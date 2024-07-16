JD Vance’s foreign policy would bring needed change on Ukraine but not on Israel

There may well be fewer wars under a J.D. Vance foreign policy, but its realism ends where Zionist influence begins. Israel is the exception to his own rule on refusing to fund never-ending wars.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the announcement of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as Donald Trump’s vice president, his recent speech on a revision of U.S. foreign policy brings some hope for change – but not on Israel.

Speaking to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft on May 28, Vance gave a speech which sketched the likely foreign policy posture of a future Trump/Vance administration. It began well, with Vance dismissing the past four decades of U.S. foreign policy as producing only “disaster.”

Remarkably, he spoke out against “traditional neoconservative foreign policy [which] keeps on leading to the genocide of Christians.”

Vance condemned the war in Iraq, saying former President George W. Bush could never have sold it to the American people if he had admitted “we are going to go to war to create a regional proxy for Iran and to slaughter over a million historical Christians.”

However, he goes on to say that U.S. support for Israel must be rephrased, because people are “sick of the old arguments” and the “slogans aren’t working anymore.”

Saying the grounds for the Iraq War were “false,” he seems unaware that it was Benjamin Netanyahu who pressed the U.S. Congress on September 12, 2002, to attack Iraq. It was Netanyahu who said this would result in improved regional security, as it was Netanyahu who made the “false” WMD claim about Iraq in 1990.

Turning to the “slogans” used to sell these wars, Vance said, “I don’t think even the people who say these things actually believe them.”

How many of his own words does Vance believe on Israel?

A fresh-faced approach

The 39-year-old senator was introduced as a critic of “boomer neoconservatism” saying the fruits of past U.S. foreign policy have been “quagmire in Afghanistan” and “war in Iraq under false pretenses.”

He blames past U.S. administrations for the transfer of U.S. manufacturing to China, saying its wars and “tired slogans” have effectively empowered its rivals and weakened its European allies.

Vance asked “how to build a foreign policy which works for the American middle class.” As he went on, it became clear that none of his excellent arguments against the lies which sell forever wars apply to the permanent state of emergency sponsored by the U.S. in Israel.

Turning to the Bible, the Catholic senator continued: “One of my favorite passages from the Bible: by your fruits you shall know them.” He does not mention the fruits of the U.S.-Israeli “alliance” in any detail, as they would not support his argument.

Instead, he cites some more of the wars exhorted by the current leader of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The fruits of these are the “wreckage” and “disaster” left in “Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon.”

Vance the fearless?

“People are terrified of confronting new arguments.” Vance says, boldly going off message on the business of forever war. He explains, “I believe because they’re terrified of confronting their own failure over the last 40 years.”

They may also be terrified of confronting Israel, given its immense power. The last U.S. president to do so was coincidentally shot dead, as was his brother – the last U.S. attorney general to threaten to register the Israel lobby as a foreign agent.

We need the killing to stop (in Ukraine)

Vance told CNN on April 14 that “Ukraine is functionally destroyed as a country.”

He continued his shocking (because correct) assessment that its war objectives were never realistic, before warning “we need to bring the killing to a stop,” as the U.S. will be “on the hook” for “rebuilding the country.”

The same could be said for Israel, whose own press and former Mossad and political leadership have warned the nation is “heading for the abyss.” The economic fallout is immense, and the Israeli media has described the war in Gaza as a “total defeat” for Israel.

Amidst allegations and criminal charges of “extermination” and war crimes, the Israeli government is pursuing what retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor has called “the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank,” with U.S. military and financial aid. Netanyahu has been criticized by his own defense chief for having “no postwar plan.”

Yet Vance refuses to see the similarities. He said in his speech that “it’s important to analyze [Ukraine and Israel] in separate buckets.”

Why? Because of “morality” and the benefits to the U.S. of Israeli military technology.

The stance of Vance

Vance says his “realist” foreign policy has two principles. These are the “moral strength” of U.S. policy abroad and “our domestic strength at home.” He says U.S. foreign policy should “pursue our national interests and pursue it ruthlessly.”

This is where he begins to depart from reality. Vance states, “I do not think that it is in America’s interest to continue to fund a never-ending war in Ukraine.”

He says Israel’s never-ending war funded by America is different. He does not explain why, beyond making a willfully or simply ignorant reference to the moral obligation of Christians to support Israel. In reality, this means he is committed “morally” to fund the extinction of Christianity in Israel by persecution – a charge made by Christian leaders themselves.

Remarkably, he says, “We keep on leading to the death of old Christian communities all over the world. I think that’s a moral scandal.”

Vance says the Iraq War destroyed “one of the oldest Christian communities in the world,” leading to the death of “a million historic Christians” to expand of Iranian influence.

He invokes Christ, and then says it’s not just religion which makes Israel’s case different.

Vance says Israeli military technology can give the U.S. an edge, but omits to mention that the U.S. is itself financing the Israeli military. Naturally, the Israelis do not donate this technology – they sell it to the U.S., though it has been developed with U.S. taxpayer money.

This trick makes the Israelis “one of the most innovative economies in the world.” How innovative would this economy be if Vance decided instead to stop sending billions of U.S. citizens’ dollars to enrich it?

Yet Vance insists Israel’s case contrasts with Ukraine, whose war “has no strategic end in sight and it’s not leading anywhere that’s going to ultimately be good for our country.”

Everything Vance said about Ukraine is true of Israel, but Israel is the exception to his own rule. He is right that the U.S. lacks the industrial capacity to “fight four wars” at once.

He is right about everything, in fact, if you simply swap “Israel” for “Ukraine.” Where Vance departs from reality and into fantasy marks the limits of the new U.S. foreign policy realism he represents.

As he said himself, the issue is about domestic U.S. power and its moral actions abroad. With his detailed knowledge of the extinction of historic Christian communities, it is simply impossible to believe he is unaware of how Christians are treated in the birthplace of Christ.

Vance stated, “If your response is to seize up and immediately repeat the slogans that we’ve all heard for the last 40 years you are part of the problem.” He continued, “And we have to beat back the problem before we’re going to fix what’s going on in the country.”

The problem is that the U.S. political class has been subject to the direction of a foreign power for over 60 years which is leading Christianity to extinction in its birthplace.

This power must be obeyed, for “moral” reasons which do not make sense in any reality-based assessment of the facts.

There may well be fewer wars under a Vance foreign policy, but its realism ends where Zionist influence begins. This means you may get one big war. But that’s OK. It’s moral, and the military technology will be great.

How big a war? With attention on the U.S. domestic crisis, news of Israel’s intention to escalate the war to Lebanon would almost certainly see Iran enter the conflict. Israel cannot continue this strategy without U.S. backing, and its aim in doing so is to drag the U.S. into a war which will have both a low nuclear threshold and the likely entry of the Russians on the Iranian side.

This is the reason that realism without prejudice matters. This policy does not serve the American national interest. It does not serve the American middle class, and it is no realism at all to deny the danger of nuclear armageddon which may well result from a willful blindness towards the reckless strategy of escalation now pursued by Netanyahu and the extreme Zionists who back him.

