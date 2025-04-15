Israeli October 7 ‘hero’ exposed as liar on alleged ‘mass rapes’ by Hamas

A 'key witness' used in Israeli propaganda saw his testimony dropped from a planned Israeli TV show covering the events of October 7 after his claims were shown to be false.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: To those who may still believe the claims of extremely evil atrocities committed by Hamas invaders during the October 7 invasion, the latest evidence reported in this article, from Israeli and other Jewish sources, should finally convince you that they did not occur.

We of course still condemn the brutal murders of several hundreds of Israelis by Hamas.

There was an agenda related to the lurid claims, as there also was for the many similar claims by Ukrainian leaders and allies and sympathetic media during the early weeks of the Russian invasion, and also for the many falsehoods regarding COVID and the COVID jabs – all of which have since been disproven.

LifeSiteNews rarely takes major claims at face value when solid, corroborating evidence is missing. We investigate, question, and seek reliable sources of information so that readers can always trust us to only report the truth and the agendas that may be related to the promotion of falsehoods.

In the case of Israel, October 7 was seen by Netanyahu and others allied with him to be a historic opportunity to rapidly escalate their Greater Israel agenda and the related need to remove the millions of non-Jews from Palestine. They had to demonize them to convince the international public to accept the planned slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent people, including a high percentage that have been babies and older children, and the expulsion of millions more indigenous people from their many centuries’ homelands to make way for a large, dominating Zionist empire.

(LifeSiteNews) — The October 7 attacks were rapidly packaged into a narrative of mass rape and the murder of babies and children, framing all Gazans as “human animals” – as then-Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described them.

As a new report from the Electronic Intifada shows, these claims were false – but were broadcasted around the world as propaganda to legitimize Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

The program, reproduced below in full, shows how a “key witness” used in Israeli propaganda saw his testimony dropped from a planned Israeli television show covering the events of October 7.

Israeli “witness” Rami Davidian was “promoted on CNN as an ‘October 7 hero,’” the report says. Yet his witness account was canceled because he has been revealed by Israeli journalists to be a “total fraud.” His false account is documented in the report, in which Jewish reporter Nora Barrows-Friedman discusses the case with Ali Abunimah, a director of Electronic Intifada.

Davidian had been celebrated in the press as a “superhuman hero” who claimed to have “rescued 750 people” on October 7.

The making of atrocity propaganda

The two discuss how a shocking Israeli documentary called Screams Before Silence was presented “around a year ago” as a “documentary film on the sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023.”

Yet the “mass rape” story was a hoax, as EF had revealed shortly after the film’s release.

“[A] year ago on the Electronic Intifada livestream we exposed Screams before Silence as a total fraud…” they say, explaining the “7th October mass rape” film was made by a “billionaire former Facebook executive, Sheryl Sandberg.”

Sandberg has been “a key force in promoting Israel’s atrocity propaganda and lies about what happened on that day.”

Yet the efforts of Israeli propaganda have been reaching deep into America.

‘Antisemitism’ and propaganda

“She’s currently promoting and appears in a new film called October 8th which purports to be a documentary about ‘the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses.’”

News about Israel’s genuine atrocities in Gaza, and of its lies to sell its war to Americans, are very likely driving a collapse in Americans’ support for Israel.

A recent Pew Research Poll showed that for the first time a majority of Americans have an “unfavorable view” of Israel.

Sandberg’s new film is an effort to reverse the effects of the truth about Israel on Americans – hoping to persuade them once again that accusing Israel of the crimes it has committed is hatred – or “antisemitism.”

Rami Davidian: liar and fraud

Aside from the disturbing media reach of this former social media executive, the report centers on the outlandish claims of Rami Davidian – and his role in promoting lies in the service of an ongoing genocide in Gaza – which is now fueling an attack on American freedoms at home under the guise of a campaign against antisemitism.

Davidian’s scandalous falsehoods include his claim to have “rescued hundreds of Israelis on October 7th,” the report says, noting that:

“An expose of Davidian’s fabrications and lies was set to be broadcast by Israel’s channel 13 last Sunday – until the network’s CEO stepped in and ordered the report to be censored and that is causing an uproar in Israel.”

Why would the exposure of a proven liar be so controversial? Davidian is a “key witness” in supporting the claim, broadcast worldwide without evidence, that Israeli women were raped en masse in an organized campaign of sexual violence on October 7.

This claim is central to promoting Israel’s brutal war in Gaza as a necessary and justified response to a people characterized as savages.

It is one which is repeated by leading Zionist apologists such as Douglas Murray, who stated the mass rapes of October 7 as a fact on his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Murray, who is employed by a pro-Israel advocacy group called NGO Monitor to promote Israeli propaganda, also cited many other unevidenced claims of atrocities committed against Israeli Jews.

Israel’s prosecutor in charge of investigating October 7 has said there is no evidence of mass rapes taking place. Substack writer The Dissident recorded this fact here:

Even Moran Guez, the top Israeli prosecutor for alleged Hamas crimes on October 7th, has admitted this. In an interview with the [Israeli] newspaper Ynet, she admitted that “it will be very difficult to prove” that rape occurred on October 7th because “In the end, we don’t have any complaints” of it happening.”

The Dissident’s detailed report goes on to note that “The New York Times put out a fraudulent article that claimed to name victims of rape, but people close to those named in the story actively came out to say the rape alleged never happened.”

The report lists the many lies promoted as fact by Douglas Murray to an audience of millions, showing the devastating influence of Zionists in dehumanizing all non-Jews through the transmission of faked atrocity propaganda.

The Dissident shows how the main accounts of “mass rape” and “beheaded babies” come from two sources – both completely unreliable. The first is a for-profit organization called Zaka, whose “claims about what happened on October 7th also turned out to be false, such as the claim that they ‘found a baby baked alive in an oven’ or that they saw a ‘pregnant woman and her slaughtered fetus.’”

These lies were widely broadcasted and believed at the time. The Dissident then turns to the other main source – Davidian himself.

“Another one of the main witnesses claiming to have seen rape on October 7th was Rami Davidian, who the Israeli journalist Racic Drucker recently revealed was repeating ‘stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred’ and was ‘repeating over and over again, stories that simply never happened.’”

The danger presented by these lies being presented as horrifying facts is one which concerns anyone who questions the narrative in the West – and not only Palestinians themselves. As The Dissident explains:

“Douglas Murray is not only repeating this debunked hoax as fact but smearing members of the ‘international community’ for not buying into it.”

The use of false atrocities in Israeli propaganda not only permits the starvation, slaughter, and demonization of the non-Jewish population of Israel – it is also powering a campaign to shame Western audiences into complicity with an ongoing genocide.

These reports demonstrate how the danger presented by Zionist violence and propaganda knows no boundaries – which is fitting for a Zionist state which refuses to define its own national borders to this day. The power of lies in the service of evil is one which threatens to colonize the minds – and even the legal culture – of the unwary. If you would like to find out the truth about October 7, the work of these independent journalists is a good place to start.

You can watch Electronic Intifada’s video report here, and you can read The Dissident’s account “Debunking Douglas Murray’s Zionist Lies” here.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











