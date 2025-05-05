Louis Theroux’s new documentary on Zionist ‘settlers’ shocks the West, angers Israel lobby

Louis Theroux faces condemnation for having put a microphone and camera in front of the 'settlers' seizing Palestinian land – letting them speak candidly for themselves.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This powerful documentary released April 27 is causing a storm in the UK because of what it has exposed about the horrific actions of Zionist settlers in the West Bank and elsewhere in Israel. It has reached at least 2.3 million viewers but likely far more than that due to difficulties in determining the BBC’s full reach with the film.

We strongly encourage viewing the documentary to understand a situation that is far different from what all the Zionist-controlled Western media have been portraying. Constantly watching, reading and listening to only one side of a major controversy is not going to lead to a real understanding of that controversy.

Louis Theroux has produced a balanced masterpiece, allowing both sides to present their views and you the viewer to then decide who and what to believe. Considering the intense political pressures involved in trying to produce and then publish an honest documentary on this highly charged issue, Louis Theroux deserves praise for his courage in taking on and completing this task.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the release of his documentary on Zionist settlers, BBC documentary maker Louis Theroux has shocked Western audiences and sparked outrage from the Israel lobby, as he returns to the occupied West Bank to give a voice to the religious Jewish supremacists now living there.

You can find the best versions of “The Settlers” and “Ultra Zionists” on BBC iPlayer if you are in a region that allows iPlayer. Full versions have also been posted on X and Rumble for viewers outside the UK.

Theroux now faces condemnation online and in the media for having put a microphone and camera in front of the “settlers” seizing Palestinian land – letting them speak candidly for themselves.

Louis Theroux’s new documentary is a disgrace — even by BBC standards. – He calls a Jewish grandma a sociopath

– Whitewashes Palestinian terror

– Barely mentions October 7 A short thread. 👇

1/5 pic.twitter.com/AWbfN8ULZs — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) April 30, 2025

Explaining “why I made The Settlers,” he said he made his film not to make a point, but to see what is happening – and why.

“I have to emphasize that the frame is: ‘What is happening in the West Bank under a military occupation?’”

As Ireland’s Journal reported, Theroux said, “I’ve heard that since 7 October, with the world’s attention on Gaza, these religious nationalist settlers have felt emboldened to go further, to push harder, to harass their Palestinian neighbours and to attempt to drive them out.”

Theroux shows how the Israeli army partners with violent settlers – inspired by a recent Israeli government push to see a million more Zionist Jews arrive to seize more land. The same minister pushing “settlement” said it may be “justified” to “starve two million Palestinians” in order to secure the settlers’ dream.

“So,” said Theroux, “I decided to go back and find out who was doing it, to meet the people who were the ideological standard-bearers of the settlers and also to see, first-hand, what the consequences were of what they were doing.”

Theroux has sparked criticism for his “one-sided” documentary – not for what he says, but for the fact that the settlers tell the truth about what they are doing – and why.

They now enjoy the full backing of the Israeli military and state.

This is not the first time he has shown us one side of Israel we rarely see.

In 2011 Theroux’s film “Ultra Zionists” saw him “get close to the people most involved with driving the extreme end of the Jewish settler movement.” Fourteen years later he sees that figures from the former fringe are now at the center of government power.

National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir lives in a “settlement” – which is a home on land which does not legally belong to him. He has said recently he would be “very happy to live in Gaza” – once the Palestinians are removed.

Theroux shows how Ben-Gvir is a hero to the Jewish supremacist movement, which believes that God has gifted all the Promised Land to Jews. This, of course, includes not only the Holy Land, and that of the State of Israel – but also the “Greater Israel” he and fellow minister Bezalel Smotrich demand for themselves.

READ: Israeli minister brags about disturbing plan of conquering the Middle East

Of course, this means that the West Bank and Gaza must be “settled” – seized from the Palestinians and Christians who call it home. This is the “dream” of Daniella Weiss, who is credited with creating a settler movement which has now perforated the territory set aside for the Palestinians – after the UN Partition of Palestine created the blueprint for the State of Israel in 1947.

READ: Is Trump planning to give Israel the green light to annex the West Bank?

At the time, Arabs and Palestinians objected – saying the Zionists like David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first leader. intended to take all the land for themselves.

This is precisely what the “settlers” are trying to do now.

Roughly 10 percent of Israel’s Jewish population now live in “settlements” in the West Bank – nominally Palestinian land which has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967. Theroux asks some of them why they are here, and they calmly explain their rationale.

Theroux shows a map illustrating how these “settlements” have spread Israel’s military presence into the daily lives of Palestinians in the occupied territories. Over 11,000 Palestinian homes and buildings have been demolished in the past 10 years, with others simply seized and “settled” – such as that of one of the last remaining Christian families around Bethlehem.

READ: Israel is evicting one of the last Christian families near the birthplace of our Lord Jesus

His encounter with Daniella Weiss attracted shrill accusations of the harassment of a “Jewish grandma.” This is curious, as at one point Weiss seeks to illustrate the strategy of provoking a response and claiming victimhood by shoving Theroux violently backwards and laughing.

In previous documentaries Louis Theroux is warm and empathetic when speaking with Neo-Nazis and murderers. But with a Jewish grandma?

He explodes, calling her a sociopath — because she cares about her children.

4/5 pic.twitter.com/kPXioikMcM — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) April 30, 2025

Theroux asks Weiss if she is not “sociopathic” for her complete indifference to the rights, lives and land of the Palestinians – as she loudly heralds her intention to see Gaza “settled” as well as the West Bank.

In a separate segment, she boasts idly of how she can call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides, and in another shares a stage with Ben-Gvir himself. All the settlers openly state they – and they alone – have the divine right to take all the land they say belongs to them by any means. And they intend to do so.

The plan for the Palestinians seems an afterthought. Perhaps they can go to Turkey, Weiss suggests, in between sequences showing settlers taking tourists on trips to watch the ongoing destruction of Gaza through sightseeing telescopes.

started watching Louis Theroux’s BBC documentary on the Jewish settlers in the West Bank. I am immediately captivated by just how perveted it all is when there is a camera shot of a father blissfuly treating his child to scenery of the war in Gaza like it’s a tourist attraction. pic.twitter.com/o6DRu8U8S5 — Celestial Skeptic 🌍 (@Calzeto1_) April 27, 2025

The UK’s Spectator, home to paid Zionist propagandist Douglas Murray, responded with a sneer.

“How come the only Palestinians Louis Theroux met were non-violent sweeties?”

Theroux explained in his documentary that he knew Palestinians have resisted violently, and his film begins by repeating the Israeli claim that Hamas’ October 7 attack killed over a thousand Israelis.

As reports have shown, many of the casualties on that day appear to have been caused by the Israeli army and air force under its “Hannibal Directive.”

Sources of claims of “mass rapes” by Hamas have been exposed as “liars.”

READ: Israeli soldiers attacked their own people on October 7, former defense minister confirms

Many Israeli leaders – political, military, intelligence – now blame Netanyahu personally for the “failures” which permitted the attack. After all, Netanyahu has funded Hamas for around 15 years to prevent any party taking power in Gaza which could convincingly argue for peace.

Having twice seen the conditions the Palestinians are forced to endure, Theroux says it is understandable they would sometimes push back.

Louis Theroux’s “The Settlers” is deeply disturbing television. The horror – the daily horror – of what happens in the West Bank gets far too little mainstream coverage. It’s great to see someone with Theroux’s profile expose a new audience to this reality. Watch it, share it. pic.twitter.com/uG8gmndvCu — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 28, 2025

Theroux shows video footage of Palestinians demonstrating against the building of a settlement – which are all illegal under international law. One is shot in the stomach at point blank range by a settler. Over 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7.

How does Daniella Weiss respond? Is this part of her settler “dream”?

She says settler violence is non-existent. Theroux tells her he has seen it, mentioning the film in which a Palestinian is shot.

Weiss then makes a sort of confession by accusation. She first says the Israeli shooter was retaliating, then shoves Theroux backwards with both hands – inviting him to do the same to her.

This shows Israel’s mentality; what she demonstrated is how Israel operates. Daniella Weiss pushed Louis Theroux. He neither pushed nor attacked her in return. After finishing her demonstration, she said, “I hoped you’d push me back.” “The Settlers” (2025) pic.twitter.com/3aK3a3Liun — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 29, 2025

This is when he calls her a “sociopath.” She displays no interest in the fate of the people her movement has killed, and whose complete displacement – or elimination – it loudly and proudly seeks. To these people the Palestinians simply don’t exist.

.@louistheroux filming in the West Bank, internationally-recognized as Palestinian territory. Theroux: Where is the nearest Palestinian town American settler: I’m so uncomfortable using the word ‘Palestinian’ because I don’t think that it exists pic.twitter.com/DjxkPbprzR — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) April 28, 2025

The fact that many media outlets have rallied to the cause of Zionism in disgust at Theroux’s documentary – which simply lets settlers speak for themselves – shows how a strategy of claiming victimhood for the violence you have committed is embedded in this supremacist ideology.

This still from the latest Louis Theroux documentary sums it up a lot. A group of illegal settlers reports a Palestinian man for picking his own olives and the army shows up to back the illegal settlers in demanding the Palestinian farmer show a permit to pick his own fruit pic.twitter.com/g7zEjDs1Yb — Marc Owen Jones (@marcowenjones) April 28, 2025

Both films made by Theroux are compelling, simply for their subject. They are eye-opening for the fact we seldom see how things are day-to-day under the Zionist religious-military regime. They are striking for what the settlers – and the soldiers who surround them – say out loud.

Theroux’s films leave you with the lingering impression that so much of the reality of this situation is missing from the information picture we are presented in our news.

If you would like to know what “ultra-Zionist” means, and who the “settlers” are, Theroux’s films are essential viewing.

A question to Grokx AI returned the following overview of reactions to “The Settlers”:

The political reaction to The Settlers mirrors the broader Israeli-Palestinian divide. Supporters view it as a vital exposé of settler extremism and Palestinian suffering, praised for its journalistic courage and relevance. Critics, particularly from pro-Israel and right-wing circles, accuse Theroux of bias, selective storytelling, and ignoring Palestinian violence, with some labeling it anti-Semitic propaganda. The debate underscores the challenge of documenting this conflict without being accused of partisanship, as Theroux himself noted: ‘To highlight Israeli extremism is to be accused of ignoring Palestinian violence. To show Palestinian suffering is to be charged with minimising Israeli trauma.’ The film’s impact is evident in its critical acclaim and the intensity of the backlash, cementing its role as a provocative intervention in a fraught discourse.

