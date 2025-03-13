Israel lobby successfully gets Tulsi Gabbard not to hire Gaza war critic

Following the intervention of the Israel lobby, Daniel Davis has been dropped from Tulsi Gabbard’s national security team because he doesn't unconditionally support Israel's destructive regime.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following the intervention of the Israel lobby, Daniel Davis has been dropped from Tulsi Gabbard’s national security team for his criticism of Israel’s Gaza war.

Davis, a retired U.S. Army officer who runs a D.C.-based think tank, is the host of the popular “Daniel Davis Deep Dive” show.

Gabbard had named Davis as one of her picks for a national security adviser role. In a hit piece published following this announcement, Jewish Insider called Davis an antisemite, and also cited the appearance of “known antisemites” such as Col. Douglas Macgregor and the U.K. left-populist George Galloway as guests on his show.

UPDATE: Amid significant backlash, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard has withdrawn Daniel Davis from the Deputy DNI role. While we applaud this decision, it’s deeply troubling he was even considered. We commend President Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations. With Leo… https://t.co/oOcTFfC7QB — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 13, 2025

Douglas MacGregor, upon hearing the news about the rejection of Davis, told LifeSiteNews the following,

LTC Davis is a man of courage and integrity. His competence to perform his duties in the Office of DNI was never disputed. His commitment to the moral principles that govern the behavior of an officer of the armed forces and his Christianity compelled him to take a policy position that made him persona non grata inside the beltway. It’s unfortunate that these attributes made him unacceptable to the Trump Administration.

Before the Zionist smear campaign succeeded in vetoing Davis’ selection, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said his appointment would be “extremely dangerous.” In its report on the successful effort to block Davis, a strong supporter of Gabbard, The New York Times said of the ADL, “In a social media post, the group accused Mr. Davis of minimizing Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack and undermining American support for Israel.”The ADL was founded to defend the reputation of Jewish child rapist Leo Frank and frames any criticism of Israel’s crimes as irrational hatred of Jews. Its leader, Jonathan Greenblatt, has appeared to call for Israeli terrorist attacks on U.S. and Western citizens.

In a speech to the Israeli Knesset in January, he called for the “genius” behind the exploding pager attacks” to be used by “a whole new unit” of Israel’s army and intelligence to “combat antisemitism” in the U.S., Canada, Britain, and across Europe.

What is Davis’s crime? Does he hate Jews? His criticism of U.S. intervention in and support for foreign wars has been mentioned in the case against him – with his statement that U.S. funding of Israel is a “stain” on its global reputation seen as a major red flag. The New York Times recorded the charges against him.

“In January, he wrote on social media that U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza was a ‘stain on our character as a nation, as a culture, that will not soon go away.’”

Former CIA officer and fellow of the globalist Atlantic Council Marc Polymeropoulos was quoted as saying:

“[Davis’] overt criticism of Israel and total opposition to any military action against Iran seems to run counter to current administration policy.”

That U.S. support for a nation accused of genocide is a “stain” on its reputation is a fact, but it is one which cannot be accepted by supporters of Israel’s obvious crimes.

To prevent anyone from stating facts like these the label “antisemite” is attached, making any criticism of the actions of Israel identical to the hatred of all Jews.

This dangerous false equivalence labels all Jews as collectively guilty of Israel’s crimes, when in reality a majority of American Jews hold critical views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many Jews have long warned that forcing the equivalence of Israel with all Jews worldwide is itself a leading driver of antisemitism, as it promotes the false belief that everyone who is Jewish supports everything the Zionist regime ever does.

In Israel itself, organizations such as B’Tselem exist to document the horrific crimes committed by Israel. The former chief of Mossad warned in 2023 that Netanyahu is leading Israel on a path of self-destruction. Criticism of Israel is valid and justified, as this archive of Israel’s war crimes from Israeli news outlet Haaretz clearly shows.

Daniel Davis is not the only would-be appointee to the U.S. government whose position has been canceled by the Zionist equivalent of USAID. Its richly-sponsored influence has shaped U.S. government policy and personnel choices for decades.

Aside from the sabotaging of Chas Freeman’s career under President Obama, Wikipedia provides a brief list of victims of the Israeli influence network:

Among politicians considered unfriendly to Israel who AIPAC has helped defeat include Cynthia McKinney, Paul Findley, Earl F. Hilliard, Pete McCloskey, the U.S. senators William Fulbright and Roger Jepsen, and Adlai Stevenson III in his campaign for Governor of Illinois in 1982. The defeat of Charles H. Percy, Senator for Illinois until 1985, has been attributed to AIPAC-co-ordinated donations to his opponent after he supported the sale of AWACS planes to Saudi Arabia.

The political realist John Mearsheimer has published an extensive account of the enormous power of this network in his book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy.

Co-authored with Stephen Walt, the book was produced from working papers published in 2006 by Harvard University. Its headline paper, “The Israel Lobby,” was described as “one of the most controversial articles published in recent memory.”

Why would this be so “controversial”?

The book makes the case that “the remarkable level of material and diplomatic support that the United States provides to Israel … cannot be fully explained on either strategic or moral grounds.”

Mearsheimer and Walt are saying that there is no basis in reality or in morality for the peerless level of support provided to Israel by the U.S. Why then does it continue to do so? The summary of the book explains:

“This exceptional relationship is due largely to the political influence of a loose coalition of individuals and organizations that actively work to shape U.S. foreign policy in a pro-Israel direction.”

What this means is that the Israel lobby exists to protect its own interests, as well as that of the Zionist state. Neither this influence peddling bureaucracy nor Israel itself serve the interests of the American people. In fact, Mearsheimer and Walt conclude that the influence of the Israel lobby “increases dangers that all states face from global jihadist terror” – and has involved the U.S. in a series of disastrous, extremely costly and failed regime change wars in the Middle East. It naturally seeks to shape U.S. policy regarding Israel’s domestic wars on the non-Jewish population, the authors claim.

The view overall from Mearsheimer and Walt on the Israel lobby is that: “The policies it has encouraged are in neither America’s national interest nor Israel’s long-term interest.”

The power of this lobby is once again evident. In smearing Davis, a man has been removed from the U.S. government who could resist unconditional support for the Israeli regime. It is arguably the complete lack of restraint on the Netanyahu government that has seen it lead Israel towards self-destruction.

Rational, experienced, highly principled voices like those of Davis could stop this madness, and now he will not be heard in the United States government unless possibly there is a huge public reaction to Trump against this latest Israeli interference in U.S. government affairs.

Share











