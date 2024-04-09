Jailed pro-lifer denounces IVF practices, calls on Republicans to defend sanctity of all unborn life

The Alabama Supreme Court should be commended for being one of the very few courts in our nation's history to actually uphold scientific fact in regard to unborn life with its decision on the wrongful death of children through in vitro fertilization.

Editor’s note: John Hinshaw is being held in federal custody at the Alexandria Detention Center, Alexandria, Virginia, along with six other pro-life activists for participating in a traditional pro-life rescue of the unborn at a late-term abortion center in Washington, D.C. They face a potential 10 years in prison as they await sentencing in May by pro-abortion Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, under charges of violations of the FACE Act and “conspiracy against rights.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The recent, very pro-life, decision from the Alabama Supreme Court regarding the wrongful death of “embryos” (read children) in an IVF clinic has brightly illuminated some surprising truths for Pro-Lifers. We will start with the most profound truths told by this case and the reactions to it:

1). The Alabama Supreme Court is one of the very few courts in our nation’s history to actually uphold scientific fact in regard to unborn life. It is certainly the most prominent. Pray this be the beginning of a trend. In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the US announced early in their decision that they would not consider the question of life before birth and went merrily on to change the law of 50 states without considering scientifically proven facts. Amazing what Judges can do.

Ever since, Pro-Life attorneys and activists have almost always faced Judges who will not allow discussion of unborn life or abortion in their courtrooms. This was the case in our Washington DC trial. Even in SCOTUS’ Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade 2 years ago, the scientifically proven facts of unborn human life were only hinted at. Roe v. Wade was overturned because it was laughable law, what with “penumbras” and all that. And yet, this laughable law stood for 50 years because the courts and legislatures ignored the explosion in the science of the pre-born.

2). Pro-Lifers are surprised to find a segment of the population so well-informed on the development of life before birth that they are unmoved by the political and media lies about the reality of human embryos. The parents of those embryos conceived by IVF, in large measure, know these “embryos” are indeed children in the early stage of their lives. They KNOW the science and since conception is so important to what they want, they are not deceived by pro-abortion media narratives about a “clump of cells”. And they see among all the people in our society, only Pro-Lifers recognize the scientific fact of the person hood of embryos.

3). The profiteers of IVF are already showing their concern about the growth of Pro-Life understanding, by only recently exploring the practice of creating only one embryo at a time for implantation. Prior to this, none would offer the procedure if they couldn’t fertilize multiple eggs at one time. This is why so many children languish, frozen in concentration cans.

Moving from the profound realities of this historic decision, we must now take a look at the disturbingly pathetic political truths that the decision has revealed to Pro-Lifers:

1). Most disturbing is the reaction of our allies. Republicans proved that though they promised to advance our cause, took our donations and votes, they have never listened to a word we have said. If we still had wit and satire in our political culture, one would have seen by this time a cartoon of a GOP elephant, wearing a button saying “Pro-Life” holding a newspaper saying in headlines: “Alabama IVF Decision” and saying “You mean they really think life begins at conception?” As the kids say: “DUUUHH!” They are the ones who only want to talk about partial birth abortion, and while Pro-Lifers want late term babies protected — witness our rescue at Santangelo’s butcher shop — we know that the six-week embryo is just as much alive, just as much human as the late term. Yes, we expect our allies to try to save them all.

2). While the Democrats are delighting in the usual Republican fear and confusion on abortion, they are unnerved at having to discuss embryos and real science in front of the attentive audience of parents seeking to birth a child. And, despite the media lies, the story is getting a lot of publicity with embryonic human life getting a lot of attention. Shockingly, a reporter actually asked Democrat Governor Whitmer of Michigan if these embryos are the beginning of life, and she ran like a Republican from the answer.

3). While the media and political spin is all about the threat to feminist “freedoms”, the real development is the awakening that all the children frozen in concentration cans are daily in grave danger of their lives.

I am old enough to remember the scientific and media celebration when they first succeeded in creating “life in a test tube”. Since this was the same era (1960s) that was moving to legalize abortion in America, I remember a Pro-Life speaker saying: “You can’t claim that it’s a life in the test tube but not a life when in its mother’s womb!”

In closing, let us once again grudgingly acknowledge the evil genius of the early pro-abortion movement which gave a complicit media the narrative that all abortion opposition was religious. This protected them from having to face scientific facts. It has kept the Pro-Life message out of schools, Pro-Life defenses out of our courts (witness our case again), and even scared religious leaders from doing anything to protect the unborn. It’s even convinced some Pro-Lifers that they “believe abortion is wrong because they are a particular religion”.

What nonsense! We KNOW, not believe, the scientific facts of life beginning at conception and abortion brutally ending that life. Our Religion only enters in when we consider what we are to do about the murders.

Thank you, Alabama for the first step back toward truth and facts. May there be many more.

