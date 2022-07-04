Mainstream media continues to ignore the reason behind mass flight cancellations: COVID jab policies

The media refuses to recognize that COVID policies have led to a dearth of commercial airline pilots, be it for injuries brought on by the jabs or rules barring them from flying if they refused the shot.

(American Thinker) – Every night, I hear a report on the network news announcing the number of flights canceled. If it’s a slow news day, reporters might interview a couple of irritated, stranded travelers.

Thousands of flights are axed on any given day. Many more are delayed. News readers just read the report, without any substantive questioning about why there’s suddenly a great shortage of pilots. The weather is the only excuse ever offered, and that doesn’t work when there are no storms slowing things down.

What’s going on? We’ve never had a pilot shortage before. We may currently have more air travelers needing flights than a year ago, but not more than before COVID – and yet here we are, facing an entirely new problem. It’s so bad that American Airlines is offering pilots on its regional carriers double and triple pay for the month of July if they’ll take extra flights.

It’s not hard to figure out what’s happening – despite the seeming prohibition on our pilots saying anything about it; we rarely hear a peep from them, at least on mainstream news outlets. There’s even a noticeable dearth of questions asked at Fox News of late. Nobody is questioning this fiasco beyond some Fox Business report of a lot of pilot retirements. It just is, apparently.

There are always going to be retirements and saying, as the link above does, that it’s “expensive to become a pilot.” Give me a break! That’s never been an issue before. So why even consider it now? What job does one get where advanced training doesn’t cost money?

Let’s put the blame for this shortage squarely where it belongs: on COVID “vaccination” policy.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the Secretary of Defense: "Pride Month" is making our country weaker Show Petition Text 9625 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world. This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family. It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces. SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker. Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it. Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies. pic.twitter.com/Bt8K9tRGIw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 1, 2022 https://t.co/wqhH5DaPZ5 — Betio Bn (@leatherneck266) June 2, 2022 This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield. How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes? The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is. Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022 To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002. Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not. While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices. SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag. The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it. In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue. Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship. Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted. Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition. MORE INFORMATION: US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews **Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Many pilots who got the jabs are suffering injuries and have been unable to pass their required 6-month comprehensive physicals. None of us want a pilot who has a heart attack mid-flight. If you search the internet, you come up with reports like this one from last week that pretty much says it all but they’re not from mainstream sources, of course. Such reports are forbidden fruit for widely heard reporters.

There’s also the flip side – if pilots refuse to get the jab, they can no longer fly due to mandates. We have a perfect storm: If pilots are vaccinated, many can’t fly because of vaccine injury – a state far, far more common than our government would lead you to believe. They are desperate to keep that fact hidden.

If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t fly either. If you’re in the military (many pilots go commercial after their service years), you have the same problem, so the routine feed of qualified military pilots who transition to commercial piloting is effectively halted as well.

There are ample stories of military doctors losing their jobs because they won’t certify heart-damaged fliers. I also note that we’ve had an extraordinary number of military plane and helicopter accidents of late, none of which have been followed up on or logically explained.

Finally, I remember much talk early in the Biden administration about a push to certify more and more minorities, whether there are qualified candidates. This was big news for a brief while. I don’t know whether that push has continued but, if so, it might make a difference. I can only guess. Are airlines afraid they’ll get in trouble for certifying too many non-minorities?

Back in early 2021, I wrote a bunch of articles about our surveillance state and censorship. You can find my archive here if you want to review any of them. I posited that, if we succumb to the type of censorship and coercion that has sadly now become routine, we will soon lose our free society and destroy our republic. At this point, we’ve lost our free society and our republic is teetering.

If we continue to allow the government and tech giants to run rough-shod over our rights, censor the truth, and disallow open dissemination of important information, all while forcing non-sensical medical interventions on our people, we will lose everything we hold sacred.

There must be more people brave enough to report real news on mainstream platforms. This story is but one of many that need our attention. The ramifications, once more people connect the dots, will hopefully lead to further exposing the sick program we’ve been fed over the last several years. Only then can we end it.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

Share











