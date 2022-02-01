It’s time for Canada’s Conservative Party to replace ‘utter failure’ O’Toole with new leader

The party's MPs will decide Wednesday whether to oust Erin O'Toole and elect a new leader.

HAMILTON, Ontario (Campaign Life Coalition) – Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) lends its support to Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs who will decide on Wednesday whether or not to oust Erin O’Toole as leader and hold a new leadership election.

“We called for O’Toole to resign as leader on the night of the federal election last year due to his disastrous performance in the election along with his betrayal of the party’s socially conservative base,” said Jeff Gunnarson, CLC’s national president. “Now it’s time to give him the boot.”

“The fact is, the Conservatives would’ve done much better — and could have won — if O’Toole had not alienated the party’s socially conservative base with his support for abortion, LGBT ideology, oppressive lockdowns, and liberty-destroying passports for abortion-tainted COVID vaccines.”

“We support Conservative MPs who want to see him gone,” he said.

Jack Fonseca, CLC’s director of political operations, said that O’Toole has, time and again, betrayed small-c conservative principles and official party policy, pointing out that he flip-flops constantly.

Fonseca noted that O’Toole’s strategy of steering the party to the left on numerous core issues was “foolish.”

“He disrespected the values that many grassroots Conservatives hold dear, including the sanctity of life and conscience rights for health care professionals who do not want to participate in abortion or euthanasia,” he said.

Fonseca said that O’Toole’s leadership has proved to be an “utter failure.”

“Under O’Toole’s failed leadership, the CPC lost two seats in the last election, its popular vote collapsed by 500,000 votes and, by our calculations, 37 seats were lost narrowly to the Liberals and NDP that should have been handily taken by Conservatives. The party can’t afford to keep O’Toole on in the next election because the losses would be even greater,” he said.

Both Gunnarson and Fonseca are calling on CPC MPs to give O’Toole the boot and open the way for a new leader who is truly socially conservative and who respects the party’s grassroots base.

“O’Toole has done so much damage to the conservative brand in Canada,” Gunnarson sad. “It’s time to elect a truly pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom conservative leader.”

Campaign Life Coalition is a national, non-profit organization involved in political action and advocacy for legal and cultural change in Canada with respect to protecting human life & the family. For more info, visit www.campaignlifecoalition.com.

