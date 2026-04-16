Join the nationwide protests against the anti-Christian Bill C-9 on May 1!

Will you defend God's word against those who would make it illegal? Thank you in advance for your courage, your prayers, and your action.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — This is the moment we’ve been preparing for.

After weeks of intense lobbying — 25,000 emails and 8,000 phone calls from CLC supporters — the fight against Bill C-9 has reached a critical stage.

The House of Commons has passed this dangerous anti-Christian bill. Now it sits in the Senate.

It’s time to take our stand in the streets.

On Friday, May 1st from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, CLC is launching nationwide protests at the constituency offices of Liberal MPs across Canada.

We are calling on every person of faith and every defender of free speech to join us — peacefully, prayerfully, and visibly — to defend the Holy Bible, protect our religious freedom, and stop this bill from becoming law.

You might be wondering: Why protest Liberal MPs when it’s the Senate that votes next?

Here’s the strategic truth: 81 of the 98 sitting senators were hand-picked by Justin Trudeau. They owe their jobs — and their $192,700 salaries — to the Liberal Party.

Even though they now call themselves “Independent,” they remain ideologically aligned with the Liberals. That means Prime Minister Mark Carney still holds real influence over them.

By showing up in force at Liberal MPs’ local offices, we send a crystal-clear message: If you let this bill pass, people of faith will hold the entire Liberal Party accountable at the ballot box.

Our hope is that enough Liberal MPs will feel the heat, contact Carney, and urge the Senate to kill or bury Bill C-9.

This is how we turn prayer into action and pressure into results. Will you be part of this historic stand? Two simple ways to get involved: Attend as a protester – Come for just one hour, hold a sign, and pray with fellow believers outside your local Liberal MP’s office. Serve as a Volunteer Protest Leader – Help coordinate the event at your riding so CLC can support you with signs, materials, and promotion. (No experience needed — just a willing heart.) Click here to register as a Volunteer Protest Leader or Participant: [REGISTRATION FORM – PROTEST LEADER OR PARTICIPANT] See the full list of Liberal MP offices (grouped by province): [LIBERAL RIDINGS / MPS] Printable Protest Signs (ready for your local print shop): Just download, print in colour (or black & white to save cost), and bring them to the protest. The three designs are: STOP BILL C-9 [ download ] DEFEND FREE SPEECH [ download ] PROTECT RELIGIOUS FREEDOM [ download ] The eyes of the nation — and the Senate — will be on these protests. History will remember that Canadians showed up when it mattered most.

Will you defend God’s word against those who would make it illegal? Thank you in advance for your courage, your prayers, and your action. Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

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