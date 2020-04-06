Liberal billionaire George Soros is taking advantage of COVID-19 to reshape America

April 6, 2020 (American Thinker) — Billionaire George Soros uses his political-philanthropic private foundations' global network to induce chaos to change the capitalistic democratic systems that prevailed since the end of WWII. Soros aims to reshape the world according to his purported wily Open Society philosophy, which evolved after the collapse of the Soviet communist system. He tested his ideas in Eastern Europe before moving to the rest of the world and on to his major target, the United States of America.

Soros's open-borders agenda and his efforts to create a global "open society" have suffered a setback due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but his ambition to change America from within, and meddling in the domestic affairs of nation-states where his OSF operates, has not ebbed. Rest assured that Soros, who thrives on chaos, takes advantage of the distraction caused by the pandemic to advance his political goals in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Over the last three decades, Soros used the massive spending of his private International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO), to spur political activism in progressive left-leaning/radical organizations, academic institutions, and media outlets, along with large campaign contributions. He combined this formula with his market manipulations to produce fundamental disruptions and changes in the political landscape of many countries, including the U.S., affecting domestic and international markets, policies, and even the presidency.

When Steve Kroft interviewed Soros on 60 Minutes in December 1998, he asked the famous speculator whether he felt any complicity in the financial collapses in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and Russia. Smiling, Soros responded: "I don't feel guilty because I am engaged in an amoral activity which is not meant to have anything to do with guilt." His amoral behavior is not limited to finance. "I cannot and do not look at the social consequences of what I do," he replied arrogantly.

Professing to be an "amoral" financial speculator has earned Soros the image of a maverick. His generous handouts did wonders to blind the political, media, academic, and social elites and afforded him the respectability and credibility he needed to advance his sociopolitical disruptive agenda, remodeling countries, especially the U.S., to whatever he deems an "open society."

To increase the spread of and maximize the influence of his disruptive ideas, Soros has been using his charities to fund progressive socialist/globalist groups. He endowed his flagship charity, the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which operates as an INGO, with more than $19.5 billion and an operating budget of $1.2 billion for 2020. It is the "world's largest private grant-making" political entity, which, according to its website, operates in more "than 120 countries," distributing "thousands of grants every year" to local NGOs and individuals who claim to be independent and sometimes even non-partisan, to "promote" the OSF's "values."

As of this writing, there are 197 countries in the world and 10 million NGOs worldwide (!). Many of them operate in collaboration with tens of thousands of INGOs. (Last available data from 2013 stated there were more than 40,000 INGOs.)

It is important to note that "INGOs are not elected bodies, are not founded on the principle of representation, and are not accountable to the public," as pointed out by Dr. Raphael Ben-Ari, an expert on NGOs and international law. INGOs have no legal recognition or guidelines, and their often biased "fact-finding" reports are rarely questioned by the media or even "national courts and international tribunals and institutions."

The short- and long-term aggregate influence of Soros's private INGO, and its network of thousands of local NGOs, is multidimensional and grows exponentially.

Soros's global network is exceptionally complex and notoriously opaque. Transparify, which rates global think-tank transparency, classified the OSF as "highly opaque," with the rating of "0."

Soros already spent at least "$32 billion of a personal fortune" in propagating his progressive "open society" creed through an intricate and disruptive web that would put the 'black widow' spider to shame.

In January 2020, Soros chose the World Economic Forum in Davos to announce his most ambitious initiative, the "most important and enduring project" of his life, the Open Society University Network (OSUN). He pledged $1 billion to create what "the world really needs": an international platform for teaching and research that existing universities all over the world would be able to join, among other things, "to fight dictators and would-be dictators."

How would the scholars at the OSUN identify "would-be dictators"? Easily. According to Soros, "[a] perfect way to tell a dictator or a would-be dictator if he identifies me as an enemy."

Soros's latest self-styled global academic venture comes on top of his OSF's contribution of $407,790,344 in gifts and commitments to higher education since the year 2000, as reported by the Media Research Center in January 2020.

Soros created the OSUN, a "new kind of global educational network," to serve as a global indoctrination organ to fight "climate change" (the Left's new religion) and to "educate against nationalism" and other topics close to his heart, so his "Open Society" doctrine of radical socialist political activism endures and spreads after he's gone.

Soros's new OSUN is set to function as a "thought" feeder to and enforcer of his Open Society doctrine, which functions as a clarion call for resistance and revolutions, evoking some of Karl Marx's and Leon Trotsky's ideas on permanent revolution.

The OSF's press release announced that the OSUN would join forces with other Soros-funded universities: his Vienna-based Central European University (CEU) and Bard College in upstate New York, with campuses in New York City, Boston, California, Germany, and Russia; Al-Quds University in the West Bank; Arizona State University; the American University of Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan; BRAC University in Bangladesh; and others.

Soros's OSF calls for and funds NGOs and individuals for training to organize protests and large-scale demonstrations and teaching resistance techniques. They also call for and support activities against nationalism; Judeo-Christian values and traditions; and, of course, capitalism.

Soros's foundations also support fighting global warming, and for "global social justice," transgenderism, population control, and free abortion, to mention but a few.

The billions Soros had spent already made deep inroads into predisposed academic institutions and led to significant modifications in our social discourse and political conventions. If the past is any indication, with billions more left to the OSF and his other foundations, Soros's radical socialist legacy will continue fueling political, economic, and social turmoil long after he is gone.

The 89-year-old Soros, whose goal, as the British daily Guardian described it, is to "push the world in a cosmopolitan direction in which racism, income inequality, American empire, and the alienations of contemporary capitalism would be things of the past," is now in a hurry to leave an even grander legacy.

Soros, who vehemently opposes Donald Trump, failed to foresee the latter's successful run to the White House, thus shorted the equity market, losing nearly $1 billion. Since then, he pledged to use all available means to overthrow Trump, whom he calls an "imposter" and his administration a "Danger to the World," out of office.

Soros and his family and their foundations are pouring money into election campaigns of Democrat candidates to all offices, especially district attorneys. They also fund advocacy groups that function as "echo chambers" for candidates for the 2020 elections. The candidates' main qualification is adherence to Soros's progressive- socialist, anti-law enforcement, open borders, illegal migration, sanctuary cities, gender and racial rights, social justice, climate change, etc.

Soros's bottomless funding of such candidates led U.S. attorney general William Barr to warn that the liberal billionaire has been bankrolling radical prosecutor candidates in cities across the country. "There's this recent development [where] George Soros has been coming in, in largely Democratic primaries where there has not been much voter turnout and putting in a lot of money to elect people who are not very supportive of law enforcement and don't view the office as bringing to trial and prosecuting criminals but pursuing other social agendas," he told Martha MacCallum, on The Story on Fox News, in December 2019.

The chaos following the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic that tanked the financial markets and shut down the U.S. economy is a crisis Soros will not waste to attack Trump. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Soros has already given "$3 million in contributions" to Priorities USA Action — the Democratic Party's largest super PAC. The money is used to flood Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin with ads attacking Trump's handling of the pandemic. How much did Soros contribute to help fight the pandemic?

Published with permission from American Thinker.