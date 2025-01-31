Macgregor, Sachs urge Trump to stand up to Netanyahu to avoid World War III

With both men saying that the U.S. does not have the power to enforce its will on the Palestinian question, they warn, in the absence of a realistic plan, the world is faced with a catastrophic war.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Whilst Donald Trump and his supporters may be bathing in an “afterglow” of victory, Douglas Macgregor warns of regional war in the Middle East – and the absence of a plan at home.

His analysis is paired with a summary of Trump’s Israel-Palestine policy by the leftwing realist Jeffrey Sachs. Macgregor’s comments on the U.S. southern border plan could apply equally, in both men’s eyes, to the wider Trump vision for Israel in order to avoid disaster.

Macgregor, a war experienced tank commander and highly educated former White House adviser to Trump warns with urgency, “What we need is a coherent strategy… I see no plan, I see no coherent strategy. We need that desperately.”

War with cartels?

Macgregor follows up his remarks on the Redacted channel with a withering dismissal of the “feel-good” announcements from the Trump administration.

Followers of this principled military man have found him to be a loyal, trustworthy and exceptionally knowledgeable American without personal ambitions and committed to always telling the truth.

That includes telling sometimes uncomfortable facts that the public and U.S. leaders need to know, but which most recent presidents have been deprived of because they were surrounded by weak “yes men” and women or Deep State manipulators.

During another interview, Judge Andrew Napolitano was so impressed with Macgregor’s grasp of the complexities of the two ongoing wars and what should be done about them that he asked if Trump has contacted him again for a White House position.

Napolitano indicated that, unfortunately for the United States and the world, there does not seem to be anyone of MacGregor’s caliber in the Trump White House.

The judge has repeatedly stated that Trump desperately needs a person like Douglas Macgregor advising him in contrast to the clueless, far less-experienced neocons and Zionists currently surrounding Trump who are obviously not giving him reliable information. Others interviewing MacGregor have said the same in response to being similarly impressed by his responses.

MacGregor responded that he has not gotten a call this time but would be happy to serve, if asked.

Macgregor says Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan, “… comes out periodically to announce apprehensions of illegals and other good things happening.”

Macgregor then warns that these updates ignore the fact that a direct war with the Mexican drug cartels is now in the cards. What is the plan for this? Macgregor says there isn’t one, and demands: “Now give us the plan! What’s the chain of command look like? What are the rules of engagement? How are we going to do this?”

World war in the Middle East?

With both men saying that the U.S. does not have the power to enforce its will on the Palestinian question, they warn, in the absence of a realistic plan, the world is faced with a catastrophic war.

Sachs noted that the Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists now stands at 89 seconds to midnight – with midnight being nuclear war.

“We’re the closest to World War III that we’ve been in the history of the post-war era… This Doomsday Clock is a representation of the state of fraught confrontation in the world.”

His conclusion is supported by Macgregor, who agrees that if U.S. policy on Israel does not change, it is a question of “when, and not if” a major war breaks out.

Ukraine – a million dead

Speaking to Redacted’s Clayton Morris yesterday, Macgregor gives a stark appraisal of Ukraine’s dire predicament.

“The true figures are beginning finally to come out. “I think at least 1 million to 1.2 million Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.”

He says that the Russians have won with “90,000 Russians killed” – and the European liberal order which fought the proxy war is vanishing.

“Europe is in chaos. All the major governments are about to be thrown out of office. Right-wing nationalists are coming to power.”

These nationalists all oppose the war, of course, from Viktor Orbán in Hungary to the AfD in Germany.

Macgregor says this is not just the end of the liberal order in government, however. Since the U.S. “[i]s not going to invest another dime” in NATO, this ideological bureaucracy is finished, along with all the others, says Macgregor.

“All of these institutions that we’ve lived with for 80 years or a little less than 80 years are all vanishing,” he says, affirming a prediction of U.S. policy made by the realist Dr. Sumantra Maitra in 2023.

Macgregor warns that Trump’s strategy regarding Israel-Palestine is in a similar state of chaos – and may require a similar departure from long-standing allegiances to resolve. Again, Macgregor was blunt, asking, “Why are we exchanging the deaths of tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people for better beachfront property for a select few people who happen to be Jewish?”

Sachs: Trump must say ‘no’ to Netanyahu

Also on January 30, the left-wing foreign policy realist Jeffrey Sachs gave an interview in which he outlined the development of Trump’s “lack of interest” in the Palestinian issue during his first term – towards what Sachs describes as an endorsement of Israel’s policies of “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

Speaking of Trump’s controversial suggestion on Saturday to “clean out” Gaza, by transferring the population to neighboring countries, he said “The U.S. does not have the power… to impose these solutions irrespective of world opinion or what other countries want.”

Trump does, according to Sachs, have the power to say “no” to Netanyahu – and to the war crimes that U.S. support has helped him commit.

Sachs stressed the urgent need for Trump to “stand up to Netanyahu” – and tell him “The United States is going to support a state of Palestine on the borders of the 4th of June 1967, whether Israel likes it or not.”

Explaining the Netanyahu regime is dedicated to expanding the national borders to secure “Greater Israel,” paired with a policy of “making Gaza completely unlivable for its 2 million people,” Sachs said that a continued alliance with Netanyahu pits the U.S. against the world and makes it complicit in Israel’s actions.

“The U.S. is complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity and genocide – and a war that divides our country and divides the world.”

Sachs says Trump must choose to continue this alliance with violence or choose peace – but he cannot have both.

The Columbia professor ends his analysis by alleging that “COVID-19…was an inside U.S. job” whose origins were “hidden by the Biden Administration,” and points the finger directly at Dr. Antony Fauci.

“There’s good reason to believe that Tony Fauci funded extraordinarily reckless dangerous research that went awry,” he said, demanding that crucial emails are still withheld by the University of Carolina.

“Release everything,” says Sachs, echoing the remarks of the new FBI head – Kash Patel.

Macgregor returned to the subject of release in a midweek special with Judge Napolitano. He said the release of previously suspended “2000lb bombs to Israel” by the U.S. was not answering a military need – but was made due to “political interests.”

“Those 2,000-pound bombs don’t have much military use outside of large cities and urban areas where your intention is to destroy infrastructure and kill lots of people,” said Macgregor.

Citing the enormous influence of the Israel lobby in the U.S., Macgregor argued that the “political necessity” of Trump’s support for Netanyahu comes from the fact that “wealthy pro-Netanyahu backers” in the U.S. helped Trump get elected.

“Without enormous support from Mr. Netanyahu’s agents in the United States who are very, very wealthy, I doubt seriously that President Trump would be in the White House.”

Macgregor’s view is of a U.S. President who does not support the killing and the march to war, but who can do nothing – as yet – to halt it.

“Trump would like all of this to go away… but he feels incapable of doing anything to stop it,” he said, before warning that a major war is therefore inevitable.

“I think we’re still a long way from any regional war avoidance, we’re still on a path to it; the question is not if, but when.”

From the point of view of Sachs and Macgregor the world needs a realistic plan for a lasting peace, before time runs out – both on the U.S. border and in the Middle East.

