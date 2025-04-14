Leaked audio exposes Israel lobby’s enormous power over the Trump administration

Audio obtained by the GrayZone reveals AIPAC's executive director bragging that his Zionist lobbying group has influenced several top Trump administration officials.

(LifeSiteNews) — Leaked audio obtained by the GrayZone shows how the Israel lobby exerts enormous power over the Trump administration.

In a statement published April 9 alongside the seven-minute recording, GrayZone editor Max Blumenthal wrote:

“The Grayzone obtained leaked audio from AIPAC’s 2025 Congressional Summit in which the organization’s Executive Director Elliot Brandt boasted that his group had groomed several top Trump national security officials and is able to ‘access’ their conversations to ensure they continue adhering to Israel’s agenda.”

Blumenthal is a leading anti-Zionist Jew who has been rewarded for his investigative journalism covering Israel’s horrific crimes with a call for him to be barred from the Zionist state.

I have finally arrived pic.twitter.com/HyjSNvbRBB — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 9, 2025

In a report covering the release of the leaked audio, Blumenthal says:

“AIPAC’s new CEO, Elliott Brandt” describes in the recording … how his organization has cultivated influence with three top national security officials in the Trump administration – Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Director Mike Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe – and how it believes it can gain ‘access’ to their internal discussions.”

AIPAC leader boasts of influence over top Trump natsec officials in leaked audio obtained by @MaxBlumenthal At a closed AIPAC session, the group’s CEO explained how they cultivated special “access” to Rubio, Waltz, and Ratcliffe Full audio & report: https://t.co/eVrwghYzox pic.twitter.com/OkZ7sVpWBZ — The Grayzone (@TheGrayzoneNews) April 9, 2025

The secret tape also confirms the sponsorship of American lawmakers in the House of Representatives by the Israel lobby, says Blumenthal:

“Brandt’s comments corroborate Representative Thomas Massie’s claim that each member of Congress is expected to answer to an ‘AIPAC person.’”

When @RepThomasMassie said each member of Congress was expected to answer to an “AIPAC person” in their district, he was heavily attacked But here’s AIPAC’s CEO in his own words saying the exact same thing, and explaining how it enabled him to groom the future CIA director https://t.co/kQzoBj0gI8 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 9, 2025

The tape also features Biden-era assistant defense secretary Dana Stroul, who details how she “rushed through” arms supplies to Israel following October 7. This was done despite the fact she suspected Israel was using the weapons to commit war crimes:

“Even as she worked to ensure that Israel had all it needed to transform Gaza into a moonscape, Stroul privately acknowledged that the Israeli military might be committing war crimes, according to a series of emails leaked to Reuters.”

Blumenthal explains how Stroul wants to frame what he describes as “the bloodbath in Gaza”:

“Since recognizing the likelihood of Israeli atrocities, Stroul has apparently kept her conscience clear by blaming Hamas for the over 50,000 civilians Israel has killed in Gaza.”

Blumenthal leads a stable of anti-Zionist Jewish writers who have bravely documented not only Israel’s war crimes, but also the subversion of the U.S. government by its powerful lobby, evidenced here with the influence of AIPAC – formerly the American Zionist Council.

In 1951, the Department of Justice ordered Isaiah Kenen to register as a foreign agent of Israel.

Kenen was the founder of the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs – later AIPAC.

He never complied with the order. Formerly classified, it was released in 2008. pic.twitter.com/0u7gG6y3t1 — Frank Wright (@frankwrighter) May 26, 2024

Efforts to have this foreign lobby registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act came to an end with the assassinations of the Kennedys.

Robert F. Kennedy Sr. is the last U.S. attorney general to seek to register the Israel lobby as an agent of the government of Israel. Since both he and JFK were shot and killed, no U.S. president has dared to issue similar ultimatums to Israel and its agents in the U.S.

Together with fellow anti-Zionist Jew Aaron Mate, Blumenthal has published some of the most fearless and accurate investigations of the actions of the Israeli state through the GrayZone – whose Jeremy Loffredo was arrested in Israel last November.

Fellow GrayZone writer Kit Klarenberg is not only a staunchly anti-Zionist Jew, but his work on exposing the British Deep State and its promotion of war in Ukraine is unparalleled. In one of many eye-opening reports, he explains here how Zionists “invented terrorism.”

All these writers are described by Zionists as “Jew-haters.” The GrayZone has reported for years on how organizations such as the ADL “manufacture … an ‘antisemitism’ freakout” to “distract from Gaza slaughter.” Blumenthal explains how “the Israel lobby” promotes the alarming narrative of an “antisemitism epidemic” whenever Israeli atrocities are seen on our screens – as is happening right now.

Libeling all Jews as Zionists

Israeli propaganda seeks to present all Jews as unconditional supporters of Israel. It seeks to make Jews identical with “Israel,” as this permits the framing of any criticism of Israel as “antisemitism.”

The GrayZone writers are not the only Jews to accuse Israel of the crimes it has committed. Many Orthodox Jews are anti-Zionist on religious grounds, saying their faith demands that “Israel” can only be created by God – and not by Zionists.

In short, religious Jews commonly reject this “Israel’s” right to exist – a position which makes some of the most religiously observant Jews the most “antisemitic” people on earth.

With the Trump administration now adopting laws which strengthen the definition of “antisemitism” to the point that even preaching the Gospels could be criminalized, the influence of the Zionist lobby in the U.S. is evident – both at home in America, and in funding Israel’s endless wars abroad.

Why are Americans paying taxes to fund an ongoing genocide? Is this America First? Voices such as those of Candace Owens, Rep. Thomas Massie, and Tucker Carlson, as well as the treatment of Christians in the Holy Land, show that asking these questions is not limited to left-wing or progressive critics of Israel and its enormous foreign influence in the U.S.

The power of the Israel lobby to sell the forever war on which Zionism relies to Americans is once again demonstrated in this disturbing leak.

With Israel on the brink of civil war, can its power be said to be beneficial to Israel itself? A total lack of oversight and the absence of legal restraint on the Israel lobby and the State of Israel is the result of the power of Zionist influence in the U.S. government.

As the Trump administration pursues the balance of power through trade and diplomacy, how can its national interest be served if this state of exception remains intact?

U.S. funding for Israel’s perpetual warmongering amounts to over $8 trillion of its ballooning national debt. If the cost of the “war on terror” – urged by Netanyahu – is included, the total cost of supporting Israel comes to almost $30 trillion of the total U.S. national debt of $36 trillion.

AIPAC works to guarantee there are no limits to American support of Israel. As the U.S. economy shows, there are limits in reality – just as there are to American patience.

A Pew Research report of March 2025 shows that for the first time a majority of Americans hold an “unfavorable view” of Israel.

Even Israel’s own Air Force pilots are now calling for an end to the war in Gaza, with pilots refusing to continue to bomb civilians.

Unconditional support of Israel has brought it to the brink of disintegration. It is a policy which is not shared by a majority of Americans.

Having broken democracy, the economy and the legitimacy of the state in Israel, Zionism without limits may well do the same to America. If Trump is serious about the U.S. national interest, perhaps it is time he showed some interest in what Americans think about Israel – and why.

