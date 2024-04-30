It’s time to unite in defence of preborn at National March for Life

Join us on May 9 as we rally with conviction, march boldly, and defend zealously the preborn. Together, let us create a future in Canada where every life is valued, cherished, and protected.

(LifeSiteNews) — Every life is truly a masterpiece created in the image of God. Every beating heart symbolizes the essence of life itself, a pulsating reminder of the miracle of existence and the intrinsic worth of every individual. On May 9, our nation’s capital will resonate with the powerful rhythm of life as thousands of pro-life supporters from across the country converge in Ottawa for the National March for Life.

This year’s theme, “I Will Never Forget You,” proclaims the profound truth that every life is precious, from conception to natural death.

This theme is a call for each one of us to witness to the dignity of each human person. Just as God has promised us through the prophet Isaiah that he will “never forget” his people, this theme is a call to us to never forget the child in the womb, along with the sick and the elderly. This theme is a call to action, a declaration of unwavering commitment to defending the most vulnerable among us.

May 14, 1969, stands as a dark day in Canadian history. On this day of infamy, Parliament shamefully sanctioned the brutal destruction of preborn infants. Before this, the killing of babies in the womb was a criminal act. However, then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau callously disregarded the inherent worth of preborn children, permitting their mothers the morally repugnant “choice” to determine the fate of these precious lives.

Since this time, the voices of the preborn have been silenced, their fundamental rights disregarded, and their existence diminished to being someone else’s “choice” as to whether they live or die. But on May 9, we in the formidable pro-life movement have the opportunity to stand united in the conviction that every life deserves protection, and that every preborn child has the God-given right to live.

To those who have grown weary or apathetic in the battle to bring justice to the preborn, I urge you to rouse yourself for the sake of these defenceless ones and join us on Parliament Hill for this historic event. Your presence is not just a symbol; it’s a statement—a declaration to the world that we in the pro-life movement refuse to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific genocide taking place against the preborn where over four million have been killed by abortion over the past 55 years.

Each step we take at the march through the streets of Ottawa, each word spoken at the rally on the Hill, is a collective testimony to our commitment to building a culture of life where every individual is cherished and valued.

At a time when the number of abortions has dramatically increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pouring millions of dollars into the abortion industry, now it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity with the preborn. Now, in the face of provinces like Manitoba and in Ontario cities like London, Burlington, and St. Catharines pushing laws that try to muzzle the pro-life voice, it’s more important than ever to go into the public square and boldly be a voice for those preborn children targeted for abortion who have no voice.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the magnitude of the challenges we face. But, we must always remember that we have forces for change on our side that those in the culture of death do not enjoy. First and foremost, we are on God’s side. When God is for us, who can stand against us? (Romans 8:31) Secondly, we have truth on our side, the truth that life begins at conception and that every newly conceived life is a human being with certain inalienable rights, the first of which is the right to life.

As you boldly and courageously march through the streets of Ottawa, remember that we stand with God and truth. Remember the preborn who cannot speak for themselves and whose lives hang in the balance. They are counting on you to be their voice, their advocate, their defender.

The National March for Life is more than just a gathering; it’s an unstoppable movement—a movement fuelled by love, compassion, and the steadfast belief in the inherent dignity of every human life. By participating in this event, you become part of something greater than yourself. You become part of the change that will one day see an end to abortion and the right to life of preborn children secured in the laws that govern our great country.

I understand that life is busy and countless demands are vying for your attention. I implore you, however, to set aside this one day to stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable members of our society. Your presence matters. Your voice matters. Your feet on the streets of Ottawa matter. United together in Ottawa on May 9, we have the power to change the course of history.

Together, let us send a powerful message to our lawmakers, our communities, and the whole country that we will never forget the precious preborn and that we will work tirelessly to ensure their right to life.



P.S. Visit Marchforlife.ca for an entire list of events surrounding the National March for Life.

Jeff Gunnarson is the National President of Campaign Life Coalition. He lives near Cambridge, Ontario with his wife Camilla.

