Liberals offer no response as Conservative MP calls Trudeau a ‘liar’ for an hour straight

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal Party appears to have given up on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they recently sat quietly while a Conservative MP called Trudeau a habitual liar for nearly an hour.

During a July 23 House of Commons government operations committee meeting, Conservative MP Larry Brock spent 52 minutes explaining how Trudeau is a liar, with Liberal MPs failing to offer pushback against the characterization.

“The Prime Minister has a penchant for lying,” Brock began. “He is a very good liar.”

“All the members of this Liberal bench are facing the prospect of losing in the next election,” he continued. “That is the reality. This is the failed government they defend day after day after day.”

Brock was speaking in reference to Trudeau’s 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter that promised Canadians frugal and ethical management.

“What an absolute joke, an absolute lie,” said Brock. “Justin Trudeau committed the biggest fraud on this country.”

“Justin Trudeau in that letter to Canadians talked about having the most ethical government, perhaps the most ethical government this country has ever seen,” he continued.

“It’s no wonder when you’ve got the Prime Minister who so easily breaches our ethical standards, that he sets an example for his entire government,” said Brock. “No small wonder that various Ministers and various MPs including backbench MPs have followed suit and have been found guilty of ethical violations.”

“Canadians are fed up,” Brock declared. “They were sold a bill of goods.”

Are Liberals abandoning Trudeau’s government?

The meeting ended without one Liberal MP objecting to Brock’s characterization of Trudeau as many Liberals appear to be abandoning the leader of their party.

Earlier this month, Liberal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan abruptly quit his role in Trudeau’s cabinet, becoming the third Liberal MP from the small province of Newfoundland and Labrador to announce he won’t be seeking reelection.

The others are Ken McDonald, chair of the Commons fisheries committee, and MP Churence Rogers.

While some Liberal MPs are announcing they are leaving politics, others are calling for Trudeau to resign “for the good of our country.”

Calls for Trudeau’s resignation come as the Conservative Party won a June by-election in a longstanding Liberal-stronghold riding in downtown Toronto.

The by-election win marked a massive victory for the Conservative Party and its leader Pierre Poilievre as the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding has voted Liberal since the 1980s. The win marked the first time the Conservatives have won an urban Toronto riding since 2011.

The election follows months of polling projecting a massive Conservative victory in the next general election as Trudeau’s popularity continues to plummet.

A June 17 poll from Abacus Data found that Conservatives have a 20 point lead over the Trudeau Liberals, while support for the Trudeau government has dropped to the lowest level since 2015.

Similarly, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, 70 percent of Canadians feel that “everything is broken in this country,” explaining that Trudeau’s Liberal government is too focused on “climate change” and the war in Ukraine instead of real issues facing Canadians such as the rising cost of living.

Who to blame for the Liberal’s fall?

As Liberals attempt to distance themselves from the prime minister during his fall from grace, others say Trudeau is merely the scapegoat for the Liberal Party’s failure.

Indeed, while Trudeau may flounder in media interviews and flout his lavish vacations to struggling Canadians, it is important to remember that he is only the deliverer of the Liberal Party’s globalist agenda – not the mastermind.

This should be obvious to Canadians as Trudeau has close ties to both China and the World Economic Forum – with many of his policy decisions, like the carbon tax or vaccine passports, being too similar to what globalists desire to be considered a coincidence.

Remember, it was Trudeau in 2013 who praised China for its “basic dictatorship,” labeling the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

Perhaps it was this comment that left many Canadians unsurprised when in April, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) confirmed that China was working to help elect regime-friendly Canadian MPs.

In fact, almost none of Trudeau’s policies seem to be an original product of his mind. His current “environmental” goals, for example, are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – which include the phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

With Trudeau and some of his cabinet being openly involved in the WEF, the group behind the infamous “Great Reset” agenda, Canadians may not want to get too excited as the Liberal Party falls apart. While Liberals may be abandoning their leader, there is little evidence they are abandoning his causes.

