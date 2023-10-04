Judge in Trump’s New York trial smiles for cameras briefly allowed into courtroom

As the media clamored for video and pictures of President Trump and his lawyers in court, Judge Arthur Engoron removed his glasses, smiled and posed for the cameras as if President Trump was a trophy on display.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Wow, does this video ever reflect the state of our corrupted judicial system within a nation that is frayed and collapsing from the radical use of activist Lawfare in litigation against political enemies.

In a New York civil case against President Trump where the judge is attempting to banish the Trump business from the state, activist Judge Arthur Engoron invited the media into the courtroom so he could emphasize the circus atmosphere and generate extreme gleefulness and antagonism toward courtroom events.

As the media clamored for video and still pictures of President Trump and his lawyers in court, Judge Arthur Engoron then removed his glasses, smiled and posed for the cameras as if President Trump was a trophy on display. This is insanity in the judiciary and seemingly intended to provoke extreme backlash:

This judge is not a person of stable disposition.

Reprinted with permission from the Conservative Treehouse.

