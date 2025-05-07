Major newspaper condemns ‘shameful silence on Gaza,’ urges West to ‘restrain’ Netanyahu

The UK's Financial Times (FT) recently wrote an editorial fearing the Netanyahu government's real goal in escalating its wars is to expel – or eliminate – the Palestinian population.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — The UK’s Financial Times (FT) seeks to break the “shameful silence” of the West on Gaza with an editorial fearing the Netanyahu government’s real goal in escalating its wars is to expel – or eliminate – the Palestinian population.

Warning on May 6 that the “latest plan puts Israel on course for full occupation of the Palestinian territory,” it calls on President Donald Trump to personally intervene to stop the “starvation” and “disease” caused by an Israeli government which says it is simply “implementing Trump’s plan to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza.”

The west’s shameful silence on Gaza https://t.co/u0FcxQ881W | opinion — Financial Times (@FT) May 6, 2025

The FT reported that the extremist Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said on Monday, “We are finally going to occupy the Gaza Strip.”

The report adds that Israel’s renewed assault on Gaza “would not begin until after Trump’s visit to the Gulf,” opening a “window” for Hamas “to release hostages in return for a temporary truce.”

As is widely reported in Israel, Netanyahu has sabotaged every deal to release the hostages for over a year, which has led to much anger and massive demonstrations by Isaelis against Netanyahu and his religious extremist allies in the government.

Trump’s “Mar-A-Gaza” plan did not endorse Israeli occupation of all the Palestinian lands. In a further rift, Israeli officials “seethed” at the news that Trump’s team has been negotiating with Hamas directly to secure a peace deal.

READ: Trump’s secret peace talks with Hamas a stunning break from decades of neocon policy

Renewed Israeli outrage greeted a ceasefire agreed to yesterday by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff – bringing an end to hostilities between the U.S. and the Yemeni Houthis, who “say their strikes on Israel will continue,” as the Times of Israel said Wednesday.

Barak Ravid, a former IDF intelligence officer, reported that Israel’s government discovered the deal by “watching television” – and that the terms did not mention Israel at all. He said in a separate article this showed the Israeli regime is being sidelined in U.S. talks to secure regional peace – including with Iran.

READ: Trump admin official says US ‘not an agent of Israel’ in stunning rebuke of Netanyahu

Trump sees the ‘suffering’ of Palestinians

In signs the U.S. may no longer be an “agent of Israel,” Trump has twice mentioned the suffering of the Palestinians in recent weeks – a marked departure from the Israeli line that the presence of Hamas justifies any and all of its actions. On Sunday Trump admitted that the Palestinians were “starving.”

Weeks before, he told reporters he was “pushing” Netanyahu on the issue: “We’ve got to be good to Gaza. Those people are suffering,” Trump said. “There’s a very big need for food and medicine – and we’re taking care of that.”

“We’ve got to be good to Gaza. Those people there are suffering.” Thank you @realdonaldtrump for standing with the most vulnerable.”#Gaza #gazagenocide #trump #Ceasefirenow pic.twitter.com/EL1OvW5pTY — The Jason Jones Show (@JasonJonesVPP) April 28, 2025

Yet the FT reports that the situation is worsening.

“For two months, Israel has blocked delivery of all aid into the strip. Child malnutrition rates are rising, the few functioning hospitals are running out of medicine, and warnings of starvation and disease are growing louder.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli leader is not pushing for humanitarian relief – but more war.

READ: Israel approves full military takeover of Gaza, plans permanent occupation and displacement

“Netanyahu insists an expanded offensive is necessary to destroy Hamas and free the 59 remaining hostages,” the FT reported, but Israeli media tells a different story.

Current and former political, military and intelligence chiefs accuse Netanyahu of “sacrificing the hostages” – as the hostages’ own families said themselves. The reason? Netanyahu, they say, needs to keep the war going to stay in power.

His own national security minister and notorious convicted Israeli terrorist Itamar Ben-Gvir, has threatened to quit and collapse the government if a hostage deal is signed, with Haaretz responding in January:

“Ben-Gvir … confirmed on Tuesday … that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been delaying the return of the hostages – even at the cost of their lives – and is drawing out the war based on personal interest: his political survival.”

What is this war doing – which Netanyahu is “relentlessly” prolonging – as the FT says?

The war in Gaza is a war crime

The “ex-NSC deputy” of Israel, Eran Etzion, warned in October 2024 that Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet had approved a secret plan to starve the Palestinians out of Gaza.

Etzion, who once served under Netanyahu as deputy director of National Security, described the decision to follow the so-called “General’s Plan” to seal off humanitarian aid to northern Gaza as a “war crime” – and said Israeli soldiers should refuse to carry it out.

As the Times of Israel reported, “The highly controversial plan could trap without food or water hundreds of thousands of Palestinians unwilling or unable to leave their homes after being ordered to flee by the IDF.”

The Financial Times says this is what is happening now, and that this is the “war” that will be intensified to clear the Gaza strip for Israeli settlement.

The Netanyahu regime has not only openly pursued war crimes as policy but has led the nation to the brink of civil war, with its opposition leader, former PM Yair Lapid, warning that “Jews will kill Jews” in the disintegrating state produced by Netanyahu’s extremist coalition.

READ: Israel on the brink of civil war? Tensions mount as Netanyahu resumes Gaza war

The Israeli prime minister faces mounting calls to resign, with rumors of a plea deal being offered in his ongoing corruption trial – in return for his resignation. He has been openly accused for years by prominent Israeli figures of leading Israel to self-destruction.

READ: The undeniable proof that Netanyahu is leading Israel toward self-destruction

The ‘shameful silence’ of the West

Despite all this taking place in the open, the West has been silent, says the FT.

“The US and European countries that tout Israel as an ally that shares their values have issued barely a word of condemnation,” its report explained, adding, “They should be ashamed of their silence and stop enabling Netanyahu to act with impunity.”

With little hope of any leadership from Western allies of Israel, the FT calls on Arab leaders to “stand up to Trump” in his trip to the region later this week.

READ: Israeli leaders call for October 7 inquiry following claims Benjamin Netanyahu ‘let it happen’

Though the Financial Times acknowledges that it was the “murderous attack” by Hamas which sparked the war, it does not address the question – posed loudly in Israel – as to why Netanyahu did not stop it despite repeated warnings – and still refuses to take responsibility for the attacks.

72 percent of Israelis say he should. Nor did it mention that Netanyahu has supported Hamas for years.

Yet it did say Arab leaders must counter Israeli talking points and demand Trump intervene.

“Gulf states agree … [Hamas’] continued stranglehold on Gaza is a factor prolonging the war. But they must stand up to Trump and convince him to pressure Netanyahu to end the killing, lift the siege and return to talks.”

The goal of the war has been openly declared by the Netanyahu regime – not to secure the release of the hostages – but the “total submission” of the Palestinians.

READ: Israel seeks total submission of Palestine as the price of peace

Time is running out to save the Palestinians. Israel’s offensive is being renewed not only in Gaza, but also in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank, whose brutal occupation was recently documented in British film maker Louis Theroux’s “Settlers.”

READ: Louis Theroux’s new documentary on Zionist ‘settlers’ shocks the West, angers Israel lobby

Theroux was guided around Hebron by Issa Amro, who has been targeted in a “revenge” mission by Israeli soldiers. Amro’s crime was helping to reveal the reality of life under Israeli occupation to unwitting Westerners.

The soldiers raided my house today, they wanted to revenge from me for participating in the @BBC documentary “ the settlers” , after the army left the settlers raided my house, they injured one activist and cut the tree, they stole tools and the garbage containers.

The Israeli… pic.twitter.com/jYYYlr2XyS — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 3, 2025

Amro also released a video in which the same “settlers” proudly boast that Donald Trump is behind them, and therefore they can do anything they please.

Israeli settlers who attacked me yesterday told me that @realDonaldTrump is backing them up, they feel emboldened because of trump administrative blind support. pic.twitter.com/wnLFJwdkEz — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) May 4, 2025

Donald Trump can still save the Palestinians from starvation and death – and save Israel from Netanyahu. Recent signs show the Israeli leader’s grip on the U.S. has weakened, leaving him potentially isolated in a crisis of his own making.

Trump has teased a “very, very big announcement” ahead of his Middle Eastern peace trip. Will he break the silence over the war crimes by numbers being committed in his name? Millions of Westerners can now see the reality of Israel’s ongoing genocide under Netanyahu. If Trump sees it too – why doesn’t he act?

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Share











