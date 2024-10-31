Jailed pro-lifer Will Goodman: Harris-Walz ticket is the ‘greater evil’ in the presidential election

Which party and which candidates in this election have greater contempt for the smallest and littlest babes? The answer is self-evident: the national Democratic Party and the Harris-Walz ticket. Period.

DANBURY, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) — I write to you as a prisoner of conscience from the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut. I am 14 months into a two-year, three-month sentence for attempting to rescue innocent preborn babies in 2020 from a horribly painful death by bodily dismemberment at a late-term abortion facility in Washington, D.C.

Along with my nine fellow rescuers, I peacefully prayed inside the abortion facility waiting room and offered pro-life assistance to pregnant mothers and the babies’ fathers. For these non-violent efforts to save lives and help parents, we were indicted in 2022 by the Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Justice for “violating” the unjust Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, including felony charges of “conspiracy against rights.” In August of 2023, we had a show trial in a pro-abortion federal court in D.C., where we were convicted of these felonies by a very biased jury and sent to prison.

Not only did we lose our freedom with severe, unprecedented sentences ranging from two to five years in length, but we also lost our right to vote.

Sadly, many other pro-lifers cannot vote either since the rescuers of babies have been specifically targeted by the Biden-Harris administration and are now in different federal prisons around the country or under house arrest or in federal probation custody sentenced to “government supervision.” Other pro-lifers are still awaiting their trial, including numerous peaceful Christians who conducted similar rescue missions in Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida. Meanwhile, there are also draconian federal civil suits being waged against pro-lifers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

These lawsuits, criminal trials, and our unjust imprisonments are the results of a concerted attack by the Biden-Harris administration and evidence of their deepest held beliefs about what America should be as a nation – namely, a place where babies in the womb within all 50 states can be murdered at any time, for any reason, during all nine months through birth, with full taxpayer funding.

It is a sickening vision for our country!

This is the PRIMARY reason why caring Americans, especially believers, must get out to vote!

We must protect the defenseless, remembering that we’re all responsible for safeguarding our future and our children, especially since they CANNOT protect themselves!

Please keep in mind as you read this letter: God’s most innocent and vulnerable preborn children cannot vote either. Therefore, with one week before election day, I want to call upon all patriotic citizens to get out and VOTE on THEIR behalf!

To this end, I offer my urgent call to take responsibility for protecting God’s children in the current presidential election.

Back in mid-September, Pope Francis, commenting on the U.S. election, encouraged Catholics and other believers to vote for the “lesser of two evils.”

It’s true that both presidential candidates are far from perfect. Both candidates and their running mates have numerous personal flaws and problematic policies. Neither political party has “all of the answers.”

Nevertheless, I strongly believe the “lesser evil” is apparent if we prioritize the LIVES of the MOST innocent.

The reality: there is real evil amidst the candidates and campaigns. So it’s imperative first to soberly assess the “greater evil.” Further, voters have a specific responsibility to vote AGAINST this greater evil. In the present election, voting “for” a particular candidate is not nearly as important as voting “against” candidates promoting grave evils, intrinsic evils, even demonic evils.

Such a vote is an act of DEFENSE to protect the most vulnerable, namely: GOD’S tiny children.

Jesus Christ always had a special love for little children. He even had others who tried to keep the little ones away from Him and preferred Him not to offer them His personal acts of love. In defiance of their objections, the Lord said: “Allow the little children to come unto Me.” (cf. Luke 18:15-17)

“He then took the children and infants into His arms, and blessed them, laying His hands upon them.” (Mark 10:13-15)

When I consider the little ones Jesus particularly loved, I realize that I am called to love them too. So in the context of this election, I ask: “which party and which candidates have greater CONTEMPT for the smallest and littlest babes?”

The answer is self-evident: the national Democratic Party and the Harris-Walz ticket for president and vice president. Period.

Here are some clear and undisputed facts:

Roughly one million helpless babies are killed every single year in the U.S. (with another one million men and one million women harmed) by abortion. Harris-Walz hold this atrocious truth as the very keystone to their “victory” and they disguise the violent death of the preborn babies under the euphemism of so-called “reproductive rights.” There is no other injustice promoted by any candidate or political party that is proportionate to this injustice. Caring people must vote against such evil. It’s conservatively estimated that between 64-66 million preborn children have been slain in our nation since 1973 (in addition to millions of men and women harmed too). The national Democratic Party celebrates this barbaric slaughter as “the most basic human right.” They are promising to mandate the “freedom to choose” throughout all 50 states. It is their most ESSENTIAL political “issue.” When we consider everything at stake in the election, innocent little ones living in the womb are the MOST imperiled with the MOST to lose and are the MOST threatened with the HIGHEST numbers in all human mortality statistics. Americans must vote against this massive injustice. For every little one killed by abortion, there has been an orchestrated effort to harvest their organs and tissues for “science.” Democrats from across the country have protected this grizzly, lucrative business, especially Kamala Harris. Voters must push back against this disgusting practice. For every little one murdered, there are mothers and fathers left suffering psychological, emotional, spiritual, and physical harm. The Democratic Party has worked diligently to silence their voices, along with the voices of their infants. Anyone with empathy needs to vote with heartfelt consideration for the many post-abortive people. Since 2020, over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been lost at the border and are now presumed to be victims of sex traffickers. This is a tragic result of the devastating Biden-Harris policy on unlawful immigration. Voters must choose to defend these helpless kids. According to law enforcement experts, in the past four years, there have been many more American children abducted and trafficked within our border. The Biden-Harris administration eliminated most of the federal resources dedicated to protecting our children from the traffickers. This is unbelievable and unacceptable. Americans should not stand for this! Harris-Walz have favored legislation that allows males in girls’ sports, bathrooms, and showers and even protects the genital mutilation of minors. Children as young as four and five can be subjected to revolting “gender studies” programs in public schools that twist God’s plan for male and female persons. Both Democratic candidates have sought to support taxpayer funding for such “sex change” gender mutilation. Walz even supported the power of the government to remove gender dysphoric children from their parents who disagree with such mutilation. Voters have the duty to protect children from this radical attack against their humanity! There are hundreds of thousands of babies who have been conceived artificially through IVF and then experimented upon, warehoused in human freezers, or deliberately eliminated because of eugenics. The national Democratic Party has been a champion of permitting humans in the embryonic stage of life to be sacrificed to “science” through tinkering and cannibalizing their tiny bodies in sick experimentation. This political party has also defended eugenics through surgical and chemical abortions, as well as “live-birth abortion” via early labor induction, which particularly targets disabled babies. (Note: the Republican Party is far from perfect on IVF, but they are certainly the “lesser evil.”) The Democratic National Convention of 2024 focused dramatically upon so-called “abortion rights,” vastly more than any other policy objective or concern. ANY! There in Chicago, they promoted a form of “toxic feminism” that considers killing innocent little babies to be “the most fundamental right of every woman,” even though women are the most loving and compassionate people. More than anything else, the national Democratic party hopes to win the presidential election by running on the campaign promise of unrestricted abortion, all the while hiding the blood of the innocent. It would seem that the demon of child sacrifice – Baal – is running their national campaign behind the scenes (cf. Jer 19:4-6). Believers must fight with their prayers and their votes against such hideous and diabolical evil! Hundreds of thousands of people are also dying from drug overdoses due to the failures of the Biden-Harris administration to rein in the opioid/fentanyl epidemic by securing the southern boarder. Americans should step up and vote in opposition to this destructive and deadly epidemic. Children are dying in school shootings and in violence at home at gravely disturbing numbers. While some politicians wish to exclusively blame firearms for such horrors, I firmly believe the ultimate problem runs much deeper. Namely, such lethal violence is caused by a total loss of the basic sacredness of human life. So many in our nation have forgotten that life is an inviolable gift from God. A significant segment of the nation’s population disregard the truth that each and every person is sacred and unrepeatable. I submit that the national Democratic Party’s support for abortion is the biggest contributor to the overall loss of conscience over matters of life and death, and that their political policies have effected a disintegration of the protection of human dignity in our culture, not to mention the disintegration of the family. Voters need to act at the ballot to restore respect for the sacredness of every human life! The truth about the horrors of abortion and other attacks on human life has been deliberately hidden from the American people. This has not been by mistake. Rather, the gruesome truth about what happens to the babies during and after an abortion has been specifically censored! Recent evidence in courts have shown that the Biden-Harris administration has sought to control the messages of the mainstream media and social media. They have openly expressed that the control of information is a matter of “national security.” Since 2020, there has been an unprecedented assault upon the First Amendment. And this has been done by the Democrats and their surrogates. These leaders have also promoted unconstitutional “special executive powers,” as seen during the extreme COVID lockdowns and mandates. And obviously, the Democrats punish political and ideological opponents – like pro-lifers.

In sum, the Harris-Walz ticket is the MOST RADICAL in the history of our nation and the history of the Democrat Party! They enthusiastically endorse the killing of preborn little ones at ALL nine months of pregnancy – even LIVE-BIRTH induction abortions, for ANY reason, with TAXPAYER funding, universalized as a “NATIONAL constitutional right” seeking to overturn all state-level abortion restrictions while REMOVING any funding or support of pro-life pregnancy resource centers (in some cases outlawing them), plus REMOVING all legal requirements on the reporting of abortion deaths, all while INCREASING GOVERNMENT FUNDING for the abortion industry!

READ: Kamala Harris vows to sign federal pro-abortion law, pro-LGBT ‘Equality Act’ in campaign platform

We must defend the defenseless!

Listen in your heart to the quiet voices of the unborn. Hear their tiny cries: “Oh, guard my life and deliver me from the ones who hate me.” (cf. Ps 25:20)

As you go to cast your ballot next week, please, PLEASE keep in mind the most innocent and defenseless of God’s children who cannot vote, who cannot speak.

+God bless

Will Goodman

RELATED

New ad to run during ABC World News Tonight honors pro-lifers imprisoned by Biden-Harris admin

Share











