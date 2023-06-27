John Durham’s indifference to public ridicule demonstrates true Christian virtue

(Fr. Michael P. Orsi) — I recently found myself in the local hospital, waiting for a medical procedure and watching television.

My doctor was delayed, so it became one of those rare instances when I get to view a TV show for an extended period during the day.

This show happened to be the congressional hearing in which Special Counsel John Durham was questioned about his investigation debunking the “RussiaGate” hoax that had claimed Donald Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 elections.

Apparently annoyed that Trump had been so thoroughly vindicated, one of the Democrat congressman asked Durham if he wasn’t concerned that his reputation might be damaged by these findings.

The Special Counsel had given very honest and well-reasoned answers throughout the questioning. But his response to this congressman’s (rather snotty) prodding was a clear indication of character.

Durham said he worried about his reputation only with his family, with people he respected, and “with my Lord.”

I would have admired such a candid and confident public testimony from any person of faith. But I was especially gratified that John Durham is a Roman Catholic.

Here was a man responding to implicit ridicule in a way that was consistent with Jesus’ advice to his followers. In the Gospel of Matthew, our Lord instructs the apostles to go and preach the Gospel. He also cautions them that they will encounter resistance, and may even find themselves facing danger for their efforts.

Church history has borne out his warning. From the apostles onward, Christians have experienced persecution, even martyrdom for their faith. Today it’s becoming increasingly risky to stand up for principle, or even to state what is simply true.

Recently, there was a story in the news about a Catholic software engineer working for a company intent on strengthening its “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies. On a questionnaire distributed by the Human Relations Department to all employees, he was asked to specify his “preferred pronouns.”

In response, the fellow wrote, “Assigned by God.”

The engineer found out quickly that this answer was considered deeply offensive.

First of all, he had dared to mention God, a disturbing concept in the highly materialist corporate world. Worse, however, the suggestion that God had assigned his gender necessarily raised the point that human beings come in only two varieties: male and female.

The HR people claimed that those in the firm whose identities might differ from what today is dismissed merely as their “biological sex” might feel “unwelcome” knowing there was someone in the firm harboring such a narrow view of gender. The engineer was fired.

Given today’s “woke” environment, anyone could encounter this kind of “cancellation”— which is the modern version of religious persecution. Or, like John Durham, we might be called upon to take a stand on those basic principles that are most important to us.

Indeed, we should expect it. The politics of our time presents all kinds of challenges, not only to our faith, but to our understanding of reality.

Even as Jesus was warning his followers of the perils they might face, he also reassured them that they need not fear “those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.” He promised, “Everyone who acknowledges me before others I will acknowledge before my heavenly Father.”

We too have that assurance. Be not afraid.

This essay is based on a homily delivered by the Rev. Michael P. Orsi. It has been published with his permission. A priest of the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, Father Orsi currently serves as parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish in Naples, Florida. He is host of “Action for Life TV,” a weekly cable television series devoted to pro-life issues, and his writings appear in numerous publications and online journals. His TV show episodes can be viewed online here.