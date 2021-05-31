Joe Biden’s trifecta of medical horrors: an abortion champion in the White House

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 31, 2021 (Life Issues) – As president, Joe Biden is eagerly doing the bidding of the abortion industry and funding unscrupulous research reminiscent of one of the darkest chapters in world history.

His administration wasted no time using your tax dollars to fund so-called medicine that is sinister, unethical, and deadly.

Here are three particularly disturbing actions.

Ushering in the era of “baby in a bottle” research, and we’re not referring to the mythological genie in the bottle.

Abandoning vulnerable women to a money-motivated abortion industry.

Dealing in body parts of aborted babies harvested from the likes of Planned Parenthood.

First, with the encouragement of the Biden administration, the International Society for Stem Cell Research has announced a new protocol that impacts the way they experiment on human embryos.

Previously they operated under a “14-day rule” which stipulated that they could conduct unethical experiments on human embryos, just as long as they killed them once he or she turned 14 days old.

As if this protocol wasn’t horrendous enough, they decided to jettison the two-week policy and replace it with no limit. The result is horrific “baby in a bottle” experiments on tiny babies with fully functioning hearts, developing brains, eyes, and ears.

As if to calm the troubled heart of research participants, these tiny human beings have been downgraded semantically to “ethically sensitive research material” in an effort to dehumanize their victims.

Second, the FDA, under the direction of the Biden Administration, is poised to abandon critically important protections for women who take the chemical abortion pill. This death drug is four-times more likely to require emergency intervention than surgical abortion. These protective measures were established to safeguard women from the profit-driven abortion industry.

Third, Joe Biden’s reversal of a Trump policy unleashed your tax dollars to empower the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund experimentation using the body parts of aborted babies purchased from the abortion industry.

Reports of the Nazis making lampshades from the skin of their Jewish captives rightfully alarmed and repulsed people around the world. Recently, it was revealed that scientists from the University of Pittsburgh grafted the scalps of five-month-old unborn babies onto the backs of mice. This ghoulish experiment was funded by the NIH.

How can the outrage of selling the scalps of unborn children be any less detestable than the atrocities perpetuated by the Nazis?

The NIH then rubbed salt into this wound by announcing it would no longer convene an Ethics Advisory Board to review proposals involving fetal body parts.

These heartless changes fly in the face of 47 states that have acted on the will of the people to protect their most precious renewable resource – unborn babies. Since the beginning of the year, a jaw-dropping 549 abortion protections have been introduced.

Consider this the people’s response to the extreme and twisted pro-abortion agenda of the Biden administration. It’s time Congress took our lead and grew the moral spine to bring Joe Biden’s trifecta of inhumane medical practices to an end.

Protecting LIFE,

Bradley Mattes

President, Life Issues Institute

Reprinted with permission by Life Issues