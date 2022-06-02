Mainstream media suddenly goes dark on monkeypox after endless fear porn

Whether the virus has taken a new course, is actually just old-fashioned monkeypox, or has been tinkered with by 'Wuhanies,' one thing is for sure: we’re not being told the truth.

(American Ketman) – Last week, when I started to follow the monkeypox outbreak, YouTube was doing what YouTube does, suggesting tons of monkeypox videos based on my watch history.

Now? Nothing. Not a single video about monkeypox in my recommended list. The only one I see today (May 30) is from ThisisJohnWilliams. In his video “The Unthinkable is Happening” Williams carefully avoids saying the “m” word. He refers to it simply as a potential “new problem.” (Note: The video has already been deleted.)

As the old saying goes, if you want to know the truth, just look at what YouTube’s algorithm is doing. Another way to get at the truth is to look at what all the mainstream media outlets are saying and assume the opposite is true.

Numerous mainstream media sources are all claiming that the World Health Organization ‘s (WHO) top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said on Monday that monkeypox isn’t likely to turn into another pandemic.

Here’s her direct quote:

“At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic – that word would need to be defined in the context of an orthopox virus – however we are concerned that individuals may acquire this virus through high-risk exposure if they don’t have the information they need to protect themselves. And we are concerned that because the global population is not immune to orthopox viruses since the end of smallpox eradication, that the virus may attempt to exploit a niche and spread more easily between people. But we don’t have the answers to this question yet.”

Here are the mainstream media headlines about what she said:

Huffington Post: “WHO expert Says Monkeypox won’t turn into a pandemic, but many unknowns.”

Today: “Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, WHO says”

US News: “WHO: Monkeypox Won’t Turn Into Pandemic, but Many Unknowns”

Here’s the first line of the Huffington Post article: “The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic.” No, but she is concerned that it might exploit a niche and that high-risk behavior, presumably eating monkey meat or having sex with other men, might be a problem.

While all of the mainstream media sources referred to Lewis, none of them (from NPR to Fox) included a link to the original interview. I was only able to find a short clip of her interview on the Malaysia Yahoo site. Watch it while you can. If anyone can find the full-length interview with Lewis, it would be worth capturing.

By the way, this “top expert” is the same Rosamund Lewis who played the role of WHO COVID expert back in 2020. She’s very “experty.”

Here’s what the WHO website is saying as of May 30:

“Currently, the overall public health risk at [the] global level is assessed as moderate considering this is the first time that monkeypox cases and clusters are reported concurrently in widely disparate WHO geographical areas, and without known epidemiological links to non-endemic countries in West or Central Africa. Cases have been mainly reported amongst MSM. [Coincidence they’ve started using this abbreviation for men-who-have-sex-with-men suddenly?] Additionally, the sudden appearance and wide geographic scope of many sporadic cases indicates that widespread human-to-human transmission is already underway, and the virus may have been circulating unrecognized for several weeks or longer.”

So we have the WHO telling us that monkeypox has already been circulating, it is spreading human-to-human, and we are not prepared for it because we don’t have immunity to orthopox viruses. Great.

The mainstream media is telling us a pandemic isn’t likely and ignoring the fact that Lewis caveated her statement with “we need to define pandemic when it comes to this kind of virus.” This kind of negligent reporting makes my thoughts go wild. So, let’s put on our conspiracy theory hats (aka critical thinking caps) and explore a couple of interesting rabbit holes:

Is “monkeypox” actually a more virulent form of COVID?

In the Huffington Post article I mentioned above, the author states that “[m]ost monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.” May develop a rash?

Those symptoms sound kind of familiar. If there is no rash or lesions, like I thought there always was with pox, how can we tell monkeypox from COVID? They’re the exact same symptoms as COVID.

Geert Vanden Bossche and other scientists (one of whom was Luc Montaigner, Nobel prize winner for his work on HIV and who died in February) has been warning us for the past two years that the mass vaccination programs will create more virulent variants of COVID.

According to Vanden Bossche:

“The poor neutralizing capacity in highly C-19 vaccinated populations could soon lead to a fulminant spread of SARS-CoV-2 super variants that are highly infectious and highly virulent in vacccinees while being fully resistant to all existing and future spike-based C-19 vaccines.”

So has COVID changed its course due to the reasons that scientists have been warning us about?

Is it a genetically modified new form of monkeypox?

Dr. Chris Martenson does a good examination of the monkeypox virus and says that the genomic sequence seems normal. “When it comes to monkeypox,” he says, “the only thing you have to fear is fear itself.” Indeed, other sources claim that it appears to be the strain from West Africa, and pretty normal at that.

However, research from National Pulse seems to indicate that it is possible that this strain could have been tampered with.

In fact, the Wuhan lab (and the National Institutes of Health, or NIH) has been messing around with monkeypox. While I won’t pretend to understand the article titled “Efficient assembly of a large fragment of monkeypox virus genome as a qPCR template using dual-selection based transformation-associated recombination,” I don’t personally see any indication that they were trying to make the virus more transmissible or deadly.

That said, according to The Epoch Times, “the Wuhan Institute of Virology assembled a monkeypox virus genome that allowed the virus to be identified through PCR tests, but since the researchers said that there was no monkeypox in China, they did it using a method that artificially creates fragments of the virus – which is a technique that researchers have flagged for potentially creating a ‘contagious pathogen.’”

The Wuhan lab report says this: “However, this DNA assembly applied in virological research could also raise potential security concerns, especially when the assembled product contains a full set of genetic material that can be recovered into a contagious pathogen.”

Even the level-headed Dr. John Campbell is alarmed about this news. In his recent video, Dr. Campbell muses that the NIH may have been anticipating that smallpox would once again be used as a bio-terrorism agent because they have been working on treatments for monkeypox for quite some time now.

All I know is that the same lab that developed Sars-CoV-2 also created a fragment of monkeypox using a potentially dangerous method because, as the Wuhan report said, they couldn’t find any monkeypox virus in China. Now monkeypox is presenting a “moderate” risk to the global community, according to the WHO.

The way that the virus was introduced to the world makes me even more suspicious it was intended as a bioweapon. Exactly how did it start to spread? At two gay sex parties in Europe. One called the Darklands invited sado-masochistic men from around the world to play in their dungeon for a few days. The virus was brought in by someone, they shared their time together, and then flew back to their respective countries, infected. It would be nice to see the guest list to see if anyone was from China.

If this is a new strain of COVID, one bit of irony is that the “LGBT” community is the most highly vaccinated group in the world. It would stand to reason that they would be coming down with it due to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

Whether the virus has taken a new course, is actually just old-fashioned monkeypox, or has been tinkered with by Wuhanies, one thing is for sure: we’re not being told the truth. The mainstream media is skirting the issue.

As of May 31 we’re at 500 cases and at least 10 deaths, but MSN says “there are no recorded deaths from the virus.”

Maybe they want to avoid panic. Whatever the reason, we need the truth. I’d rather panic now instead of later.

I hope I can come back to this article in a month or two and laugh at myself. I really do. Pray everyone, pray.

