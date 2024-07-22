Kamala Harris has a long history of supporting a radical abortion agenda

Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden's chosen successor in the 2024 presidential election, has a record of supporting abortion. She has a 100% pro-abortion voting record according to Planned Parenthood and NARAL.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s choice of Democratic presidential nominee this year has a radical history of supporting abortion.

The Joe Biden- Kamala Harris record on abortion since taking office in 2021 makes sense, given the vice president’s history.

Since 2021, the Biden-Harris team has ignored longstanding federal law against mailing abortion drugs, made the dangerous pills easily available through pharmacies, supported abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, and sent federal agents after pro-life dads who protested outside abortion facilities.

It is just part of Kamala Harris’ history, particularly since she was the attorney general of California, of using her office to push a pro-abortion agenda. It was Attorney General Harris who initiated criminal charges against David Daleiden after he exposed Planned Parenthood’s baby body parts trafficking scheme.

She did so while running for U.S. Senate with the backing of Planned Parenthood. Harris’ office worked closely with Planned Parenthood officials to draft a law that would target future journalists who exposed abortion facilities through undercover recordings.

Harris also backed AB 775, which would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to tell women where to get abortions. The Supreme Court eventually threw out the law in NIFLA v. Becerra. But in 2015, she praised the bill.

“I am proud to have co-sponsored the Reproductive FACT Act, which ensures that all women have equal access to comprehensive reproductive health care services, and that they have the facts they need to make informed decisions about their health and their lives,” Harris stated. By “co-sponsored,” she means that she backed the bill as attorney general.

In 2016, Harris won a seat in the U.S. Senate with the support of pro-abortion groups. She would consistently use her position to advocate for abortion.

“We are so proud that Kamala Harris will be California’s newest U.S. Senator,” NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue stated at the time. “As California’s Attorney General, she dedicated herself to empowering women and families and clearly understands that this means fighting to protect and expand reproductive freedom.”

As a member of the Senate Judiciary committee, Harris, along with Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, questioned Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher over his membership in the Knights of Columbus. She called the group’s opposition to same-sex “marriage” an “extreme” position and questioned Buescher for being part of the abortion-opposing Catholic group.

National Review commentator Alexandra DeSanctis wrote of Harris’ animosity:

These two Democrats were, in short, suggesting that belonging to a Catholic group with millions of members, which has been an important charity in the U.S. for more than a century, renders an individual unfit to serve as a judge. More sinister even than that, Harris used Buescher’s membership in the Knights of Columbus as a pretext to insinuate that opposition to abortion, a core component of Catholic teaching on the dignity and value of human life, disqualifies an individual from the bench.

But it should be no surprise that Harris viewed a Catholic judicial nominee as a threat to her personal agenda for abortion. She received a 100% voting record from NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood through 2020.

RELATED: Biden withdraws from presidential race, endorses VP Kamala Harris

One pro-abortion vote Harris took was to oppose efforts to protect babies from infanticide. Harris, in February 2019, joined with other left-wing senators like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to oppose the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Soon after the vote, Harris refused to say if she believes abortion is ever wrong.

“I think it’s up to a woman to make that decision, and I will always stand by that,” Harris told a Daily Caller reporter, when asked about her vote.

“I think she needs to make that decision with her doctor, with her priest, with her spouse. I would leave that decision up to them,” Harris said, suggesting, at least implicitly, that some priests would encourage women to abort their babies.

While running for president, Harris also suggested all pro-life laws should have to face preclearance from the federal government.

“Similar to the preclearance requirement of the Voting Rights Act, Harris will require, for the first time, that states and localities with a history of violating Roe v. Wade obtain approval from her Department of Justice before any abortion law or practice can take effect,” she said in May 2019.

Pro-life leaders warn of Harris’ radicalism

A Harris presidency would undoubtedly include a further push for abortion, as pro-life groups have recently warned.

“With Kamala likely as the next Democratic Presidential Candidate, we can expect nothing less than abortion extremism through all nine months, and after birth, for any reason,” Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“A Harris presidency would be disastrous for human rights,” LiveAction President Lila Rose wrote on X.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser also criticized Harris’ record.

“Kamala Harris is determined to impose on all 50 states all-trimester abortion without any limits, even painful late-term abortions in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy,” Dannenfelser stated.

“Harris is so committed to abortion that she can’t see anything else – including the developmental stages of children before birth or the real needs of women.”

READ: Radical pro-abortion politicians are the greatest threat to America’s existence

Share











