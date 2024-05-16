Joan Andrews Bell: We don’t expect or seek justice when it is denied to the unborn

Writing about the unborn, Joan Andrews Bell stated, 'We must become aligned with them completely and totally or else the double standard separating the conceived child from the rest of humanity will never be eliminated. Nor the double standard with the disabled, the ill, the elderly.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – (Editor: The following is a statement by Joan Andrews Bell sent to our reporter Louis Knuffke after her sentencing on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Bell has been given a prison sentence of 27 months and a fine, which she says she will not pay.)

The World hates God.

In our own country we now live at a most selfish time and have an extremely selfish government. That is why such a tiny baby, who is made in the image and likeness of God, is hated so much. The baby, representing the human fruit of a man and woman, but always endowed with a spiritual and immortal soul, judges those who want to destroy rather than protect and nourish the most vulnerable and innocent among us. Every good person has to fight against this selfishness which kills rather than defends innocent life.

The closer we are to this innocent life, whether a conceived child or weak adult, the more faithful we are to all those who are considered outcasts, the more aligned we become with them. This is our aim and goal: to wipe out the line of distinction between those discriminated against and those who are doing the discrimination. The rougher it gets for us, the more we can rejoice that we are succeeding. No longer are we being treated like the privileged born, but like the discriminated-against conceived child.

We must become aligned with them [the babies] completely and totally or else the double standard separating the conceived child from the rest of humanity will never be eliminated. Nor the double standard with the disabled, the ill, the elderly. I don’t want to be treated any differently than my brother, my sister. You reject them, you reject me.

We do not expect justice in the courts. Furthermore, we do not seek it for ourselves when it is being denied our beloved brothers and sisters. Thus, I have pleaded a case for complete and total vulnerability in this court by refusing self-defense and all legal argumentation for self-protection. We should in truth tell the court that we, as defenders and friends of the conceived children, expect no justice and no compassion, as the true defendants, the conceived children, received none and were killed without due process on the day of the rescue attempt. We only stand here in their stead, being substitute defendants by a compelling and painful logic. They died for the crimes of being conceived and unwanted.

We expect no justice from a judicial system which decrees such savagery and a government run by the Democratic Party which allows it. If it is a crime punishable by death to be unwanted, maybe it should be a crime punishable by death to love the unwanted and to act to protect them.

The time in prison is a time of prayer and reparation: reparation for my sins and the sin of abortion in America. This I pray every day: to do appropriate reparation, not having any faith or expecting any justice from this country at this time controlled by the Democratic Party but having complete faith and trust in the Justice and Mercy of God. God’s timing is perfect. I may not see any fruits of these simple prayers and acts, but the Lord of All will do what is best. Please pray and do what God wants you to do.

