Israeli health ministry accused of hiding data on COVID jab injuries to children

Although the Israeli State Comptroller has seen the data indicating child vaccine injuries, no interventions have yet been made at the government level.

(America’s Frontline News) – Children aged 5–11 are suffering COVID vaccine injuries, including neurological adverse events, at about six times the rate of 12–17 year old children.

Israel’s Ministry of Health commissioned a study analyzing reports of adverse events from Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to the nation’s vaccine database, known as the Nahlieli system, between December 2021 and May 2022. The research team was headed by Professor Matti Berkowitz, director of the Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology Unit at Assaf Harofeh Hospital (Shamir).

In raw numbers, Berkowitz found that children in the 5–11 age group had twice as many adverse events following the Pfizer shot as children in the 12–17 age group. That doubling of vaccine injuries is, in itself, extremely disturbing, and should have been immediately brought to the attention of the nation’s parents.

Unfortunately, the doubling of adverse events is only the beginning of the bad news. Dr. Yaffa Shir-Raz, a health and risk communication researcher at the University of Haifa and at Reichman University (IDC Herzliya), noted that the 2-dose immunization rate for 5–11-year-olds is less than 18 percent, while older children have rates of 55–72 percent (3–4 times higher).

All things being equal, the young children would thus be expected to have between one third and one quarter of the number of adverse events experienced by the older children, not twice as many. This means that the adverse event rate for young children is actually 6–8 times that of the older children, i.e., at 600-800 percent of the baseline injury rate.

While there are slightly more children in the 5–11 year old group than in the 12–17 age group, it does not come close to accounting for the mind blowing rate increase in the younger group.

New vaccine injuries not included in Pfizer’s leaflet

The findings by Professor Berkowitz were presented to the Ministry of Health’s Department of Epidemiology about three weeks ago, in early June 2022, together with graphs depicting the severity of the data, broken down by injury types, as well as additional alarming information. The researchers wrote:

“[The] team identified and characterized neurological symptoms that were not previously known and are not mentioned in the physician’s leaflet of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, including Hypoesthesia (partial or complete decrease in skin sensitivity), Paraesthesia (abnormal skin sensation such as numbness, tingling, stinging or burning), tinnitus, dizziness and more.”

Dr. Shir-Raz reports that Pfizer representatives have claimed to have “no knowledge of long-term adverse events.” The research team found, however, that many side-effects of the vaccine are indeed long-term.

In the case of changes to the menstrual cycle, 90 percent of the women reported the change to be long-lasting. Thus, “the research team made it clear to the Department of Epidemiology that Pfizer needed to be notified regarding the long-term adverse events identified.”

Pfizer should be informed, but not the public?

When some three weeks passed without the Health Ministry making these findings public, those privy to the information became concerned that parents were not being given the information necessary to act with “informed consent” in determining whether to inject their own children.

Leaked documents

The concerned individuals then leaked the data and graphs, which eventually came into the hands of the Professional Ethics Front, an independent Israeli group of physicians, lawyers, scientists, and researchers, who “aim to address the ethical issues related to the COVID-19 crisis in Israeli society.”

This watchdog group addressed a letter and follow up correspondence to the official State Comptroller of Israel, Matanyahu Englman, a Knesset appointee charged with overseeing the legality and ethical conduct of public sector institutions:

“The findings have been brought to our attention, and they are serious and indicate a risk to children, and in particular to young children aged 5–11.”

The group argued that the information should be disclosed, even if the data are still expected to go through additional analyses:

“Out of fear that there is a blatant violation of parents’ right to informed consent, and because it constitutes gross negligence, and puts children and infants at risk.”

Too busy to respond?

Despite Israeli law making it clear that the State Comptroller acts independently of the executive branch, they have not responded in any way to the group’s requests, prompting the group to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to get the full report to the public with an acknowledgement of its authenticity.

This delay in response comes even as Israel has just approved booster shots for young children and stands poised to add babies and toddlers to the COVID vaccination schedule.

This passive monitoring analysis (based on reports initiated by parents) matches the alarming findings from an active monitoring study of adverse events in children aged 5–11 in Israel (tracking every child in the study), which “also demonstrated acute safety signals.”

Matches findings of danger to babies

If small children are having difficulty absorbing the contents of the COVID vaccines, one might expect babies and toddlers to also face dangers from the injections. That is just what Dr. Shir-Raz found in an analysis she conducted with her colleague Ranit Feinberg of Pfizer data on children under four years old:

“[C]ontrary to the FDA’s [Food and Drug Administration] briefing document claiming that the majority of adverse events in Pfizer’s clinical trial were non-serious – at least 58 cases of life-threatening side effects in infants under 3 years old who received mRNA vaccines were reported. For some, it is unclear if they survived.”

Shir-Raz found the most common serious adverse events to be “life-threatening bleeding, anaphylactic shock, anticholinergic syndrome, encephalitis, hypoglycemia, and neuroleptic syndrome. In most of the reported cases, these are multi-system injuries.”

In one egregious case, with no indication of whether the baby was enrolled in a Pfizer experiment and lacking any other explanation about how a baby just a few weeks old received the COVID shot, Shir-Raz reports:

“‘Chest pain; cardiac arrest; skin cold clammy.’ This short description of a cardiac arrest, which occurred one hour after receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, is taken from the VAERS system – the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (case number 1015467), and it does not refer to an elderly person, nor to a young adult, or even a teenager. It is hard to believe, but this report refers to a two-month-old baby.”

Ominously, this infant’s outcome is labelled “unknown.”

Reprinted with permission from America’s Frontline News.

