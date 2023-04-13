It’s hard to imagine a country as divided as America ever being able to heal

Imagine if you will, the writings of Dr. Seuss being censored from school libraries while the writings of Mao, Marx, and Nietzsche are taught in glowing terms.

(LifeSiteNews) — With proper credit given to Rod Serling and The Twilight Zone, imagine a country if you will.

Imagine a country that just a few short years ago was the only superpower on earth and suddenly it loses all stature and credibility throughout the world.

Imagine a country if you will, that at one time was both respected and feared, and now that country’s friends don’t trust them and their enemies don’t fear them.

Imagine a country that would have left behind $81 billion dollars worth of military equipment to a militant culture that hates Christianity, mocks equality, and dismisses human rights.

Imagine a country if you will, that is so short-sighted and led so strongly by the military industrial complex that it successfully ran its two strongest enemies into the arms of each other. Now that union, China-Russia, is about ready to destroy the American dollar and the dollar will no longer be the world’s reserve currency.

Imagine a country if you will, that believes that treating everyone equally regardless of race is now called racism. Imagine living in a country where meritocracy is now considered racist. Imagine if you will, the leadership of a country purposely discriminating against the majority race and somehow calling that equity. Imagine if you will, a government changing Title IX requirements so that biological males are allowed to compete against biological females and calling that fairness.

Imagine a country that makes biological males “Female Athlete of the Year.” Imagine if you will, a country where abortions are considered “healthcare” while being pro-life is thought to be sexist. Imagine a country if you will, where those that said the 2016 election was stolen are acclaimed, while those who said the 2020 election was stolen are imprisoned.

Imagine if you will, a government that calls many of its political enemies Nazis and fascists, while at the same time ignoring the Nuremburg Codes and forcing its citizens under penalty of law to take an experimental, dangerous, and ineffective vaccine.

Imagine if you will, a culture in which the words “racist”, “extremist”, “intolerant”, “insurrectionist”, and “conspiracy theorists” are used so very often and so inaccurately that they’ve lost their power to convince.

Imagine if you will, a government and its president and its military allowing a rival antagonist nation to fly a spy balloon over the entire country gathering classified military information; and this government does not shoot the spy balloon down until it is finished gathering top secret material.

Imagine if you will, a country and its leadership that allows for the arrest of their political opponents. Imagine if you will, a political party that ignores the difference between felonies and misdemeanors, ignores the statute of limitations, and leaks lies from official departments to taint jury pools. Imagine bowels of government so corrupt that they would set up to destroy the legally elected president.

Imagine if you will, a Deep State that would lie, cheat, and steal to damage the legally elected government, and an intelligence agency that would impeach, arrest, and jail the leader of the political opposition.

Imagine if you will, the writings of Dr. Seuss being censored from school libraries while the writings of Mao, Marx, and Nietzsche are taught in glowing terms.

Imagine if you will, the political opposition party, especially in the Senate, being so silent, so mute, and so impotent that one can only surmise that this opposition leadership is either cowards or crooks or compromised. Note to GOP leadership in the Senate: if you don’t push back aggressively, it gets much worse, not better.

Imagine a country, if you will, that refuses to protect its own borders and its own citizens but claims it mandatory to protect the borders of a corrupted oligarch in a far-away Eastern European country.

Imagine if you will, a country that purposefully allows fentanyl and other deadly drugs to reach children. Imagine if you will, the leadership of a country that protects the sovereignty of a foreign country more that they protect the sovereignty of their own.

Imagine leadership that refuses to say there is a “crisis” when millions of undocumented illegal aliens (and potential terrorists) flood into its country. Imagine if you will, a country and its leadership tearing down the statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt while that same country and its same leadership kowtows to the Communist Party of China.

Imagine if you will, the national law enforcement censoring and covering up crucial information and facts that determine the outcome of the 2020 election.

Imagine if you will, a military that kicks out many of its soldiers because they are either Christian, conservative, constitutionalists or non-vaccinated, while this same military wonders why they can no longer recruit in the South.

Imagine a country and its leadership that claims minors are too young to drink, smoke, drive cars, and joins the military; but not too young to have life-altering, permanent “sex changes.” A country that claims a 12-year-old can have a sex change but a 19-year-old cannot drink a beer.

Imagine a country that claims wanting to verify elections is illegal and criminal. A country that claims voter registration cards are “Jim Crow.”

Imagine a Deep State that entraps and sets-up a mostly peaceful political protest by using government informants and employees to put their political opponents in jail without charges filed against them nor bail being set for them. Imagine if you will, an ACLU that sits by quietly and refuses to say a word as the Bill of Rights are denied to the political opposition. Imagine a country where the ACLU does not support the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Tenth Amendments if these citizens belong to the wrong political party.

Imagine if you will, a country’s leadership that calls evil good and good evil. Imagine a country’s leadership that calls quoting directly from the Holy Bible “hate speech.”

Imagine if you will, a culture that says it’s legal for adult males to put on drag shows gyrating in front of minor-age children, but says it’s illegal to remove pornographic books off of middle school library shelves.

Imagine a country if you will, where George Orwell’s Animal Farm and 1984 are now non-fiction, and Tucker Carlson is followed, watched, and spied on by the intelligence communities.

Imagine a place where its political leadership preaches “Global Warming” and states that the seas are rising is “settled science,” while these same leaders buy multi-million dollar homes on the coastline.

Imagine a country’s leadership stating that the citizenry no longer needs the Second Amendment while they themselves are surrounded by armed body guards.

Now, imagine if you will, a country where the Red States get redder and the Blue States get bluer, and there are fewer and fewer Purples States.

Imagine if you will, a country where half of the citizens worship God while the other half seemingly worship Baal.

Imagine if you will, a country that has fewer swing states and fewer independent voters and fewer moderating tones.

Imagine if you will, a country that has two distinct cultures that are diametrically opposed to each other.

Now…imagine that country not separating and not divorcing and not dividing. No. That is…just too hard to imagine.

