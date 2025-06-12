Kennedy Center VP fired for opposing homosexual ‘marriage’: a troubling new era for the GOP?

Floyd Brown is the canary in the coal mine. If Republicans can oust the VP of the Kennedy Center because he affirms traditional marriage, they can fire anyone for that reason and a host of other LGBT issues.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A recent event shows that, far from being a benign act of tolerance, President Trump’s welcoming of the normalization of homosexuality and treating homosexual “marriages” as legitimate may have inadvertently fostered a climate of intolerance.

It appears that so-called “gay conservatives” who hold increasing power within the administration are now free to punish Christian Republicans whose consciences won’t permit them to close their eyes to the inescapable truth about the complementarity of man and woman.

11 days in June 2015: The rise of Donald Trump and homosexual ‘marriage’

Many will remember the image of Donald Trump on June 16, 2015, descending an escalator in Trump Tower to announce his intention to become the GOP nominee for the presidency.

Exactly 10 days later, on June 26, the United States Supreme Court delivered its shocking Obergefell decision instituting so-called homosexual “marriage” across the land.

While there were no discernable connections between the occurrences at the time, over the last decade, the two have become inextricably entwined, entangling and engulfing the entire GOP, which had formerly stood as a bulwark against woke neo-Marxist attempts aimed at undoing marriage and American families, which had stood as the bedrock of the nation since before its founding.

In recent years the two have coalesced, creating a strange alliance, one which threatens to cast aside humanity’s most important timeless principle: The immutable truth about the complementarity of man and woman, known to and embraced by every religion and culture down through all of human history.

The quick evolution has been stunning.

Floyd Brown’s firing: The canary in the coal mine?

Floyd Brown, a pro-Trump conservative tapped to serve as a vice president at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., explained that he was fired recently due to his “past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the GOP.”

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired,’” said Brown.

Brown’s firing is unsurprising when one considers that Ric Grenell, a homosexual appointed by Trump as president of the Kennedy Center, declared in a video interview with Donald Trump, Jr., last year, “I really believe that you can’t be anti-gay in the Republican Party and not be run out of the party.”

Let’s repeat Grenell’s statement:

You can’t be anti-gay in the Republican Party and not be run out of the party.

And not just the party. Apparently you may be “run out” of your job as well.

What other qualified individuals have been passed over for service within the Trump administration because of their belief that marriage is a permanent union between a man and woman? Or that kids deserve to have both a mother and a father, not two moms or two dads?

When Grenell showed up on the red carpet at last night’s performance of Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, he chuckled that Democrats who might no longer want to attend events at the Kennedy Center because President Trump is now in charge should be “tolerant.”

“This is an example of the height of hypocrisy,” said Brown, responding to a video of the exchange posted on X. “Richard Grenell fires me for my beliefs on traditional marriage and then admonishes Democrats for intolerance.”

“He has no tolerance for Christians who won’t affirm his sinful lifestyle and then preaches at the left,” said Brown. “I tolerated him, he couldn’t tolerate me.”

This is an example of the height of hypocrisy. @RichardGrenell fires me for my beliefs on traditional marriage and then admonishes Democrats for intolerance. He has no tolerance for Christians who won’t affirm his sinful lifestyle and then preaches at the left. I tolerated him,… pic.twitter.com/0QE076vw4G — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) June 12, 2025

Floyd Brown is the canary in the coal mine. If Republicans in government can oust the vice president of a prestigious Washington landmark enterprise because of his belief – knowledge, is a more accurate term – that marriage is the union of a man and a woman, then they can fire anybody for that reason and a host of other LGBTQ+-related issues.

Let’s face it: Floyd Brown is the new Jack Phillips. However, Brown’s antagonists are not leftists; they are under the umbrella of the Trump administration.

The message is clear: If it can happen to Floyd Brown, it can happen to anybody.

As such, this is a chilling moment for Christian Republicans. Ignore the meaning of Floyd Brown’s firing at your own peril. You too may be targeted as an enemy of the state within the GOP.

What’s at stake

As individuals with homosexual inclinations rightly stream away from the Democratic Party and find a new home under the Republican tent, the GOP must assert more clearly and boldly than ever that marriage is between one man and one woman; that there are precisely two sexes; and that nobody is “born in the wrong body” or “born that ‘gay’.”

These are non-negotiable immutable truths for conservatives, for Christians, and for all thinking, reasoning people, but apparently not for the Trump administration. At least, not yet.

Conservative elites need to once again relentlessly pursue intellectual honesty and integrity regarding creeping LGBTQ+ influence within their ranks.

