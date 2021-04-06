Mainstream media curiously muted on radical beliefs of Capitol attacker

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

Editor's Note, 04/05/21, 8:55 p.m. Eastern: Following this story's publication, NBC News had change of heart as Monday's NBC Nightly News decided to take note of Green's radical views. However, CBS continued to omit his history during its report on the Evening News.

On NBC, Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt conceded that Green "praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan" in social media posts.

The original post can be found below.

April 6, 2021 (NewsBusters) – The media quickly lose interest in investigating the political beliefs of murderers if they don’t happen to be right-wing white guys. Last Friday afternoon, a black man who called himself a follower of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, rammed his car into the Capitol building barricades, killing one police officer and injuring another. But on this morning’s broadcasts, both NBC and CBS completely omitted that inconvenient detail.

After months of wailing over fears of right-wing extremism, NBC and CBS couldn’t be bothered to note the radical beliefs of the attacker. Instead, both networks used their reports to fret about the January 6 attack and push for more fencing around the Capitol.

“The Capitol Police community is shattered by violence again weeks after the January 6th insurrection with one officer dead after that attack. There's fear the Capitol building will continue to be a target,” NBC’s Kasie Hunt began, adding a little while later: “It all comes after the trauma of the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, which left one Capitol Police officer dead, and led to extra scrutiny, after many felt the Capitol Police were unprepared."

After pushing for more barricades, Hunt finally addressed the suspect at the tail end of her report, but refused to report on his social media posts on Farrakhan:

Meanwhile, as authorities try to determine the suspect's motive, police visiting this Virginia home three hours outside Washington where Green grew up. The Washington Post reports his family issued a statement Saturday pointing to his depression and potential mental illness saying he was not a terrorist by any means. Green's family declined to respond to NBC's request for comment…

CBS This Morning wasn’t any better, reporting on the deadly attack similarly to NBC, calling it “Capitol security concerns.” Correspondent Jeff Pegues only devoted the last few lines of his report to the suspect, again without mentioning his radical left-wing ties: “In a statement obtained by The Washington Post, Green's family said that he suffered from depression and potential mental illness. The investigation continues into the attack.”

ABC was the only network to briefly mention Green’s social media posts on Farrakhan:

PIERRE THOMAS: Today, authorities are still trying to determine the motive of suspected killer Noah Green. Sources telling ABC News police have been focused on Green's Facebook posts where he's discussed losing his job and being in a state of duress. Green's family told The Washington Post he was not a terrorist, but suffered from depression and potential mental illness. According to sources, police are also looking into Green's apparent obsession with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and scriptures about the end of the world….

Reprinted with permission from NewsBusters

