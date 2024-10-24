Israel’s genocidal war conduct is taking a serious toll on its own soldiers

CNN has published testimony of IDF soldiers bulldozing 'dead and alive' Palestinians 'in the hundreds.' The testimony came from an Israeli army bulldozer driver, Guy Zaken, whose co-driver, Eliran Misrachi, later killed himself.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a rare admission of Israel’s obvious genocide in Gaza, CNN has published testimony of IDF soldiers bulldozing “dead and alive” Palestinians “in the hundreds.”

The shocking admission, published in a report of October 21, is the eyewitness testimony of an Israeli army bulldozer driver.

CNN reports remarks by Guy Zaken, whose co-driver Eliran Misrachi killed himself after their tour operating the D-9 armored bulldozer. They deployed to Gaza, following Hamas’ widely predicted attack on October 7.

“Zaken said that on many occasions, soldiers had to ‘run over terrorists, dead and alive, in the hundreds.’”

It may be news to Western audiences that the Israeli army bulldozes the living and the dead. Yet Zaken’s testimony was delivered to the Israeli parliament – the Knesset – months ago.

It was reported on Hebrew-only site Walla – on June 17. In it, Zaken said, “With the amount of bodies I’ve seen, I’m no longer the same person. I don’t have a taste in my mouth anymore. You don’t internalize what we saw in your eyes.”

Zaken related why his co-driver Eliran Misrachi killed himself: “Eliran sat with me after a conversation … before returning to fighting, and shot himself to death. This is a crazy war like no other, people are torn here.”

Another media war in Israel has broken out over the question of rising suicide rates – whether among serving soldiers, or in the wider Israeli population.

Why do Westerners not hear this sort of news? CNN, which has been shown to pass all its Israeli war coverage before IDF censors in Jerusalem, explained in its report:

“Israeli authorities – with rare exceptions – have closed off Gaza to foreign journalists unless under IDF escort, making it difficult to capture the full extent of Palestinian suffering or the experiences of soldiers there.”

READ: LifeSite has written extensively and courageously on Israel’s war in Gaza: here’s why

This is the reason the reality faced by Israeli soldiers – and the genocide they are committing – is concealed from the eyes of populations whose taxes fund Israel’s wars. Israel has also killed over a hundred journalists reporting from Gaza since October 7.

As members of the Israeli army said themselves, “Israeli soldiers who fought in the enclave told CNN they witnessed horrors the outside world can never truly comprehend.”

Recent reports have suggested a growing number of Israelis are refusing to soldier in its army. Whilst some protest Benjamin Netanyahu’s “relentless” sabotage of every attempt at a hostage deal, a series of reports from Hebrew-only news shows morale is dropping, with soldiers from the regular army to elite commando units “left with no option but refusing to serve.”

Many IDF soldiers have gone “black,” which is “military slang meaning they are depressed, worn out, and unmotivated – after fighting a war for 12 months which has gone nowhere.”

Makom’s report noted that soldiers suffering from exhaustion and severe mental health as a result of the wars were treated harshly – leading to a constant stream of “dropouts.”

“It happens all the time. There is a never-ending ‘hidden dropout’ [of soldiers].”

As CNN observed, “Their accounts offer a rare glimpse into the brutality of what critics have called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘forever war,’ and the intangible toll it takes on the soldiers who participate.”

With CNN so closely allied with the IDF censor, why are we seeing this now? Netanyahu’s “forever war” has no end in sight, and what can be seen is far from a success in any sense but annihilation.

Former British diplomat and Middle Eastern specialist Alastair Crooke explained in a recent episode of “Judging Freedom” that Netanyahu has led Israel into “a war without limits,” with the limits of Israeli power being tested to the full in Lebanon – and against Iran.

What is more, despite the boost to Netanyahu’s ratings provided by the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the wars are not going well for Israel. Crooke says that in the Israeli press “there are articles saying it’s not going well in Lebanon – it’s not going well in a diplomatic sense. And nor is it going well in the day-to-day fighting.”

Crooke warns Israel’s losses will mount, as they have yet to face the elite Hezbollah Radwan on the ground. “Huge losses are taking place daily, and there are going to be more now that they’ve invaded [Southern Lebanon].”

When asked why anyone with access to U.S. intelligence would have leaked Israel’s plan of attack on Iran, Crooke supplied an answer which also may explain the shift in CNN’s coverage.

“I imagine someone wanted to stop World War III from starting,” he said.

READ: ‘The West cannot hide’: Compelling documentary presents Israel’s ‘live stream genocide’ in Gaza

The leak of Israel’s Iranian assault plan revealed the proposed attack would be “simply a means of clearing the path for America to join in at some point,” according to Crooke.

With news of undeniable war crimes finally being reported by CNN, it seems the threat of a third world war may be the limit beyond which some in the Western media – and the Pentagon – will not proceed. Haaretz reported the leaks showed U.S. concern over the “strength” of the planned Israeli attack.

With Israel’s army suffering broken morale, its wars without legal or moral limit are coming up against human and military ones. A limitless war with no rules of engagement but destruction supplies daily images of atrocity on social media. Now Israel’s own soldiers are breaking under the strain.

When you run over piles of people and corpses, says Zaken, “everything squirts out.”

This has put him off his food.

“Zaken says he can no longer eat meat, as it reminds him of the gruesome scenes he witnessed from his bulldozer in Gaza, and struggles to sleep at night, the sound of explosions ringing in his head.”

Why is this so? Zaken now sees people as “meat.”

“‘When you see a lot of meat outside, and blood … both ours and theirs (Hamas), then it really affects you when you eat,’ he told CNN, referring to bodies as ‘meat.'”

Yet Zaken “maintains the vast majority of those he encountered were ‘terrorists.’”

His encounters, of course, took place at the wheel of an armored bulldozer. From Zaken’s perspective, “There is no such thing as citizens.”

CNN says he was “referring to the ability of Hamas fighters to blend with civilians.” His account ends with a simple statement, but it is not clear to whom he is referring:

“This is terrorism.”

Perhaps his account is intended to frame himself and others in the IDF as the victims of a cynical form of “terrorism” in which all civilians, including women and children, are “terrorists.” This, of course, would make his own victims the aggressors. This appears to be the official position of the Netanyahu government, with the Israeli leader accused of designating Israeli critics as terrorists as well. As Haaretz said of Netanyahu’s response to a drone attack on his home:

“Still, Netanyahu remains Netanyahu: as usual, the real event turns into a celebration of victimhood, self-centeredness and being out of touch.”

How could they say this about their own leader? Again, Israeli reports confirm that the view of Israel shared by Americans is of a country that no longer exists. The article concludes:

“Netanyahu demands endless empathy for himself, at a time when somehow his promised visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz, whose residents found themselves abandoned, held hostage and slaughtered – has not yet happened. It is no surprise that a day after the attempted attack on Netanyahu, the main response from many Israelis is deep revulsion.”

Why has the American government failed to recognise the genocide, the “revulsion” of Israelis for their leader, and the human cost of a war without limits on practically everyone in the region?

What he doesn’t realize, in contrast to his aides, is the fact that Israel is no longer the country that he knew. Iris Leal, writing for Haaretz on October 21, explained, “Biden’s failure isn’t because of indifference. On the contrary. Biden surrendered to Netanyahu, his lies, public reprimands, humiliations, because Israel has a special standing in America.”

Leal says U.S. ties to Israel remain powerful – yet this is not the Israel of yesterday. “Its commitment to its emissary in the Middle East is strong, and Biden is a true Zionist. What he doesn’t realize, in contrast to his aides, is the fact that Israel is no longer the country that he knew.”

How did this “transformation” happen? Leal explains, “The process was long, but the transformation is complete. Israel is a failed theocracy, noisy and violent, and its government is less Zionist than Biden is.”

From the soldiers on the ground, to the leader of the nation, and all the way to the White House, the commitment to an idea of Israel is obscuring the fact that this same ideology is destroying it.

To take Guy Zaken at his word is to understand the war in which the Western audience is also consumed: a media war, as Israeli commentators pointed out after October 7, in which maximal atrocity is used to propel the execution of a strategy in which nothing is off-limits – but peace.

