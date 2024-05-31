Jailed pro-lifer Joan Andrews Bell urges Ted Cruz to reverse support for child-destroying IVF

How devastatingly heartbreaking it is to hear that you are promoting the protection of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and declaring that this protects life. IVF in fact does the opposite. It promotes the worst death of all for children.

You must know that IVF also abuses women, especially poor women. I know: I’m in jail with some of them.

Medical doctors have taken the forbidden fruit of human conception out of the marriage bond and brought horrible consequences upon us.

IVF is anything but a life-giving alternative for couples experiencing infertility. Those doctors who reap incredible sums of money from desperate couples help conceive many more children in petri dishes than they know will ever be implanted in the womb. Most of those children will knowingly be discarded – killed – or frozen indefinitely or experimented upon like animals.

Women I am with now in prison have often talked about becoming surrogates for the money. My pro-life friends and I explained that IVF is not only unhealthy, but immoral, as any Christian should know. God ordained from the beginning that a man and a woman should come together as one to bear children. Nothing can separate this truth. They readily came to understand this is not good.

Another evil of IVF is that sometimes multiple children are implanted into the womb, and because two or more of the children are growing, the doctor will recommend “selective abortion” with the idea that fewer babies in the womb will allow those remaining a better chance to survive.

I know, as we all should, that every child conceived, even by in vitro fertilization, is fully human and truly a child of God.

Please God, I pray, that those many parents who have participated in IVF come to the full knowledge of God’s forgiveness for what they have done.

I know women who now worry about “my children who are in a frozen state.” “What will happen to them?” they ask.

The children born through IVF will come to learn one day that they have full-blooded siblings – yes, brothers and sisters – who may either be born by some other mother or be born years hence, even though conceived at the same time, are forever frozen, or were destroyed.

Think of the many siblings who are born through IVF, likely living near each other, unknowingly related. They might even begin a relationship and want to marry. This creates an invisible, unknowing incest. These are not isolated cases in this unregulated and depraved practice.

