‘Make gay marriage illegal again’: Michigan lawmaker asks US Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell

Michigan State Representative Josh Schriver announced last month that he will introduce a non-binding resolution urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its same-sex 'marriage' ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges.

(MassResistance) — MassResistance’s push for state legislatures across the country to pass resolutions urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 2015 Obergefell “gay marriage” ruling is gaining momentum.

Similar to the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling which SCOTUS recently overturned, the 5-4 Obergefell ruling (passed by activist justices) was deeply flawed on constitutional grounds. And two of the justices (Ginsburg and Kagan) legally should have recused themselves because they had demonstrated bias, previously officiating at “gay weddings.”

Michigan state rep steps forward

Last month Michigan State Representative Josh Schriver announced that he will introduce the resolution in this year’s legislative session. That has generated the expected anger from leftists.

Rep. Schriver continued, adding some interesting context:

20 years ago, Barack Obama was more conservative on marriage than many Republicans today. America only “accepted” gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling. America 2124 doesn’t have to be as dysfunctional as America 2024. ORDER! ORDER! pic.twitter.com/4kbG0InDbC — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) December 2, 2024

Here is the most recent draft version of his Michigan resolution, currently titled: A resolution to condemn the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

The predictable leftist tirades

This is a battle against the use of judicial activism to force radical change. The hysterical reaction by the left and the mainstream media highlights how crucial that strategy is to their success. They ignore the constitutional, legal, and historical arguments in favor of emotional arguments, LGBT talking points, and accusations of “bigotry” and “hate.” This reveals their realization of how weak and contrived the Obergfell ruling is.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (openly lesbian) said this:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued this statement to the press:

Any attempt to strip away gay marriage is wrong. Here in Michigan, we protected fundamental rights because no one should be fired from a job, evicted from their home, or unable to marry because of who they love. Michigan is a place for all to live and work with dignity, and I’m going to fight like hell to keep it that way.

And the Michigan Democrat Party fumed that Republican leaders in Michigan weren’t publicly disagreeing with Rep. Schriver:

Despite all this, we’ve seen a lot of positive feedback on this in Michigan. People are feeling free to speak the truth again!

Final thoughts

There’s much more to report on this. We are making headway in more state legislatures with this resolution!

This should not be a shock. Throughout human history, the idea of legal “gay marriage” would have been considered completely insane. No one ever considered the possibility. The concept is certainly not rooted in our nation’s (or any nation’s) history and tradition.

Its acceptance today is a product of decades of constant widespread psychological “jamming,” intimidation, and skillful hardcore propaganda. Thus, “gay marriage” is like a house of cards and can be collapsed. If more people were to speak freely and honestly, the concept would once again be considered lunatic and fringe.

In our next report: another state’s reaction.

