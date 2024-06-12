‘Jesus Thirsts’ movie showcases the miracle of Christ’s Real Presence in the Eucharist

‘Jesus Thirsts,’ a new film by Eduardo Verástegui featuring Scott Hahn and others, takes viewers on a biblical and global journey, describing Eucharistic miracles and expounding on the gift of the Blessed Sacrament.

(LifeSiteNews) — In adoration, Jesus rests in the monstrance. Quietly. Unobtrusively. Lovingly. He is there for us to adore Him. And when the priest holds up the host during the consecration and says “This is my body,” a miracle occurs. That host becomes our Lord Jesus Christ – Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity.

How incredibly blessed we are to have our Lord with us at every single Mass! This is not just a symbol. Through the miracle of transubstantiation, Jesus Christ is truly present in the Eucharist. What an immense gift that is to Catholics all across the world!

This beautiful gift of the Eucharist is the subject of a new film by Eduardo Verástegui and Wahl St. Productions. Featuring Bishop Andrew Cozzins, Chris Stefanick, Scott Hahn, and others, Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist expounds on this gift. Though this film was only in the theaters for a few days, its impact will last indefinitely.

Jesus Thirsts takes us on a biblical and global journey – from 33 AD to today. It takes us into prison, to Africa, to Italy, to Mexico, to the Last Supper, and on the Road to Emmaus. It describes Eucharistic miracles and addresses the words of Christ to His Apostles, especially in the sixth chapter of St. John’s Gospel, where Jesus tells the crowds that He is the Son of God and that “unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink His blood, you do not have life within you.”

This was an incredibly difficult teaching! Not only did it confound the Jews, but it caused many of them to actually walk away. Had Jesus been speaking symbolically, He surely would have called them back and explained that they misunderstood. Instead, He repeated His words again and again and again: “I am the bread of life.” “My flesh is true food, and My blood is true drink.” “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever.”

Still, many didn’t like His teachings, and He let them walk away because this teaching was that important and He needed them to understand.

After they left, He turned to His Apostles and asked if they too would leave. St. Peter responded, “Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

Our lives today

Fast forward 2,000 years. We didn’t walk with Jesus. We didn’t see His miracles firsthand. The world has created so much noise that now only about two-thirds of Catholics believe in the true Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. What an incredibly sad statistic.

Jesus is the greatest gift we have ever been given, and He comes to us at every Mass. And like Judas, many people deny Him.

Maybe they were poorly catechized. Maybe they just let the world obscure the truth. Maybe they say they want “proof.” (If that’s the case, look no further than Blessed Carlo Acutis’ list of Eucharistic miracles!)

The greatest part of our Catholic faith is that we get to receive Christ, if we have fasted and are free of mortal sin, every day at Mass. No other religion has the miracle of transubstantiation, because it is only Catholic priests, the descendants of the original Apostles, who act in persona Christi (in the person of Christ) for Jesus to perform that miracle.

Understanding this, why would you want to be anything other than Catholic?

When we present ourselves for Communion and the priest says “The Body of Christ” and we say “Amen,” we are saying that we truly believe that that is the Body of Christ. Amen – so be it. I agree. We are actually receiving our Lord.

That is why it’s vital to treat Jesus with reverence and respect and to receive Him worthily. Even our mannerisms when we receive Him must be reverent.

Part of that reverence means that we must protect Christ in the Eucharist. Canon 915 explains, “Those who . . . [are] obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.” This goes for everyone, including Catholics in public life. If you are not adhering to Catholic teaching, repent! Go to confession, then come home to the Church and the Eucharist.

Protecting Christ in the Eucharist also means that we kindly explain to non-Catholics that they are not to receive the Eucharist. The Catholic Church loves them and wants them, but to receive the Eucharist, a person must be in full unity with the Church. Jesus indeed thirsts. He wants all members of other religions to come home to the Catholic faith – to the Church He created.

Change your heart

So what do you do if you don’t believe in the Real Presence or never even knew you should? After years of thinking the Eucharist is just a symbol, it may be hard to wrap your head around. But understand that if God can create the whole world, of course He can transform the bread and wine into His Body and Blood.

Make a conscious effort to reorient your heart and mind to the truth. Read the Scriptures. Read about the Eucharistic miracles. Watch this video of Fr. Mike Schmitz explaining the biblical origins of the Eucharist. Go sit with Jesus in adoration. Gaze upon Him, talk to Him, listen to Him. Develop a relationship with Him. Let Him into your heart.

Jesus Thirsts explained that those who believe in the Real Presence don’t leave the Church. Why would they? Why would anyone walk away from the Body and Blood of Christ Himself?

Jesus Christ is truly present in the Eucharist. When you come to fully understand that that transformation really happens, there will be a transformation in you as well. Jesus does indeed thirst for you. He wants you to also thirst for Him.

