LGBT activists again seek to fly homosexual ‘pride’ flag outside Ontario Catholic schools

HALTON REGION, Ontario (Campaign Life Coalition) – The LGBT lobby and allies at the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) are pushing full steam ahead to make sure that the Gay Pride flag flies over the board’s Catholic schools this coming June.

The LGBT lobby didn’t succeed at accomplishing this last year despite their massive efforts. So, this year, they’re starting their campaigning early. The HCDSB is having a board meeting on January 18 where a motion to fly the homosexual pride flag will be presented and voted on.

The motion states:

BE IT RESOLVED that as one of the next steps in supporting our Diverse School Communities and to ensure we fully support the pillar of belonging, that the Director of Education direct the Halton Catholic District School Board staff to purchase all necessary elements to fly the Pride flag and to fly the flag for the month of June, every June beginning in 2022 at all Halton Catholic Distict School Board Schools and the Catholic Education Centre.

The gay pride flag, with its rainbow-coloured stripes, was specifically created by an open homosexual and drag queen to be a symbol of sexual “diversity.” The flag has become a political symbol for the acceptance of sexual lifestyles and behaviours that contain an implicit rejection of God’s plan for sexuality.

Catholic morality is clear on this issue. The Catholic Church, basing itself on the Bible and sacred tradition, teaches that homosexual behaviour is “intrinsically disordered” and a grave sin. St. Paul in one of his letters warns the Corinthians that “homosexuals” along with others, such as “idolaters” and “adulterers,” will “not inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Cor. 6:9).

The Church’s teaching on homosexuality and other sexual moral matters comes strictly from a place of love where the Church desires that men and women live lives pleasing to God that lead to human flourishing and ultimately to heaven.

But pro-LGBT activists want to teach our children that sexual lifestyles that are at odds with biology, the social sciences, the world’s major religions, and specifically with the Catholic faith should be accepted in the name of “diversity” and “inclusivity.” Those who have survived and come out of these lifestyles will tell you how harmful they are, both spiritually and biologically.

Everyone knows that flags are flown by those who hold control.

Who do parents want to be in control of our Catholic schools? LGBT activists? God forbid. Parents are the ones with the real power. After all, it’s their children who are at the center of Catholic education. If Catholic parents united to pull their children out, the schools would collapse.

The truth is that such flags have no place in any Catholic institution, especially education centres that have been specifically created to form children to be faithful Catholics who uphold the moral teachings of the Church.

The truth is that what the gay pride flag stands for is incompatible with the Catholic faith.

It’s time to safeguard children from LGBT activists and reclaim education that is authentically “Catholic” in our Catholic schools.

It’s also time for local Bishop Douglas Crosby to begin defending the Catholicity of Catholic schools under his watch. There is no way he should be tolerating this kind of dissent from Catholic teaching happening in these schools.

One helpful action concerned parents can do is to contact the Bishop along with HCDSB trustees and object to having gay pride flags flown at HCDSB schools. There are all kinds of useful resources to help craft powerful arguments, such as here, here, and here.

It’s time for Catholics to push back against the LGBT lobby, first on their knees in prayer, and then in action by opposing this destructive ideology. The teachings of Jesus Christ and of the Church he founded must be the bedrock of our Catholic schools.

Contact Info for Bishop Crosby

Most Reverend Douglas Crosby

(905) 528-7988 x2222

Send Email online via diocesan website by clicking here

Contact info for HCDSB Board of Trustees

Trustee Marvin Duarte

Chair of the Board

Milton Trustee

416-559-9327

[email protected]

Trustee Brenda Agnew

Vice-Chair of the Board

Burlington Trustee

[email protected]

Trustee Patrick Murphy

Milton Trustee

905-630-1591

[email protected]

Trustee Peter DeRosa

Oakville Trustee

905-638-2529

[email protected]

Trustee Nancy Guzzo

Oakville Trustee

[email protected]

Trustee Vincent Iantomasi

Burlington Trustee

905-536-4100

[email protected]

Trustee Helena Karabela

Oakville Trustee

289-230-1423

[email protected]

Trustee Tim O’Brien

Burlington Trustee

905-632-2954

o’[email protected]

Trustee Janet O’Hearn-Czarnota

Halton Hills Trustee

905-630-3581

o’[email protected]