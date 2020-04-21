Leftist billionaire Soros gives $1M to radical abortion group to beat Trump

April 21, 2020 (NewsBusters) — Could liberal billionaire George Soros be more disgusting? He's using his super PAC to exploit the coronavirus and attack President Donald Trump and using the issue of abortion to do it.

Federal Election Commission data revealed that Soros's Democracy PAC gave $1 million to the radical pro-abortion group NARAL Freedom Fund. "A new ad from the abortion rights group NARAL Freedom Fund features young women accusing the President and his allies of putting 'ideology over science,'" National Public Radio (NPR) reported April 15. NPR also noted the ad accused Trump and his allies of "using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to 'roll back the clock' on reproductive rights."

The Fund's April Quarterly report to the FEC, filed April 14, revealed that Democracy PAC's $1 million was The Fund's only reported source of income so far. Open Secrets records confirm that The Fund has only received $1 million.

NARAL said it is using its political arm to spend nearly "$35 million overall for the 2020 election cycle to target voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Georgia, Iowa, and North Carolina," according to NPR.

NARAL intends to focus its "efforts this year on women and other persuadable voters who see reproductive rights as a motivating concern," NPR noted.

The Fund's "24-hour Notice" to the FEC, filed April 16, noted that its only "independent expenditure" ($27,965.49) so far was to the progressive media consulting and advertising agency, New Media Firm, Inc.

That firm released a statement promoting the ad on its website April 17, headlined "Working with NARAL to Take on Trump":

We work closely with NARAL Pro-Choice America and NARAL Freedom Fund on a number of projects and were excited to work with them to take on Donald Trump and anti-choice Republicans who have been exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic by trying to restrict access to abortion.

The firm's disgusting rant continued:

The ad is part of NARAL's six-figure investment aimed at targeting swing voters in key battleground states. It features a group of women voters discussing over Zoom how Trump and Republicans are using the pandemic to push their personal ideology over science no matter the cost.

