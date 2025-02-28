Israeli army’s October 7 report confirms ‘colossal’ failures surrounding Hamas attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released its probe into October 7, concluding that a 'colossal failure' permitted the attacks by Hamas and confirming its own use of the 'Hannibal Directive,' a measure to attack Israelis to prevent their capture.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is the latest news development vindicating LifeSite’s early reporting on disturbing developments in Israel that many readers and commenters initially found unbelievable. Many were critical that we would report what they insisted were exaggerations and unproven “antisemitic” claims that they did not read or see in other news media.

Our journalists especially rely upon proven information sources on such serious issues. Still, we understand the difficulty that many had to accept that the highly regarded IDF would be responsible for such a “colossal failure,” killing hundreds of its own citizens to prevent them from becoming hostages and engaging in deliberate barbaric, genocidal killings of many other innocent civilians and journalists.

Initially, we, too, found these charges shocking and unbelievable. Still, statements and evidence from IDF members, verifying photos and reports from Israeli and other investigative journalists and sources, convinced us that the claims were credible. We then felt obliged to report them and reject official Israeli denials, regardless of negative responses from some readers. We are relieved but, of course, not happy to be able to report the disturbing information in today’s article.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Israeli army has released its probe into the events of October 7, concluding that a “colossal failure” permitted the attacks by Hamas – and admits that both Israeli ground troops and air force fired on and killed Israeli civilians.

As the Times of Israel reported on February 27, “Investigations detail military’s decade-long ‘misperception’ of Hamas, its refusal to recognize the imminent invasion even in the last few hours, and the chaos that catastrophically slowed the fightback on the day.”

The report confirmed the use on October 7 of the so-called “Hannibal Directive,” a measure ordering Israeli forces to kill its own civilians rather than permit them being taken hostage, which was dismissed as “lies and denial,” but its use has been alleged since the day of the attacks.

READ: Israeli soldiers attacked their own people on October 7, former defense minister confirms

In recent weeks former Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant said the “Hannibal Directive” was used. With the publication yesterday of the Israeli army (IDF) investigation, questions were also raised over the diversion of Israeli air strikes from the attacks, as the Jerusalem Post noted:

The Air Force was carrying out ‘the Sword of Damocles’ operation – a code name only being revealed on Thursday for the first time – to attack many Hamas commanders and their headquarters around 10:30 a.m. on October 7, 2023, just as it was carrying out the ‘Hannibal Directive’ of gunning down anything that moved around the Israel-Gaza border.

Whilst the Israeli army was “gunning down” people indiscriminately, the Post reports that Israeli pilots were also “reluctant about hitting potential hostages even after the Hannibal Directive was issued.”

The report highlights “security lapses” and failure to respond to obvious signs of danger – even on the day of the attacks – in a damning indictment of institutional Israeli “failure” going back years.

Senior army chiefs have already resigned, according to Deutsche Welle’s report, with the current head of the IDF General Herzi Halevi accepting complete responsibility.

“The responsibility is mine. I was the commander of the army on October 7, and I also bear the full responsibility for all of you,” Halevi told Israelis in a January televised address. Calling for a government inquiry into the failures which permitted the October 7 attacks, Halevi’s address was seen as a “subtle parting shot” at the Israeli prime minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted calls to hold an inquiry into October 7. With demands for a state inquiry now “widespread,” the Associated Press reported:

The prime minister has not taken responsibility, saying he will answer tough questions only after the war, which has been paused for nearly six weeks by a tenuous ceasefire. Despite public pressure, including from the families of the roughly 1,200 people killed in the Oct. 7 attack and the 251 taken as hostages into Gaza, Netanyahu has resisted calls for a commission of inquiry.

The Israeli army report comes three months after Israel’s Civilian Board of Inquiry undertook its own review of the events of October 7, as reported by Israel National News in November 2024.

The board, which includes former military commanders and Israeli politicians, placed the blame for the failure to prevent the attacks at the feet of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“According to the conclusions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly received repeated warnings from senior security figures months before the war, but these were not addressed in-depth, nor was there consideration for possible errors in the prevailing concept that ‘Hamas is deterred.’”

The board asked of the Israeli prime minister, “If he was warned, why was no action taken?”

READ: Israeli leaders call for October 7 inquiry following claims Benjamin Netanyahu ‘let it happen’

The board’s report placed “personal responsibility” for the attacks on “PM Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva” as it detailed how Netanyahu “crippled all decision-making centers, such as the Cabinet and National Security Council, preventing any serious discussion on key security issues.”

As NBC reported on the report’s release in November 2024, the Israeli government “failed in its duty to protect citizens,” noting that Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the report or on its findings.

Netanyahu on trial

Netanyahu is currently on trial facing charges of corruption whilst the scandal of “Qatargate” deepens around him and his administration.

His coalition is strained by U.S. demands to maintain a hostage deal Israeli sources say the U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has “pressured” Netanyahu into accepting. The fracturing coalition has already seen the departure of Jewish Power member of Knesset (MK) and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who accused Netanyahu of sabotaging every hostage deal over the past year “for his own personal interest.”

With the U.S. reluctant to commit to another war in the Middle East, Netanyahu’s hopes of sparking a major conflict with Iran and resuming the war in Gaza to keep his government intact are complicated by deepening scandals within Israel itself. Arab sources say U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is set to travel to the region this Sunday to discuss the move to “phase two” of the hostage deal which has – so far – ended Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Netanyahu’s remaining extremist coalition partner Bezalel Smotrich said honoring the Trump-brokered hostage deal would lead to “rivers of blood” and said Israel should abandon it and “annex Gaza” instead.

READ: Trump posts bizarre AI video of ‘Trump Gaza’ featuring Elon Musk, Netanyahu lying on beach

“[F]or every day the hostages aren’t returned, we annex 5% of Gaza’s territory,” Smotrich explained, his further remarks showing a split in the Zionist-supremacist wing of Israeli politics that has been the source of the most extreme statements and policies seen under Netanyahu’s current term.

Speaking on the departure of Ben-Gvir over the Israel acceptance of the hostage deal, Smotrich added, “[Ben-Gvir] saved his own reputation. The deal won’t stick to him, but he is not a partner in returning to war.”

“If I had joined him in toppling the government, it would have been the best gift for Hamas. Hamas understands perfectly that if the government falls, the war stops, and they come out victorious.”

Coalition partners who have propped up Netanyahu are now joining a chorus of Israeli voices in saying the quiet parts out loud. The Netanyahu regime is the enemy of peace and of the truth in Israel, and the long career of its leader in avoiding responsibility for his actions may now be facing its end.

As Smotrich’s remark implies, if peace breaks out, Netanyahu is finished. The same can be said of the truth over October 7. The formula of avoiding peace at any price to secure his political fortune appears to have lost its magic for Netanyahu. He is fighting his own multi-front war as he seeks to escape the consequences of his own actions.

With these events, Israelis move closer to the truth about why the October 7 attacks were not prevented, which triggered a response from Netanyahu condemned as genocide. The narrative of “lies and denial” is breaking down in Israel.

