Key operatives in Trump-Russia hoax appointed to identify domestic terrorism, ‘disinformation’

The so-called 'experts group,' selected by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, will direct the targeting of the DHS intelligence apparatus.

(Conservative Treehouse) — If you put the individual names within the group listed below into the search bar, you will discover their connection. Most of them were the primary background operatives who pushed the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

With names like James Clapper (DNI), John Brennan (CIA), Tashina Gauhar (DOJ-NSD), David Kris (DOJ-NSD, FISA), Paul Kolbe (CIA), and Benjamin Wittes (Lawfare), what you will find is that this specific group are functionaries of the corrupt intelligence apparatus that framed the Trump-Russia collusion nonsense. This is the team now that will define for DHS how to focus their future targeting efforts.

READ: German homeschooling family living in US for 15 years may be deported by Biden admin

According to a September 19 DHS press release:

Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) Ken Wainstein, and Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen announced the establishment of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group (Experts Group). The group is comprised of private sector experts who will provide their unique perspectives on the federal government’s intelligence enterprise to DHS’s I&A and the Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator. ‘The security of the American people depends on our capacity to collect, generate, and disseminate actionable intelligence to our federal, state, local, territorial, tribal, campus, and private sector partners,’ said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. ‘I express my deep gratitude to these distinguished individuals for dedicating their exceptional expertise, experience, and vision to our critical mission.’ ‘The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group is being formed at a time of unprecedented challenge, with the U.S. intelligence enterprise facing threats from a range of malign actors, to include foreign nation-state adversaries, domestic violent extremists, cyber criminals, drug-trafficking cartels and other transnational criminal organizations,’ said Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein. ‘The Experts Group will be an invaluable asset as we navigate through this evolving threat and operating environment and continue to strengthen our efforts to protect the Homeland.’ ‘The homeland threat environment is more diverse, dynamic, and challenging than at any point in our post 9/11 history, with threats tied to an array of different terrorist and violent extremist ideologies and narratives,’ said Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen. ‘The experience, expertise, and perspective offered by Experts Group members will undoubtedly put the Department in a strong position to confront this threat landscape, and we are grateful for the willingness of the Experts Group members to serve in this important capacity.’ The Experts Group will provide DHS with a wide range of views and perspectives, with a membership that includes former senior intelligence officials, journalists, and prominent human rights and civil liberties advocates. [Emphases added]

Keep in mind, the organization of this group follows the announcement that DHS will be launching an online “Enhanced AI” to assist the government in combating information they deem dangerous to national security. Put the two together, and I think we can see who will be doing the “defining” of what constitutes “dangerous.”

You will notice I use the term “definition” quite often. That is because the root of every control mechanism is grounded upon defining things. When you accept the terms “disinformation,” “misinformation,” and/or “malinformation,” you are buying into the process that permits definitions to determine your travel. Those who define both you and your destination ultimately control your online experience.

Pay very, very close attention to the two underlined words in the following paragraph:

READ: GoFundMe freezes $90k from news outlet that opposes neocon Ukraine war narrative

Take out the word “improper” and the admission is: DHS uses AI to profile, target and discriminate. In the second sentence, DHS currently participates in systemic, indiscriminate and/or large-scale monitoring, surveillance, or tracking of individuals. The only thing those sentences in the paragraph say is that DHS will not allow AI to create improper outcomes within a system that already exists.

The assembly of a Homeland Intelligence Experts Group gives us the names of those who will be organizing the definitions.

Do not get alarmed, get informed.

Resources:

Using AI for Content Moderation

Facebook / META / Tech joining with DHS

Zoom will allow Content Scraping by AI

AI going into The Cloud

U.S. Govt Going into The Cloud With AI

Pentagon activates 175 Million IP’s

Big Names to Attend Political AI Forum

DoD to use AI to monitor U.S. Internet for Disinformation

DHS Announces Guidelines for Using AI to monitor Americans.

DHS Announces “Expert Group”

Can you see how this is coming together?

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

Share











