocks, vehicles, refrigerators and doorbells — another layer of your personal life is revealed.

This is certainly true of smart meters, which are officially known in the U.S. as advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) installations. In 2020, 102.9 million such smart meters were installed by U.S. electric utilities, about 88% of them in personal residences. AMI meters measure and record electricity usage at least every hour, if not more, and provide the data to the utility company and consumer at least once a day.

They’re also capable of distinguishing what type of energy you’re using. So, they know if you’re doing a load of laundry, watching TV or have left your home for the day. While this might not sound nefarious on the surface, it’s an intensely personal form of surveillance — one that could easily be used against you, including to ration your energy. Journalist Abby Martin explained:

“If the notion about what you are doing and when you are doing isn’t disturbing enough – it’s worse. These devices are capable of regulating, controlling and even rationing your energy use. Take this example, you are running your fans in the hot summer months and the power company decides you are using too much power, they will take it upon themselves to lower it regardless of the consumer willing to pay for the extra usage.”

Technocrats such as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Bill Gates are among those pushing for “net zero” carbon emissions. The deadline Gates has given to reach net zero emissions is 2050, and smart meters are already being positioned as an essential part of this plan.

Are they making room for the cartel’s migrant mobs?

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), some 1.7 million illegals flowed across the southern border into the U.S. in 2021, another 2.4 million in 2022 and nearly 1.8 million as of August 2023.

Many of them have been sent by drug cartels, law enforcement sources told The New York Post, under the false impression that anyone waiting for an immigration appointment through the CBP One app can get asylum if they turn themselves in. According to The New York Post:

“Drug cartels are besieging the border by deliberately sending thousands of migrants a day to hand themselves over to Border Patrol officers in different US border towns, sources revealed to The Post. The tactic is meant to tie up already overworked border agents so Mexico’s cartels can carry on their drug and human smuggling operations undisturbed in less populated areas, law enforcement officials explained. … ‘The way it’s being orchestrated through the cartels, I believe it’s meant to overwhelm the system. The [places] that are being impacted the most are border communities,’ former El Paso City Councilmember Claudia Rodriquez told The Post.”

Kidnapping is another issue. Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission has warned that drug cartels “found the kidnapping and extortion of migrants to be lucrative.” With the number of migrants reaching the border tripling over the last two decades, criminal groups have taken over migration routes, putting children and families at extreme risk.

Speaking with NBC News, Nilda García, a researcher at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, explained, “It is very difficult for these groups to pass up this profit, this opportunity to earn money with migrants. Kidnappings are one more layer of its structure … They are very well organized. Sometimes they have military training and access to high-caliber weapons to terrorize migrants.”

Is immigration intended to break down nationalism?

The video above features Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mini-documentary “Midnight At the Border,” in which he travels to the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona, to investigate the illegal immigration issue firsthand.

The uncontrolled influx of illegals also puts an enormous strain on local communities, all of which have limited resources. In May 2023, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced that nearly half of all NYC hotel rooms were occupied by illegal immigrants. The city is reportedly reimbursing hotels more than $300 a night per room, which means taxpayers are paying, while the city is slashing services in an effort to balance the budget.

Massive tent cities are also being set up to deal with the migrant influx. Is the conversion of office buildings to housing the White House’s “solution” to this crisis? Ultimately, it gives the global cabal one more win in its war against the sovereignty of humanity — and sovereign nations.

As Ivor Cummins, a biochemical engineer with a background in medical device engineering and leading teams in complex problem-solving, explains, “There’s … a massive change in immigration … it has been many times identified as a way of breaking down nationalism … the United Nations … made it clear we need to destroy national, we need to destroy sovereign nations …”