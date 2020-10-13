Literally zero spectators at joint Biden-Harris campaign appearance in Arizona

October 13, 2020 (American Thinker) — Who are you going to believe — the polls or your lying eyes? With apologies to Groucho Marx, we now have the answer to the question: "What if they held a Biden-Harris rally and nobody showed up?" The answer is a shocked TV street reporter:

With nobody visible on the street outside, the reporter said, "Pretty much all the people we saw who pulled into the parking lot about 45 minutes ago were with the Biden-Harris campaign or the pool reporters." And she noted that because both halves of the ticket were appearing, it was "technically, a big event."

Not big enough to draw a crowd.

