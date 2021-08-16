Luciferian elites will continue to steal elections and terrorize humanity until they meet overwhelming resistance

The objective is to turn us against each other and provoke a civil war. We must resist their provocations. The globalists, with no love of any country and a hatred for God, are the enemy. Resist them.

(Leo Hohmann) – Digital health passports are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theories, they are here, with New York City, Los Angeles and several other major cities handing themselves over as the American testing grounds for global technocrats.

If businesses actually comply with the demand that people be separated like cattle and treated differently based on their willingness to submit to a certain medical treatment, then God help us. These digital passports will quickly spread to other cities and towns across America. Everyone will be required to “show your digital papers” before entering a place of business to buy or sell.

It’s already happening across Europe, which is always a little ahead of America in the race to eliminate freedom.

I’ve explained in previous articles the significance of digital passports, who is promoting them and what type of society the powers behind this technology wish to create.

Many of those articles left me mentally exhausted and research weary.

But if those were penned from the head, this one’s from the heart.

I decided I could not live with myself if I didn’t put out a no holds barred assessment of the diabolical nature of what is now overtaking the earth.

Truth is, a color revolution was successfully orchestrated in the United Sates in November and December of last year. This opened the door for global power elites who hate America and everything it stands for to make their final desperate move for total control over humanity. Their goal is global governance over a drastically reduced world population and after decades of working toward this end they feel now is the time to make their decisive chess move. A checkmate for all time.

Could they have overplayed their hand? I hope so.

But it’s also possible they may be too far invested to walk things back. Because the evil ones have removed their masks and boldly called for such obviously totalitarian measures, such as forced masking and forced injections of every man, woman and child, they have awakened a great number within the sleeping masses.

With an awakened global population and protests breaking out across the world, the globalists know that we know what they are up to. They cannot retreat or they will lose everything, up to and possibly including their heads. They must double down.

What they have planned is global technocracy, a system of dictatorship by “experts,” which include scientists, engineers and bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Picture the regimes of Hitler, Stalin and Mao augmented by the powers of artificial intelligence, computer algorithms, facial-recognition software and gene-editing programs. Now you are staring into the face of a modern-day technocracy.

While many have woken up to the threat, there are still far too many sleeping. To the delight of the global predators of technocracy, these sleep walkers remain stuck in the mire of the worn-out Democrat vs. Republican paradigm.

They’re still looking over the horizon to 2022 and 2024, anticipating the arrival of their long-awaited saviors. They completely overlook the importance of now.

They do not understand that what occurred on Nov. 3 and Jan. 6 was designed as a coup, a permanent transfer of power away from the people and into the hands of a relative few powerful elites.

The only way to reverse this power transfer will be by the sheer force of aggressive human action. I’m not talking about violence. I am talking about a mass resistance of millions standing up and saying “no” to health passports and “no” to dehumanizing masks. Even the vaccinated who care about freedom should refuse to darken the door of any business asking to see a health passport.

No politician is going to ride to our rescue in 2022 or 2024. No court is going to step in and right the wrongs. No police agency is going to haul out the guilty parties in handcuffs.

It’s too late for that. We must do this ourselves, people. Now.

Our GOP politicians are for the most part cowards. They don’t see the urgency of the moment, and even if they did they would be too afraid to do anything about it.

A few will speak up and say the right things from time to time, but if words do not translate into actions, if they aren’t giving direction to the awakened masses, telling them when and how to resist, what good are they?

Showing up for a Trump rally and going home is not productive. Merely casting votes is no longer productive unless we first take back what was stolen.

If anyone doubts the total fecklessness of the Republican Party, all they need to do is look at what went down this week. No less than 19 GOP senators crossed over and voted with Chuck Schumer and the Democrats to pass a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure.

Think about that.

Nearly 40 percent of our GOP senators voted with Democrats for a bill loaded with poison pills meant to collapse what’s left of our capitalist economy and usher in the green new deal, Chinese-style smart cities and total digital surveillance.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Dump Facebook and Big Tech for threatening our democracy and freedom of speech! Show Petition Text 80412 have signed the petition. Let's get to 90000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (5/5/2021) - BREAKING: Facebook permanently removes LifeSiteNews’ page Facebook has just permanently banned LifeSiteNews’ Facebook page. This apparently is not a temporary measure: It is gone for good. "Much like when LifeSite was removed from YouTube, this comes with little surprise,” noted LifeSiteNews Marketing Director Rebekah Roberts. "Facebook has been silencing any voice that goes against their beliefs and agenda," continued Roberts. "Our LifeSiteNews Facebook page has been removed simply because we have shared reports of doctors, nurses, expert researchers, and even the former Pfizer VP speaking out against the COVID shots. We’ve also been tagged for the numerous articles we have shared making the connection between the COVID shots, and really all vaccines, and aborted baby cell lines." "This all comes down to another case of Big Tech silencing free speech on their platform," she added. "At this time, I encourage those of you who are still on Facebook, Twitter, and other Big Tech platforms to continue sharing LifeSiteNews articles with your friends and family, please!” urged Roberts. “I also encourage you to follow us on these alternative platforms:" Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesitenews The absolute best way to connect with LifeSiteNews is to subscribe to our daily news emails, click here. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, vital to our freedom of speech. _____________________________________________________ PETITION UPDATE (2/23/21) - LifeSite has signed on to a Media Research Center (MRC) letter to all 50 state Attorneys General, calling for an investigation into Big Tech. Google, Facebook, and Twitter have monopolized the industry, and are using their influence to collect user data, suppress content, and silence those who voice ideas and beliefs counter to their own. As we urged prior, action must be taken to combat these efforts, and that is why we’ve joined the MRC in this fight. Please take a couple of minutes to READ this LifeSiteNews article about MRC's initiative: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/lifesite-joins-effort-asking-state-attorneys-general-to-investigate-big-tech-for-deceptive-trade-practices Then, please SIGN and STOP using Twitter, Facebook, Google (YouTube) and Amazon to take back your privacy and freedom of speech! ________________________________________________________ PETITION UPDATE (2/9/21) - YouTube just completely removed the LifeSiteNews YouTube channel. This isn’t a ban, every single one of our videos is completely gone. Being completely removed from YouTube means we’ve lost access to 300,000+ followers. This is the latest and appalling affront to free speech which is happening to many conservative and Christian organizations. Please SIGN this petition and STOP using YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google (owner of YouTube) and Amazon to take back your privacy and freedom of speech! We are not going to take this lying down! Thankfully, we have backups of all our videos: You can watch our current videos on Rumble, here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Or on our LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, here: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNewsCatholic



You can also sign-up to receive email alerts about our recent videos here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub Please help us build Rumble and our other alternative platforms by donating through our secure link: https://give.lifesitenews.com/ After you SIGN this petition, please also see our 'Goodbye Google' resources to find out how to quit Big Tech and learn more about good alternatives! ____________________________________________________________________________ PETITION UPDATE (1/26/20) - Twitter has again locked LifeSiteNews out of two of our accounts on the platform for displaying a message noting that President Joe Biden’s newly named Assistant Secretary of Health “Rachel” Levine is a man. Both accounts displayed a simple message which read: “Biden names transgender ‘woman’ as Assistant Secretary of Health. ‘Rachel’ Levine is a father of two who divorced his wife in 2013 after 30 years of marriage.” The tweets also included a link to LifeSite’s article Biden names transgender ‘woman’ as Assistant Secretary of Health, and contained part of the opening sentence of that article, “Joe Biden has announced his intention to appoint a gender-confused man” as Assistant Secretary of Health. For stating biological or Biblical truths, Twitter and Big Tech are trying to shut down conservative voices. Therefore, it is now more important than ever to consider dumping Twitter, Google (who own YouTube) and Facebook. To be clear: LifeSite is still using Twitter and Big Tech to encourage others to migrate away from these illiberal platforms. This is not the first time that LifeSiteNews has been censored by Twitter. In December 2019, Twitter indefinitely suspended our account for a tweet that linked to an article on transgender activist Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv. At the time, Twitter gave LifeSite the option to delete the tweet and reactivate our account right away. LifeSite remained steadfast that the tweet did not violate any of the company’s “rules and policies,” and sought several appeals with Twitter, while looking into legal action against the company. And, while LifeSite's account was eventually restored, we must now consider what course of action we will pursue in this case, over and above appealing the ban. Meanwhile, since taking office on Wednesday last week, Joe Biden has already signed an executive order which will force women’s athletic programs, restrooms, and locker rooms to be open to men. He has also turned back the Trump administration’s policy protecting women’s sports programs in schools. Last week, LifeSite was banned for two weeks from our YouTube channel, after the site determined that one of our videos about vaccines violated YouTube’s “community guidelines.” We are also in the middle of appealing this ban. Please considering SIGNING and SHARING this petition. Thank you! __________________________________________________________________________ Twitter just deplatformed President Trump premanently! And, other conservatives, including General Flynn and Sidney Powell, were also summarily deplatformed. Conservatives, Christians and freedom-loving Americans of all political persuasions must now take a decision to preserve their free speech AND their ability to peaceably assemble by dumping Twitter and Big Tech, and by finding other good alternatives to communicate with each other and share their opinions. Please SIGN our petition-pledge to Dump Twitter and Big Tech, and take back your freedom of speech and privacy. [CLICK HERE for our "Goodbye Google" resources page to find good alternatives to Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, and Google!] When you use Twitter or Facebook to communicate, and, or, Google and Amazon to search for something online, these companies can stifle your ability to share your thoughts and opinions and manipulate your search results, threatening your privacy, your freedom of speech, and even our democracy. Evidence suggests that Twitter and Facebook's 'community guidelines' are selectively enforced against conservatives and Christians, while Google rigs their search algorithms to direct traffic away from conservative and Christian websites, effectively choking traffic to those sites. Simply put, Twitter, Facebook, Google (who owns YouTube) and Amazon appear to be actively suppressing access to pro-freedom, pro-family and pro-life news and opinion. Don't contribute to this assault on democracy: Stop using Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon as your default social media platforms and search engine! [CLICK HERE to find a good alternative to Google.] To repeat: a few liberal and completely unaccountable computer programmers in Silicon Valley are dictating what we do and do not see in our Twitter and Facebook feeds, and in our Google searches. We, here, at LifeSite, also recently had our Twitter account suspended by the company over "misgendering" a man who claims to be a woman. LifeSite has also experienced a fall-off in Google search-related traffic since the company updated its search algorithms at the beginning of May. And, since the November election, Twitter and Big Tech appear to have dramatically INCREASED their censorship of conservatives and Christians as the President Trump disputed the results of the election and when evidence of election fraud began to mount. Now, it seems likely that they are trying to cut-off conservative leaders (like President Trump) from conservatives on the ground, and effectively exclude us from the national conversation. But, this tactic will not work. Because Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon are not the only game in town! There are a good number of excellent alternatives which we list in our 'Goodbye Google' Resources page. The great irony is that, while Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon executives talk a lot about maintaining freedom of speech and diversity, in fact, these hypocrites are ATTACKING free speech point-blank! This kind of manipulation poses a lethal threat to our democracy, but as we see so clearly now, Twitter and Big Tech have shown no hesitation in excluding conservatives and Christians from the public square. So, at this point, the only way to stop Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon is to quit using their platform. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to pledge to stop using Twitter and Big Tech. Then, please CLICK HERE to find alternative search engines and social media platforms. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: Follow LifeSiteNews on these alternative channels: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Parler: parler.com/profile/lifesitenews (currently down due to Amazon removing their web hosting) Ready to say "Goodbye Google"? Find alternatives for search engines, browsers, email, and more: https://lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/goodbye-google/resources/ 'BREAKING: Twitter permanently bans President Trump from platform' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-twitter-permanently-bans-president-trump-from-platform WATCH LifeSite's exclusive series - 'Big Tech vs Free Speech' - of interviews with experts on how Big Tech censorship is killing free speech: https://www.lifesitenews.com/bigtech/ From YouTube to social media and beyond, online censorship is rampant. Read the latest articles covering this ongoing struggle: https://lifefacts.lifesitenews.com/goodbye-google/censorship/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

On deck is an amnesty bill granting legal status to more than 30 million illegal migrants and sending the message to future migrants that if you come, you will be granted a path to full U.S. citizenship, no questions asked.

This 19-vote cross over disproves the argument that we “lost the Senate” in January because conservative voters in Georgia failed to turn out for two GOP senators in a special election. The truth is we lost the Senate the day GOP senators voted to support globalist bootlicker Mitch McConnell as their leader. In the House we have the equally inept globalist ally Kevin McCarthy.

What about the Supreme Court and its six Republican-appointed justices? Can they be trusted? Remember this is the esteemed body that refused to even look at the evidence suggesting massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, citing the laughable excuse that no one, not a single American, had legal standing to bring such a case before them. How dare they even try!

The laws and the Constitution are not going to save us because those in charge of applying them lack the courage to stand up to the coup plotters.

The police are not going to save us. In the end, they will follow orders.

The military? The signs haven’t exactly inspired confidence.

The coup that occurred in late 2020 and early 2021 could still be reversed but it won’t happen by the ballot box – not when we have an outside third-party private vendor hiding behind its proprietary software in control of elections in all 50 states. These private vendors are not accountable to we the people, they don’t answer to us, and as long as they are in charge of vote tabulation, nothing will change.

This systemic, technology-based vote fraud is not limited to presidential elections. Cyber experts at Mike Lindell’s cyber security symposium, held recently in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said that in the 2018 race for Kentucky governor, votes were flipped from Republican Matt Bevin to Democrat Andy Beshear, enough to hand Beshear a razor-thin margin of victory.

Nor is this just an American problem. Electronic voting machines are used worldwide and controlled by a handful of well-connected global corporations.

The successful color revolution in the U.S. triggered a broader global power play that is now in progress. Once-free nations are falling to totalitarianism under the guise of “protecting public health.”

This may well mark the end of the age of individual nation states and individual rights, moving into a new age of technocratic globalism, where everyone is expected to fall in line for the benefit of the “global collective good.” Problem is, those defining the terms of what is morally right and good are the same crowd that’s repeatedly said “saving the planet” requires depopulation and less individual freedom.

Former Republican Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger typified the elitists’ attitude toward those of us who refuse their masks, their medicines and their social distancing.

“No. Screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger, the son of a Nazi police officer, said to the non-maskers and anti-vaxxers in a recent video interview. If you don’t put on a mask and inject the mandated serum, “You’re a schmuck,” he said.

In the above video, Schwarzenegger unknowingly described the modern-day technocracy, where politicians no longer matter. All power and authority has been ceded to “experts” to rule over the ignorant masses who can’t be trusted to make decisions for their own lives.

When the new digital currency is rolled out, I believe that will mark the point of no return for nations that join the new monetary system. The pressure to do so will be intense, just as the pressure is intense on individuals to give up sovereignty over their own bodies.

This is a spiritual war between good and evil.

The initial targets will be traditionally minded Christians and Jews. But make no mistake, this evil system will demand everyone’s allegiance.

Why? Because at its core it acts as a cult demanding obedience.

Naziism was very similar to today’s technocracy in this regard.

In his 2008 book Rise of the Fourth Reich, author Jim Marrs highlighted the spiritual underpinnings of Hitler’s Third Reich. Marrs writes:

“Even Hitler acknowledged that Nazi ideology ventured into the spiritual realm, when he stated ‘Anyone who interprets National Socialism merely as a political movement knows almost nothing about it. It is more than religion; it is the determination to create a new man.”

The same inspiration that gave rise to the Third Reich is now fueling the Fourth Reich.

This is a battle, unique in history, for who owns our bodies. Your body. My body. Everyone’s body.

The globalist mantra of “build it back better” applies not only to economies and social structures but also to humanity itself.

These elites truly believe they can deconstruct what it means to be human and rebuild it “better.” They hate God and so they detest the humanity God created in His image. They hate the idea of nations because God ordained the nations. They wish to destroy God-given human instincts like protecting the innocence of children, respect for human life, the nuclear family, compassion for the elderly, etc., and replace them with their satanically inspired values.

The digital health passports are the linchpin to the creation of a new beast system of total information domination, where everything you do is tracked and traced and evaluated for its conformity to the global rules. The passports will eventually be connected to the banking system and a new digital currency that will replace cash. You buck the rules, you lose access to your money.

Anyone who refuses to live as a digital slave by putting the tracking app on their phone that converts them to a walking QR code, will find themselves targeted for persecution.

The stakes couldn’t be bigger.

Everything else going on in the world right now is mere noise meant to divert your attention from the real catastrophe being wrought upon mankind. We are in the middle of a mass deconstruction project with the goal being the creation of humanity 2.0 and the reinstitution of slavery. Digital slavery.

Don’t be fooled. These injections are anti-God and anti-human, and the pressure being brought to bear on all humanity to accept these shots as a new and continuous part of their lives is unprecedented. This pressure is undeniably coming from the top down, starting at the apex of an evil network that includes the Rockefeller Foundation, the Gates Foundation and his GAVI Global Alliance, the Soros foundations, the Vatican, the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations, among others. From there it filters down to the major corporations.

This Luciferian cartel of global predators believe they can exploit COVID to reset the entire world system, killing off any resisters and conditioning the ones who were already inclined toward obedience to become their digital serfs.

The objective is to turn us against each other and provoke a civil war. We must resist their provocations. The globalists, with no love of any country and a hatred for God, are the enemy. Resist them. Refuse to buy their products, go to their theme parks, don’t watch their Netflix movies or go to their major sporting events, don’t ride on their airplanes when it’s possible to drive, don’t put money in their big banks and use cash whenever possible.

And most importantly, say no to the needle. It will not advance your health in any way, not your physical, mental or emotional health.

These injections are meant to keep you sick and dependent for the rest of your life on future Big Pharma products, replacing your natural God-given immune system with their synthetic and totally inferior counterfeit immune system. Get it? Your “protection” and your very existence depends on them. Do you really want that for your life, your children’s lives?

Reprinted with permission from Leo Hohmann

Share











