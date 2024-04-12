Leaked files: Pro-LGBT doctors admit children cannot fully consent to transgender mutilation

The leaked WPATH report highlights a panel discussion where Dr. Daniel Metzger, an endocrinologist, admits the impossibility of obtaining informed consent from adolescents for hormone therapy due to their lack of understanding.

(Courageous Discourse) — Yesterday a reporter buddy at the Epoch Times sent me his piece on leaked files from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health – better known as WPATH. The leaked documents and video reveal “widespread medical malpractice on children and vulnerable adults,” according to a 241-page report authored and published by Michael Shellenberger’s Environmental Progress organization.

I read a good portion of the report with horror. Leaked documents and a video from WPATH show it to be a monstrous criminal organization whose members should all be in prison for grotesque medical malpractice.

READ: Idaho governor signs laws defining sex as male or female, banning ‘gender language’ in gov’t, schools

Especially perfidious is the following passage from the report. I have highlighted the most infernally preposterous sentences in bold. Note that the endocrinologist quoted is named Dr. Daniel Metzger, whose German surname means butcher.

WPATH Knows Children Do Not Understand the Effects of Hormone Therapy WPATH’s Standards of Care 8 recommends adolescents who have received a diagnosis of ‘gender incongruence’ have access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries so long as the young person ‘demonstrates the emotional and cognitive maturity required to provide informed consent/assent for the treatment.’ However, in video footage obtained by Environmental Progress of an internal WPATH panel titled Identity Evolution Workshop held on May 6, 2022, panel members admit to the impossibility of getting proper informed consent for hormonal interventions from their young patients. During the panel, Dr. Daniel Metzger, a Canadian endocrinologist, discussed the challenges faced when attempting to obtain consent from adolescents seeking this medical treatment. Metzger reminded those assembled that gender doctors are ‘often explaining these sorts of things to people who haven’t even had biology in high school yet,’ adding that even adult patients often have very little medical understanding of the effects of these interventions. Metzger describes young patients attempting to pick and choose the physical effects of hormone therapy, with some wanting a deeper voice without facial hair or to take estrogen without developing breasts. This suggests a very poor understanding of the workings of the human body and the treatment pathway on the part of adolescent patients, something noted by the WPATH expert. ‘It’s hard to kind of pick and choose the effects that you want,’ concluded Metzger. ‘That’s something that kids wouldn’t normally understand because they haven’t had biology yet, but I think a lot of adults as well are hoping to be able to get X without getting Y, and that’s not always possible.’ Metzger tells his young patients that they might not ‘be binary, but hormones are binary.’ He describes having to explain to children and even adults that ‘you can’t get a deeper voice without probably a bit of a beard’ and ‘you can’t get estrogen to feel more feminine without some breast development.’ There was agreement among the panel of experts about children’s inability to comprehend the powerful and life-altering effects of the hormone therapy they are seeking. Another prominent WPATH member, Dianne Berg, a child psychologist and co-author of the child chapter of SOC8, chimed in to say that they wouldn’t expect children and young adolescents to grasp the effects of the treatment because it is ‘out of their developmental range to understand the extent to which some of these medical interventions are impacting them.’ The immaturity of these patients was further demonstrated when Berg said, ‘They’ll say they understand, but then they’ll say something else that makes you think, oh, they didn’t really understand that they are going to have facial hair.’

READ: The LGBT movement’s lies about puberty blockers and ‘sex changes’ are collapsing

Yet, publicly, WPATH never discusses any of this. On the rare occasion that WPATH makes public statements, sex-trait modification interventions are presented as age-appropriate, essential medical care, and any opposition to such interventions is framed as transphobia.

To any reasonable adult with a shred of common sense, it is self-evident that adolescents do not understand the ramifications of what these monsters are proposing – i.e., permanent, disfiguring, and debilitating changes to their biological makeup.

The word “adolescence” literally means “to grow up.” It is a time of rapid and often confusing and destabilizing change in which the child’s self-awareness and self-image may radically change in less than one year.

How could medicine have so terribly lost its way?

Click on THIS LINK to read the full horror show.

Reprinted with permission from Courageous Discourse.

Share











