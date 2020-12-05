Mainstream media cover up Dems breaking their own COVID restrictions

December 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Across the country, Democratic leaders were locking down their citizens and destroying their livelihoods with the coronavirus as the pretext. If that wasn’t enough, they were flashing their tyrannical nature by subjecting their people to that treatment while they gallivanted around to expensive restaurants, traveled for Thanksgiving, and one even flew to Mexico for a wedding. At the same time, their gremlins in the liberal media covered up their disgusting hypocrisy.

Two weeks ago, when those leaders and the media were telling people not to celebrate Thanksgiving, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) was caught red-handed as he and members of the state’s health groups wined and dined inside at an expensive restaurant without masks. Before the pictures came out, those in attendance lied and claimed they were outside and socially distant.

For days, the broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) refused to cover Newsom’s let-them-eat-cake-at-home moment. Eventually, CBS This Morning got around to talking about it but the networks still wouldn’t talk about the dozen cases of Democratic politicians breaking their own edicts. And the people had had enough of it.

As reported on Thursday by correspondent William La Jeunesse during the Fox News Channel’s Special Report, “Around the U.S., a backlash, not just against what many see as arbitrary rules, but a double standard.”

He played a soundbite of Danny Presti, a New York restaurant owner who was arrested for “trespassing” at his own establishment because he broke Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s destructive decrees.

“We wanted to bring awareness to what’s going on to all businesses. The idea is to get our livelihoods back. We need to be able to provide for our families,” he told the press.

Then there was the recent case of Austin Mayor Steve Alder (D), who put out a video (where he was literally looking down at the camera) telling his residents to stay home and alone for Thanksgiving. It was later discovered that Alder had filmed the video while in Mexico for a wedding.

“Now we know that video from Austin Mayor Stephen Adler was recorded in Mexico, where he flew on a private jet with eight others, following a wedding with 20 guests, while the city discouraged gatherings of 10 on [sic] more,” reported La Jeunesse.

Adding: “Adler becomes the 12th Democratic official caught saying one thing while doing another, often in violation of rules they endorsed.”

Adler may have been the 12th, but the broadcast networks at large had neither covered nor condemned any of them. Meanwhile, they meticulously counted every time President Trump didn’t wear a mask, even after he got over COVID.

Cuomo and de Blasio were among those 12. The former tried to have his family travel across the country for Thanksgiving (which he told the plebs they couldn’t do), and the latter was exercising in gyms when others weren’t allowed to.

The list of Democratic politicians breaking dining regulations was stacked. The list included Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, San Francisco Mayor London Breed (she ate at the same place Newsom did), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (she partook in outdoor dining shortly after banning the practice), and Denver Mayor Michael Handcock (he traveled for Thanksgiving while telling others to stay home).

They were disgusting perpetrations of ‘do as I say, not as I do … or I’ll arrest you.’ And the media were defending it. In fact, on Thursday, NBC Nightly News smeared those opposed to lockdowns as against saving lives. “And while more states enact restrictions, massive protests against them grow louder. Authorities say they're trying to save lives. Like Leslie and Patricia McWaters,” chided reporter Miguel Almaguer.

The transcript is below.

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

December 3, 2020

6:04:35 p.m. Eastern (…) WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE: On New York’s Staten Island, police arrested Danny Presti for trespassing in his own bar and violating a state curfew. DANNY PRESTI: We wanted to bring awareness to what’s going on to all businesses. The idea is to get our livelihoods back. We need to be able to provide for our families. LA JEUNESSE: Around the U.S., a backlash, not just against what many see as arbitrary rules, but a double standard. MAYOR STEVE ADLER (D-Austin, TX): We need to, you know, stay home if you can, do everything we can to try to keep the numbers down. This is not the time to relax. LA JEUNESSE: Now we know that video from Austin Mayor Stephen Adler was recorded in Mexico, where he flew on a private jet with eight others, following a wedding with 20 guests, while the city discouraged gatherings of 10 on more. Last night, he issued this mea culpa. ADLER: I'm sorry I took that trip. It was a lapse in judgment. LA JEUNESSE: Adler becomes the 12th Democratic official caught saying one thing while doing another, often in violation of rules they endorsed. (…)

Published with permission from NewsBusters.