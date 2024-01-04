Kellyanne Conway should refrain from Communion for promoting homosexuality, birth control

‘Real Catholic leaders never support abortion, contraception, or homosexuality. It’s impossible to be a faithful Catholic and, at the same time, support mortal sin,’ TFP’s John Ritchie told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — GOP strategist Kellyanne Conway should not receive the Holy Eucharist due to her public support for homosexuality and birth control.

Conway, a professed Catholic, is currently working with lobbyists to push the Republican Party to openly support access to abortifacient birth control as a way to assuage concerns from voters over the party’s opposition to abortion.

She also accepted an award several months ago from the Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBT group, after she embraced her daughter’s lesbian lifestyle. The video of Conway’s introduction by her daughter Claudia remains her “pinned” post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as of January 4. This indicates that she stands by her position to publicly support homosexuality.

Both homosexual activity and the use of birth control are condemned as mortal sins by the Catholic Church. Conway, as a GOP strategist and public figure, is causing scandal by holding herself up as Catholic while also supporting positions at odds with the Church.

“Any use whatsoever of matrimony exercised in such a way that the act is deliberately frustrated in its natural power to generate life is an offense against the law of God and of nature, and those who indulge in such are branded with the guilt of a grave sin,” Pope Pius XI declared in Casti Connubi.

This is akin to how Joe Biden, a professed Catholic, openly supports abortion, homosexuality, and transgenderism, creating scandal.

“Scandal is an attitude or behavior which leads another to do evil. The person who gives scandal becomes his neighbor’s tempter. He damages virtue and integrity; he may even draw his brother into spiritual death,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states. “Scandal is a grave offense if by deed or omission another is deliberately led into a grave offense.”

The Catholic Church teaches that to receive the Eucharist, a Catholic must be free of mortal sin, otherwise he commits another mortal sin by receiving unworthily, absent an extraordinary situation. Even in extraordinary situations, the person must be resolved to go to Confession as soon as possible afterwards.

Anyone who dies in the state of mortal sin will go to Hell, absent an extraordinary act of mercy by God, the Catholic Church teaches.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that mortal sin “results in the loss of charity and the privation of sanctifying grace, that is, of the state of grace. If it is not redeemed by repentance and God’s forgiveness, it causes exclusion from Christ’s kingdom and the eternal death of hell, for our freedom has the power to make choices for ever, with no turning back. However, although we can judge that an act is in itself a grave offense, we must entrust judgment of persons to the justice and mercy of God.”

LifeSiteNews contacted Conway twice via email in the past week to ask her if she had spoken to her pastor about her promotion of mortal sins, if she intended to refrain from receiving Communion, and if there was anything else about the situation that would be worth knowing about. She did not respond.

Fr. Gerald Murray, a canon lawyer, pastor in New York, and EWTN commentator, told LifeSiteNews: “I hope Kellyanne Conway and her pastor meet to discuss the need for Catholics to fully embrace Catholic teaching on homosexuality and contraception.”

Other Catholic leaders said that Conway should refrain from the Eucharist.

“Kellyanne Conway has violated Canon Law 915 on several occasions, including supporting contraception,” Judie Brown, president of American Life League told LifeSiteNews in an emailed statement. “Conway’s advice to Republicans on the question of contraception is not only imprudent but unnecessary because, as we know, there are few in politics who are willing to talk truth when it comes to the evil of contraception.”

“Conway is a hypocrite, a Catholic-in-name-only (CINO) political animal and in the city of Washington, where moral truth is swept aside daily, she fits right in, Catholic or not,” Brown stated. “In an honest Church, she would have been denied the Eucharist years ago.”

John Ritchie, TFP Student Action director, agreed.

“Catholic teaching is consistent and clear: You cannot support abortion, unnatural vice, or any grave sin that offends God and then present yourself for Holy Communion without first going to Confession, which includes no longer supporting or favoring policies or movements that promote sin,” Ritchie said.

He stated further in his emailed comments:

Pro-abortion politicians or public figures in a state of public sin who insist on receiving Holy Communion not only commit sacrilege but also cause public scandal. Withholding Communion from public sinners is the most merciful thing a pastor can do because it prevents the sinner from offending God even more. But what’s often overlooked in this discussion is the glory of God. God has the right to be worshiped, honored, and obeyed. As God’s children, Catholics have the obligation to obey Him and love Him. We live in a culture that puts political gain above God, personal interest above morality, and unnatural behavior above virtue. The results are bitter: moral chaos, political unrest, and societal breakdown.

“Real Catholic leaders never support abortion, contraception, or homosexuality. It’s impossible to be a faithful Catholic and, at the same time, support mortal sin.”

