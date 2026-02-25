Mamdani, AOC team up to promote free daycare for illegals in New York City

(LifeSiteNews) — A public service announcement released by socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and ultra-liberal Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reflects everything that is wrong with the modern-day Democratic Party, not to mention the United States is general.

Mamdani teamed up with AOC for a commercial in Spanish informing illegal immigrants that they are eligible for “free” daycare in the city.

“Mi español .. no es el major,” Mamdani said, which translates to “my Spanish is not great.” To which AOC replied, in Spanish, don’t worry, before she proceeded to explain that New York parents can register their children before February 27 for daycare regardless of “income or immigration status.”

X user Libs of TikTok excoriated the video in a social media post. “Democrats are taking Americans’ money and spending it on foreign invaders,” they said.

Zohran Mamdani and AOC just put out a video promoting FREE DAYCARE for illegal aliens… completely in Spanish. Democrats are taking Americans’ money and spending it on foreign invaders.pic.twitter.com/JQmYmfd7Gy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2026

X user Fweedom published an even starker message, sharing an image with illegal immigrants standing atop a piece of wood placed on the backs of middle-class working Americans struggling to get by financially.

A press release was issued on Mamdani’s official mayoral website. It notes that “child care remains one of the largest financial burdens facing New York families. Programs like 3-K and Pre-K are free, open to any child turning three or four this year and can put an average $26,000 back in the pockets of working people.”

Mamdani —- a Muslim and self-described “democratic socialist” — came under fire earlier this month when he became the first New York City mayor in at least 86 years to skip the local archbishop’s installation ceremony. In what has been denounced as a slight to Catholics, Mamdani congratulated Archbishop Ronald Hicks as Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s successor on social media but failed to attend his first Mass, which had become a tradition of New York mayors since at least 1939.

AOC also received criticism from Catholics recently, most especially Bishop Robert Barron.

In 2020, AOC criticized St. Damien of Molokai as an example of colonialism and white supremacy. Her comments prompted Barron to denounce her remarks as “crazy and outrageous” as well as “ridiculous and insulting.”

Friends, I made this quick video in response to @AOC. In defense of St. Damien of Molokai: Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Wj92fPBxbs — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) July 31, 2020

Barron took time to push back against AOC this month as well after her abysmal performance at the Munich Security Conference.

“Secretary (Marco) Rubio presented America’s vision for a stronger, more secure alliance before the world with an inspiring and articulate speech,” Barron observed in an X video. “AOC on the other hand, sounded like a third grader in class attempting to give a report on a book she never read.” Barron also said her comments were taken “right out of the Marxist playbook.”

A recent statement by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez illuminates the Marxist ideology which continues to take hold of American politicians. Here are my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Edgy0smzeb — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) February 16, 2026

If Republicans don’t grow a spine and put an end to unchecked immigration, more American cities are going to suffer from socialist mayors and Marxist, Spanish-speaking Congresswomen who want to give taxpayer dollars to persons who are in the U.S. illegally. Of course, given current demographic trends, it may be the case that the Rubicon has already been crossed due to the decades that the border has not been secured, but there is no better time to start to do what’s needed to save America than right now.

