Jewish rabbi defends Catholics against LA Dodgers’ honoring of blasphemy

(Catholics for Catholics) — A rabbi recently wrote an article expressing his deep love for baseball and God and sadness over the Los Angeles Dodger’s decision to welcome an anti-Catholic hate group.

Rabbi Michael Barclay is saddened by the decision of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball (MLB) to honor a group called “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which he rightly describes as an anti-Catholic fringe group known for promoting hate against Catholics and the Catholic Church.

He criticized the Dodgers and MLB for inviting and then re-inviting this group, stating that it shows a lack of values and disregard for Catholic fans or any fan with a moral compass.

“It is remarkable that this leader of the Jewish community,” said General Flynn, Senior Advisor to Catholics for Catholics, “that someone not even Catholic has more courage to speak up than some in Catholic leadership itself. Where are our faith leaders and the Bishops?”

While some have spoken out, such as the Archdiocese of Los Angeles or the nearby Diocese of Orange Country, the general trend has been to cower back in silence, getting off the hook with one statement.

One statement or tweet will not be enough to stop the radical and well-funded, anti-family, anti-American agenda of the left.

Flynn continues, “Their silence allows the secular left to mock us and run rampage over our traditional values. Either lead or get out the way so others can help to save our Country.”

Catholics for Catholics thanks sincerely those shepherds who do in fact lead from the front. Their courage is inspiring and we rally behind them!

Rabbi Michael calls for a boycott of baseball games and MLB activities until they disengage from supporting anti-religious hate groups.

He argues that supporting such groups goes against the faith and the values of their fans. The issue extends beyond Los Angeles, as other teams may seek to honor similar groups if the Dodgers are allowed to do so.

Rabbi Michael expressed solidarity with Catholics and encouraged others to prioritize their faith over their allegiance to a sports team. One way of doing so is to find joy and community in faith instead of supporting baseball.

Rabbi Michael Barclay is the Spiritual Leader of Temple Ner Simcha; and the author of Sacred Relationships: Biblical Wisdom for Deepening Our Lives Together. He can be reached directly at [email protected]

Reprinted with permission from Catholics for Catholics.

