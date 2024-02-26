J.D. Vance is right: Google is a dangerous trust that must be busted

Google may develop amazing products, but they also collect endless data from us and, whenever possible, slant our acts and thinking in a utopian leftist direction.

(American Thinker) — Google’s motto used to be “Don’t be evil.” Tellingly, in 2018, two years after Trump won the presidential election, at which time Google went into mourning, Google erased those words from its ethos. Now, it has a free hand to do evil and, staffed by malignant, leftist, narcissistic ideologues, it’s going full speed ahead. Most recently, it used Google’s Gemini AI program to erase whites from the world. J.D. Vance is right that Google is a dangerous trust that must be busted.

Although this is a site for the written word, sometimes spoken analyses, complete with visuals, do a better, more efficient job. When it comes to Gemini, the program through which Google fully exposes its hard-left utopianism, you cannot do better than Matt Walsh’s presentations.

In this first video, he tracked down the self-loathing white woman (clearly a sponge-like repository for every D.I.E. trope taught in academia) who guides Gemini’s moral vision:

In this second video, in the opening monologue, Walsh clearly explains the secret behind Gemini’s results: It’s not that it tells its AI programming to favor results without whites. Instead, it secretly edits the user’s prompts to force outcomes that erase whites:

I strongly urge you to watch both videos to understand what’s happening.

If Google were just one among many tech companies, this wouldn’t matter too much but, as Walsh notes regarding Google’s wealth, it’s not. It’s significantly greater than that. Here are a few interesting statistics about Google making it clear that Google is the most powerful source of information in the world: It’s visited almost 90 billion times per month, generating about 8.5 billion searches per day, and accounts for almost 92 percent of the whole world’s searches.

READ: Google takes down woke AI image generator after it produced female pope, black Founding Fathers

It’s not just Google searches, of course. Google infiltrates everything because, frankly, its products are good. Androids, which are way cheaper than iPhones, operate on Google. Other omnipresent products include Gmail, Ads, YouTube, Shopping, Travel, Blogger, Calendar, Drive (Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc.), Analytics, Workspace, and more. And all of them are really good products with remarkably intuitive user interfaces and efficient backends.

These amazing products also collect endless data from us and, whenever possible, slant our acts and thinking in a utopian leftist direction. (As a reminder, leftist utopianism gave us the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, Nazism, Maoism, and the leftist hellscapes of Pol Pot’s Cambodia, Castro’s Cuba, and Chavez’s and Maduro’s Venezuela, to name but a few.) Indeed, we’ve long known that Google censors and slants search results, making it almost impossible to locate information on conservative-leaning sites.

Another interesting fact about Google is that its workforce, from the top down, is progressive. In 2020, 88 percent of its employees donated to Democrat candidates. (Netflix, by the way, had a 98 percent rate of Democrat donations, Apple had an 84 percent rate, and Facebook came in at “only” 77 percent.) This political worldview operates at a visceral level. Google employees are the kind of people who need therapy when their candidate loses an election.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) understands exactly what Google is. It’s a monopolistic trust that, through a variety of different products, operates with a single goal: To manipulate information to remake the American mind and American values:

In October and November, as millions of undecided voters consider their choice for president, they will go to Google and ask "Did Donald Trump say X?" "Is Biden too old to be president?" The results they see will be explicitly biased towards Democrats. A threat to democracy. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 23, 2024

More than 100 years ago, progressives, led by Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, busted trust. Now, progressives are the trusts, and they’re infinitely more dangerous than large oil companies were. The oil companies wanted to get rich, but Google wants to rule the world.

One reader had a very interesting idea which I’ll share with you:

One easy and effective way to fight back against Google search is to ban the use of Google search on public devices in red states/counties/school districts because it is blatant political propaganda and is no different than letting the DNC decide which items show up in a search result. This would both alert people to the problem of the bias and start to erode Google’s market share.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

