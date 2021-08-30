19 reasons to reject COVID-19 jabs and their mandates

PART 1 – LAW

1. Nuremberg Code – Coercing Canadian citizens into accepting an injection contradicts the Nuremberg Code which requires voluntary and informed consent to any medical treatment:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. (Nuremberg Code, 1)

In addition to the Nuremberg Code, there are other international agreements which coerced vaccination programs contravene including the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (2005) and the Helsinki Declaration (1964).

2. Charter of Rights and Freedoms – Coercing persons into accepting an injection contradicts the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which guarantees all Canadians the freedom of conscience and religion (Article 2) and the right to right to life, liberty, and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice (Article 7). Therefore, the practice of mandated vaccines is in contravention to the Charter. In particular, it is contrary to the “security of the person”. Security of the person includes a person’s right to control his or her own bodily integrity. It will be engaged where the state interferes with personal autonomy and a person’s ability to control his or her own physical or psychological integrity, for example by… imposing unwanted medical treatment (R. v. Morgentaler, [1988] 1 S.C.R. 30 at 56; Carter, supra; Rodriguez, supra; Blencoe, supra at paragraph 55; A.C., supra, at paragraphs 100-102). (33)

One of the basic fundamental proofs of freedom is the idea that we, as individual persons, and not some other actor, have control over our own bodies within prescribed moral limits. If one does not have bodily autonomy, one does not have freedom. If coercion is used to force a vaccine into our bodies, we don’t have principal stewardship of our own bodies any longer. Someone else does; namely, the State. If we lose this basic principle, we lose our individual liberties in their most basic and rudimentary form. To relinquish this basic, necessary, and fundamental right, is to open Canadian society to the real risk of losing other fundamental and inalienable rights to totalitarian movements under the guise of health care or another “emergency”.

3. Canadian Case Law – In Canada, informed consent to medical interventions – including vaccines – is the law. (See Cuthbertson vs Rasouli 2013-10-18; 2013 SCC 53). The Court ruled: “The patient’s consent must be given voluntarily and must be informed.” (42)

4. Non-Genetic Discrimination Act (2017) – This federal legislation explicitly prohibits any person from undergoing any genetic test as a condition of employment and other contracts. The legislation states quite clearly: “It is prohibited for any person to require an individual to undergo a genetic test as a condition of (a) providing goods or services to that individual; (b) entering into or continuing a contract or agreement with that individual; or (c) offering or continuing specific terms or conditions in a contract or agreement with that individual.” The PCR test would be considered a genetic test as defined by the Act in relation to Bill S-201, Statues of Canada 2017: “An Act to prohibit and prevent genetic discrimination” which defines a “genetic test” to mean any test that analyzes DNA, RNA, or chromosomes for purposes assessing risks of transmission of diseases, or for monitoring, diagnosis, or prognosis. So, in other words, requiring COVID tests as a condition of employment is illegal. Penalties for breaching this law are particularly punitive, reaching as high as one million dollars and imprisonment up to five years. (47)

5. The Ontario Health Care Consent Act, 1996 – This legislation also prohibits any treatment which does not involve consent (Cf. Article 10). (43)

6. Ontario Human Rights Code – Article 1 of the OHRC protects employees on the basis of Creed. According to the Ontario Human Rights Commission: “The right to be free from discrimination based on creed reflects core Canadian constitutional values and commitments to a secular, multicultural and democratic society. People who follow a creed, and people who do not, have the right to live in a society that respects pluralism and human rights and the right to follow different creeds.” (52)

a. Moral (Religious) – These vaccines have used aborted fetal cell lines in their development and testing. Therefore, they represent a direct attack on the dignity of the human person. Many religious traditions, undergirded by basic science, believe that life starts at the moment of conception, and therefore to these groups, the development of these particular vaccines represents an anthropological regression of humanity. For those persons, therefore, who oppose this immoral practice and are being coerced into being its beneficiary, it is a direct violation of their consciences and, as such, can never be tolerated by a free and just society which must uphold the genuine conscientious rights of its citizens.

b. Ethical (Religious) – In the Catholic Tradition, it is the moral imperative of all governments […] to uphold the rights of the conscience of their citizens. Vaccines can never be imposed on anyone because, without full consent, such an imposition is an overt attack on the dignity of the human person:

It is in accordance with their dignity as persons-that is, beings endowed with reason and free will and therefore privileged to bear personal responsibility-that all men should be at once impelled by nature and also bound by a moral obligation to seek the truth, especially religious truth. They are also bound to adhere to the truth, once it is known, and to order their whole lives in accord with the demands of truth. However, men cannot discharge these obligations in a manner in keeping with their own nature unless they enjoy immunity from external coercion as well as psychological freedom. (Dignitatis Humanae, 2)

Conscience is a judgment of reason whereby the human person recognizes the moral quality of a concrete act that he is going to perform, is in the process of performing, or has already completed. In all he says and does, man is obliged to follow faithfully what he knows to be just and right. It is by the judgment of his conscience that man perceives and recognizes the prescriptions of the divine law… Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as personally to make moral decisions: “He must not be forced to act contrary to his conscience. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1778, 1782)

Rev. Tad Pacholczyk, Director of Education at the National Catholic Bioethics Centre, confirmed that Catholic teaching is clear when it comes to the topic of mandatory vaccination. “The Church has been clear that vaccination, as the rule, is not a moral obligation. It is something that needs to be voluntary,” Pacholczyk said. “Every individual needs to be, according to conscience, determining which medical interventions are, or are not, appropriate for their particular state in life. So, when you have these blanket mandates, there is a lot of risk; there’s kind of a tendency to paint with too broad of a brush. And, you know, the effect here can be that individual liberty and individual assessment of circumstances are not respected,” he added. (53) Moreover, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Catholic Church’s top doctrinal body, also recently re-affirmed that vaccination is not a moral obligation and must be voluntary. (54)

Ø In summary, any government which coerces its citizens into mandated vaccinations implicitly arrogates themselves to the position of a medical professional who is giving medical counsel. The claim that no one is actually forced to take a vaccination is a vacuous statement when the alternative for those who object to these injections is essentially to live in effective isolation for the foreseeable future, if not for the rest of their lives. If that is not the very definition of coercion, then nothing is. Furthermore, it treats everyone as being sick until proven healthy which is tantamount to reversing another fundamental principle in law and justice which is that citizens of a free State are innocent until proven guilty. The precedent established is also very concerning because if informed consent is no longer protected from reprisal in Canadian law, and the violation of a citizen’s conscience is established in practice as well as law, unforeseen future encroachments on Canadian civil liberties and sacrosanct values beyond this crisis are very possible and even likely.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 11762 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

PART 2 – HEALTH

7. Emergency Use, Liability, and Shielding Big Pharma – All the treatments being marketed as COVID-19 “vaccines”, are still in Phase III clinical trials until 2023 (1) and, hence, qualify as a medical experiment. People accepting these treatments are essentially test-subjects, and are generally unaware that the injections are not conventional vaccines as they do not contain a virus but instead an experimental gene therapy.

The recent “approval” for Pfizer’s vaccine by the FDA on August 23, 2021 only applies to their now licensed version called “COMIRNATY” which is yet to be produced for mass distribution; the original Pfizer vaccine which is currently used received an extension of emergency use authorization from the FDA (34). The question is why this distinction? If the products are identical in substance, then why has the FDA not simply licensed the currently available unbranded “Pfizer/Biontech” vaccine which has been produced in high volume, and allowed American citizens the protection of civil liability?

According to US biosafety expert Dr. Meryl Nass, the FDA simply split the Pfizer vaccine into two products: a branded product (“Comirnaty”), which received a full market license but is currently unavailable in the US (due to “insufficient stocks”); and an unbranded product (“Pfizer/Biontech vaccine”), which is widely available in the US but remains under the existing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). As the FDA approval letter admitted: “There is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to prevent COVID-19.” (58). In other words, governments are using the unavailable branded product to justify politically motivated vaccination mandates, but they may then deliver the unbranded product to avoid any liability for vaccine injuries (there is no liability under EUA, but there is full liability under a market license). (57)

8. No Mid or Long-term Data on Health Effects – There are no mid or long-term data available on these novel vaccines. Therefore, we do not know what health consequences await Canadians, including cancer, neurological disorders, infertility, and a host of other possible and permanent health consequences. We do know, even now, from the warning labels and admissions of the pharmaceutical companies and Health Canada that vaccine risks include Myocarditis, Pericarditis, and Bell’s Palsy. Other studies have linked the vaccines to neurological diseases like Guillain-Barré syndrome. Therefore, Canadians are being coerced into participating in a novel technology and medical experiment whose full health risks have not been properly assessed, understood, or revealed. Normal vaccine testing takes 5-10 years or longer to assess the long-term impact. No other coronavirus vaccine (e.g., MERS, SARS-1) has been approved for the market, due to antibody-dependent enhancement, resulting in severe illness and deaths in animal models (10). Past history in vaccine development has not been without risks. (49)

9. Vaccine Death Count:

a. Serious Adverse Reactions & Deaths – In the US alone, as of August 13, 2021, there have been 13,627 deaths attributed to the Covid vaccines, more than all previously reported vaccine deaths combined (see chart below), as well as over 623,341 adverse reactions (2). Of these reactions, 84,466 have been serious (3).

Moreover, even these numbers, as troubling as they may be, are likely underreported by at least several orders of magnitude. According to a Harvard Study from 2010 entitled “Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)”, it concludes the following on page 6: “Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1–13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”(4)

Source: https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

More than 2 million adverse events and 21,000 deaths have been reported to a European Union (EU) drug reaction database following the use of currently available COVID jabs. The EnduraVigilance system is the EU-wide database for recording vaccine injury reports, as well as other medicine-induced injuries, corresponding to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), jointly run by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The system has collated 2,074,410 reports of injuries related to the jabs, including 21,766 fatalities across the 27 member states (not including the United Kingdom). The source related that just under half of all reports (1,021,867) were of serious injuries, classified by the EU agency as corresponding to “a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

The highest rate of problematic developments among the four emergency-authorized jabs occurred following the AstraZeneca shot, designed and manufactured in conjunction with Oxford University, which is reportedly linked to 947,675 injuries within the EU. There were 4,740 reports of deaths, a large proportion of which followed the development of nervous system and vascular disorders. A total of 12,080 reports were listed as “reproductive system and breast disorders.”

Overall, the recently FDA-approved Pfizer jab, now marketed under the name Comirnaty, was correlated with 833,498 injuries and 10,616 deaths. The system showed that Pfizer’s jab preceded 22,844 blood disorders, 148,477 nervous system disorders, and 910 adverse events related to “pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions,” resulting in 29 deaths. It is unknown if the pregnancy-related deaths were miscarriages. An additional 10,909 reports were for reproductive system disorders.

Moderna’s jab, granted “conditional marketing authorization” for use within the EU on January 6, has been flagged for 229,430 injuries and 5,600 deaths on the drug reaction database. Johnson & Johnson, marketed in Europe under the name Janssen, has had 63,807 injuries reported against its jab, with 810 deaths occurring after using the single-dose shot. (35)

Source: https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/08/20/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-8-13-2021/?fbclid=IwAR3NgL2EcHf9GuYqNkepPFH1Qfaij3EA_cI1jD_2_FjeVWQas_frrIC7guc

b. Adverse Events Officially Recognized – Health Canada officially recognizes vaccine risks including Myocarditis and Pericarditis (5) and Bell’s Palsy (6). Other studies have linked the vaccines to neurological diseases like Guillain-Barré syndrome (7). Recent concerns have now been raised about Moderna and heart inflammation (27), in addition to the Pfizer vaccine having this problem. Numerous virologists, doctors, scientists, and medical experts are issuing dire warnings about the short and long-term effects of COVID-19 injections, including, but not limited to death, blood clots, infertility, miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, cancer, inflammatory conditions, autoimmune disease, early-onset dementia, convulsions, anaphylaxis, inflammation of the heart (8), and antibody dependent enhancement leading to death; this includes children ages 12-17 years old.(9)

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, recently remarked that “if you are vaccinated and then become infected, your risk of developing serve disease or dying is better than if you were not vaccinated and then become infected with the Delta….if you are vaccinated and then become infected, you MAY have a higher risk of becoming a “superspreader” because you are less likely to show the disease. This has not been measured but it should be.” (30) And while these and many other side-effects are reportedly rare in the short term, the long-term effects of these novel mRna vaccines are still unknown.

c. Vaccine Death and Historical Context – In 1976, the U.S. government vaccinated 45 million people against pandemic swine flu. The entire program was canceled after reports of just 53 deaths and 450 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a prevalence of 1 in 100,000 (11). Why are 53 deaths worthy of pulling dangerous vaccines in 1976, but tens of thousands of deaths for these vaccines do not rise to the same level of concern? Our society has lost all sense of historical and scientific context in assessing the safety of these mRNA vaccines.

10. Natural Immunity & Other Treatments – People who have been already infected with Covid have been found to have a significantly reduced risk, not only of contracting COVID again, but also against hospitalization – for both the original strain of the virus and also the Delta strain. (36) There was some data from Israel that came out recently showing that if a person has had a vaccine, he is 6.7 times more likely to be reinfected than if he has had the COVID disease itself. (37)

Moreover, there are promising new alternative treatments to Covid-19 (in addition to the ones already being utilized). The chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association recently announced that the anti-parasite medicine Ivermectin seems to be effective at stopping COVID-19 and publicly recommended that all doctors in Japan immediately begin using Ivermectin to treat COVID (44). Fourteen out of fifteen severely ill COVID-19 patients who were treated in an investigator-initiated, interventional, open-label clinical study of the drug TriCor (fenofibrate) didn’t require oxygen support within a week of treatment and were released from the hospital, according to the results of a new Hebrew University of Jerusalem study (45). In addition, early treatment with a medication commonly used to treat asthma appears to reduce significantly the need for urgent care and hospitalisation in people with COVID-19, researchers at the University of Oxford have found (46). Natural treatment from severe cases of COVID-19 includes a regiment of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Quercetin, among other treatment protocols, have been very effective in reducing symptoms of the virus.

11. No Uniform Opinion – Opinion is divided in the medical field on many questions surrounding the vaccines beyond their efficacy or safety. The FDA itself was recently heavily criticized for giving “rushed” approval for Pfizer’s newly licensed product by a major British medical journal. (38). The decision made by national medical associations to administer “Boosters” because of waning immunity has also been criticized by the WHO on efficacy and safety concerns. (39)

Science has never been a monolithic endeavour. The great value of science is that there are always improvements and new discoveries. To say the science is “settled” brings to mind the old saying, “Science advances funeral by funeral.” That is to say, it is never settled. And yet, the State and Medical authorities are acting in a way that imposes only one way of dealing with Covid (vaccination), even when there are a myriad of successful, alternative treatments available and being proposed by leading medical doctors in the field and approved by the FDA – as a prophylactic (28) and post-exposure (29). It is more than disturbing that only one method of addressing COVID is imposed, and without properly informed patient consent.

12. Masks & Plastic Barriers – Both masks and plastic barriers are also of limited value or negative value. The commonly worn cloth and surgical masks are roughly 10 percent efficient at blocking exhaled aerosols, a University of Waterloo study found. Regarding plastic face shields, though scientists and researchers could not conclusively state whether or not plastic barriers had any impact on the coronavirus, the evidence currently shows that plastic barriers are disrupters of airflow and ventilation to the point that the virus becomes more transmissible. The barriers were also shown to give people a false sense of security. (40)

Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, PhD is a Consultant Neurologist and Neurophysiologist with a PhD in Pharmacology, with special interest in neurotoxicology, environmental medicine, neuroregeneration, and neuroplasticity. She is the Founder and Medical Director of The London Neurology & Pain Clinic Ltd, Specialized Clinic exclusively on Physiology, Neurotoxicology and Primary Prevention Medicolegal Expert in the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway. She explains that “the rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen depravation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system. (50)

13. Transmission – Public Health England released their latest technical briefing on the variants of concern, “Number 20” (August 6, 2021). This data reinforces the picture that had been emerging in recent months of vaccines which do little to prevent infection or transmission (and thus to prevent or stop outbreaks) but which do reduce severe disease and death in the vaccinated, albeit not by as much as was originally claimed. This confirms that vaccination may be a good way for a person at high risk from the disease to reduce their personal risk, but it has almost no value as a way of protecting others. Thus, there is no benefit in vaccinating children, introducing vaccine passports domestically or internationally, or coercing young people to get a vaccine which to them is almost all risk and no benefit. (41)

Vaccinated individuals transmit the virus at the same rate as unvaccinated individuals (14). Therefore, restricting unvaccinated people’s freedom is unscientific discrimination. If one can contract COVID from a vaccinated person at the same rate as the unvaccinated, how exactly does stripping the rights away from a large portion of the population help the vaccinated population?

Furthermore, vaccines are intended to protect its recipients. If they do not protect the recipients from the virus, then they do not work, and therefore the problem is with the efficacy of the vaccines themselves, and not with those who choose not to be vaccinated. Restricting the freedom of healthy Canadian citizens does not make the vaccines work.

14. Vaccination effectiveness – Double-dosed Covid vaccines do not prevent infection. Their only benefit is that they reduce serious symptoms for an undefined period (13) – perhaps as short a time frame as five months (55). Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of public health services, explained that Israel’s recent decision to make available a booster shot is based on evidence of the difference between infection rates in those who were vaccinated early on and those vaccinated later, but also on the evidence of increased hospitalizations of severe and critical cases among the 60-and-above population who are fully immunized. Severe cases slightly rise as new restrictions are imposed.

“That, together with the fact that we’re seeing lack of response to the vaccine over time, has led us to suggest and allow people to be vaccinated for a third time. It’s not just that we’re seeing more disease, but that they’re getting into severe and critical conditions,” Alroy-Preis said. (48).

Furthermore, the requirement to be vaccinated with the current COVID-19 vaccines is essentially nonsensical as their effectiveness continues to seriously wane over time, with estimates of 42% to as low as 17% efficacy, and a vaccine for the new strain (the Delta) has not been yet developed. (51)

15. Totalitarian Measures & Logan’s Run – Since the Covid outbreak, Canadians have had to endure lockdowns, the banning on social media of vaccine victim accounts, fines, jail, enforceable confinement, religious and civil rights persecution, restriction on travel, psychological aggression, and soon the loss of employment, loss of health care, and even access to food (25). These are all the actions of a totalitarian state which has been permitted to run roughshod over the constitutional and human rights of Canadians without weighing the steep costs of these draconian measures and lockdowns both in terms of physical and mental health (61). There has been virtually no consideration to these particular consequences.

But the most insidious part of these government abuses is the psychological warfare the State has been waging against its own population through a propaganda of fear. This “wedge warfare” has effectively split our country, communities, and families and created a “hermeneutic of suspicion” such that the majority who get vaccinated trade their health for their freedom, while the minority who decline the vaccination are forced to relinquish their freedom to defend their health. And yet, the great irony is that the freedom that each group thinks they have gained or lost is actually in the opposite direction. When the VaxPass on our phones turns from that green “checkmark” which granted us the privileges we once called rights into an “expiry notice,” we must surely realize that our “red pill” moment has arrived. That “expiry notice” means that we must scurry along to get our required “booster shots” so that we will be in compliance with the State’s health diktats. This “red pill” moment might cause many to wonder just who has the real freedom – those who live on the steroids of state privileges or those who are truly free and who courageously deprive themselves of these “privileges” so that they can recover them again as “rights” in due time. Historically, no one who gave up their human rights and dignity at the behest of the State was ever considered a hero.

Yesterday’s fiction is becoming today’s reality….

Most western countries are now recognizing that in light of the waning effects of double-dosed vaccines that booster shots will be necessary (32). The logical questions about the third dose of these vaccines are these: How many of these boosters will I need in the future? Will I be on boosters for the foreseeable future? For the rest of my life? What will these boosters do to my short, mid, and long-term health, and will these boosters weaken my natural immunity to other viruses? If there is a chance of the latter situation developing, is there a risk I will be dependent on the government and its medical agencies to survive this Covid regime? If the government does not approve of my opinions or actions in the future for any issue, will they use such power over me to demand compliance? Do I have any evidence now of the State depriving citizens of their livelihood and rights unless they comply with government directives? What is the probability of the State availing themselves of this option for other “extreme situations”?

16. Proportionality of Threat – The authorities who have made these draconian decisions seemed to have lost all sense of proportion when the “survival” rate defined as the number of deaths over the total population of the U.S. is considered. (Note: the denominator should be the total population, and not just those who are infected) (26):

The fatal numbers above could be even further reduced considering:

an early and aggressive education campaign by government and medical professionals of preventative natural and conventional medicines could have significant results in reducing serious illness and death (see paragraph 10 above);

there are other promising alternative treatments available after contracting the virus (see paragraph 10 above);

the deployment of a risk-based strategy which target high-risk groups i.e. older-age groups and groups subject to pre-existing conditions;

the transparent and honest reporting of true Covid deaths, instead of unethical, sloppy, or paranoid protocols which inflate the number of deaths (i.e. patients dying “with” COVID vs. “of” COVID) (59) for disingenuous and financial reasons (60).

17. Prominent Doctors & Virologists Expressing Concern:

a. French virologist and Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier – Montagnier called mass vaccination against the coronavirus during the pandemic “unthinkable” and a historical blunder that is “creating the variants” and leading to deaths from the disease. Many epidemiologists know it and are “silent” about the problem known as “antibody-dependent enhancement,” Montagnier said. “It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable an infection to become stronger,” he said in an interview with Pierre Barnérias of Hold-Up Media earlier this month. Vaccination leading to variants? While variants of viruses can occur naturally, Montagnier said that vaccination is driving the process. “What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution?” he asked. “It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination.” (56)

Video: https://rumble.com/vh8vz9-bombshell-nobel-laureate-reveals-that-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants.html

b. Peter McCullough, internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, the President at the Cardiorenal Society of America, Editor-in-Chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, and a Senior Associate Editor at American Journal of Cardiology – McCullough maintains that, first, the virus doesn’t spread among asymptomatic people. Second, asymptomatic people should not get tested, as it is “generating false positives, creating extra cases.” Third, natural immunity gained after having the virus is “robust, complete, and durable.” Fourth, COVID-19 and even the variants are easily treatable at home with early intervention. Fifth, the coronavirus jabs by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca “right now are obsolete.” In fact, McCullough pointed out that the experimental “vaccines” must “be considered unsafe and unfit for human use.” He mentioned some of the dangerous side effects brought on by the injections. Meanwhile, he also said that safe and effective medicines and treatments have not been promoted, even though they have saved lives — and could save more. (56)

Video: https://rumble.com/vkfz1v-the-vaccine-causes-the-virus-to-be-more-dangerous.html

c. Dr. Robert Malone is the discoverer of in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and was the inventor of mRNA vaccines while he was at the Salk Institute in 1988.

“This is precisely what one would see if antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) was happening,” Malone said regarding higher virus levels among the vaccinated. “What is antibody dependent enhancement? Briefly, it’s that the vaccine causes the virus to become more infectious than would happen in the absence of vaccination, would cause the virus to replicate at higher levels than in the absence of infection.”

“This is the vaccinologist’s worst nightmare. It happened with the respiratory syncytial virus and in the ‘60s and caused more child deaths in vaccine recipients than unvaccinated. It happened with Dengvaxia, the dengue vaccine,” Malone continued.

“And it’s happened with virtually every other coronavirus vaccine development program, certainly in humans, known in history, and it’s what the vaccinologists like myself have been warning about since the outset … the risk of antibody dependent enhancement.”

Malone said that antibody dependent enhancement seems most apparent in people injected with Pfizer’s vaccine.

“So, we now know that the Pfizer protection is waning at six months,” he said. “And what the data seem to suggest is those who have received Pfizer, which is probably the least immunogenic of the three in terms of durability, length of protection, people that are now in the waning phase of the immune response to the Pfizer vaccine seem to be getting infected.”

“Notice they keep talking about Pfizer and not about the other two. So, this suggests this is exactly what you would anticipate, is the window of greatest susceptibility to antibody dependent enhancement is in this long tapering phase as the vaccine response declines.” (56)

Video: https://rumble.com/vkfz1v-the-vaccine-causes-the-virus-to-be-more-dangerous.html

d. Dr. Byram Bridle is a viral immunologist from the University of Guelph –Bridle stressed that there is no evidence that the unvaccinated are causing a rise in cases — especially those associated with new variants — as this goes against the established orthodoxy on how viruses and vaccines work. In Bridle’s expert opinion, the inability of coronavirus vaccines to kill the virus and its narrow focus on the “single protein” are a recipe for the mutations that could be leading to the proliferation of the novel variants being bandied about by politicians and the media.

“The principles are this: if you have a biological entity that’s prone to mutation, and the SARS Coronavirus-2, like all coronaviruses, is prone to mutation… and you apply a narrowly focused selective pressure that is non-lethal, and you do this over a long period of time, this is the recipe for driving the emergence of novel variants, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” Bridle explained.

“Our vaccines are focused on a single protein of the virus, so the virus only has to alter one protein, and the vaccines don’t come close to conferring sterilizing immunity, people who are vaccinated still get infected.” (56)

e. Christina Parks holds a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology –Dr. Parks testified on August 19 in favor of Michigan legislation which would “prohibit discrimination against an employee or volunteer who declines or has not received certain vaccinations, including for COVID-19.” Besides addressing the particular scientific issues concerning the more problematic elements of the vaccines, she broached the taboo subject of the mistrust of the government when it comes to issues of medicine and health.

f. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic trained Board Certified Pathologist. He is Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He has expertise in immunology and virology and also has subspecialty expertise in skin pathology.

“I am concerned about the lack of long term safety data, because this vaccine is simply too new,” Cole has said.

“We have never tried an mRNA vaccine in humans before. I am concerned about the implications of injection of foreign, synthetic mRNA and the antibody reaction which cannot be reversed,” he continued.

“It concerns me that large numbers of individuals are being essentially enrolled in a long term phase III clinical trial for the vaccine without being fully informed of this, with no ability for recompense if injured or in case of death. I am concerned by the number of adverse event and deaths that have been reported in correlation with this vaccine administration.”

Cole is also concerned at the increase in endometrial cancer in his practice which may be as a result of the vaccines.

g. Dr. Martin Kulldorff is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a biostatistician and epidemiologist at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He helped develop the CDC’s current system for monitoring potential vaccine risks, and he is also one of the co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which argued for “focused protection” of the most vulnerable, instead of lockdowns. Dr. Kulldorff stated in an interview:

There’s a push both for vaccine passports and vaccine mandates. If people want to have a job and stay at the job, they are required to take the vaccine or they’ll be fired. If they want to study at the university, many universities are requiring vaccines for all the students. So there are these vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. In New York City, for example, now they’re requiring restaurants to require vaccinations for people who go to the restaurants. That is a very coercive way to get people to vaccinate. And that’s very bad for public health. One question is, “Why do you coerce people who are immune or people who are young, who have very small risk, when the vaccines are much more needed in for older people in other places?” So that’s an ethical aspect of it. I think it is very unethical to do so. The other aspect is that if you force something on people, if you coerce somebody to do something, that can backfire. Public health has to be based on trust. If public health officials want the public to trust them, public health officials also have to trust the public. I’ve been working on vaccines for almost two decades now. One thing that we’ve always tried to do is to maintain good confidence in the vaccines.

Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/harvard-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff-on-vaccine-passports-the-delta-variant-and-the-covid-public-health-fiasco_3942556.html

h. Professsor Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Former Chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz (Medical Doctor and Scientist) (Germany and Thailand) – “This is a disastrous situation,” Bhakdi says, “because the spike protein itself is now sitting on the surface of the cells, facing the bloodstream. It is known that these spike proteins, the moment they touch platelets, they active them [the platelets], and that sets the whole clotting system going. The second thing that should happen, according to theory, is that the waste products of this protein that are produced in the cell, are put in front of the ‘door’ of the cell … and is presented to the immune system. The immune system, especially the lymphocytes, recognize these and will attack the cells, because they don’t want them to make viruses or viral parts. And the viral parts are now being made in locations where viral parts would never, ever reach [naturally], like the vessel wall in your brain …If that ‘tapestry’ of the wall [i.e., the lining of the blood vessel] is then destroyed, then that is the signal for the clotting system to [activate], and create a blood clot. And this happens with all of these vaccines because the gene [the instruction to make spike protein] is being introduced to the vessel wall.”

i. Doctors for Covid Ethics Signatories – This group, comprising over 160 doctors, has written three open letters to the European Medicines Agency regarding COVID-19 vaccine dangers. In those letters they have insisted upon evidence that risks of clotting, bleeding, and platelet abnormalities were inappropriately ruled out in legitimate empirical trials prior to human use. They foresaw deaths and harm from clotting, warning of these dangers before blood clots led to vaccine suspensions around the world.

Source: https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/doctors-for-covid-ethics-signatories-15878f9ff76

18. Improper Use of the PCR Tests – The purported increase in “cases” is a direct consequence of increased testing through the inappropriate use of the PCR instrument to diagnose so-called COVID-19.

It has been well established that the PCR test was never designed or intended as a diagnostic tool and is not an acceptable instrument to measure this so-called pandemic. Its inventor, Kary Mullis, has clearly indicated that the PCR testing device was never created to test for coronaviruses (15). Mullis warns that “the PCR Test can be used to find almost anything, in anybody. If you can amplify one single molecule, then you can find it because that molecule is nearly in every single person.” In light of this warning, the current PCR test utilization, set at higher amplifications, is producing up to 97% false positives (16). Therefore, any imposed emergency measures that are based on PCR testing are unwarranted, unscientific, and quite possibly fraudulent.

An international consortium of life-science scientists has also detected 10 major scientific flaws at the molecular and methodological level in a 3-peer review of the RTPCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2 (17). In November 2020, a Portuguese court ruled that PCR tests are unreliable (18). On December 14, 2020, the WHO admitted the PCR Test has a ‘problem’ at high amplifications as it detects dead cells from old viruses, giving a false positive (19). On Feb 16, 2021, BC Health Officer Bonnie Henry, admitted PCR tests are unreliable (20) . On April 8, 2021, the Austrian court ruled the PCR was unsuited for COVID testing (21) . On April 8, 2021, a German Court ruled against PCR testing stating, “the test cannot provide any information on whether a person is infected with an active pathogen or not, because the test cannot distinguish between “dead” matter and living matter (22) ”. On May 8, 2021, the Swedish Public Health Agency stopped PCR Testing for the same reason (23). On May 10th, 2021, Manitoba’s Chief Microbiologist and Laboratory Specialist, Dr. Jared Bullard testified under cross-examination in a trial before the court of the Queen’s Bench in Manitoba, that PCR test results do not verify infectiousness and were never intended to be used to diagnose respiratory illnesses (24).

19. Profits and Criminality – American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. (hereinafter together “Pfizer”) were fined $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products. (31) And that was only one settlement. Does it not strike us as troubling that one of the leading suppliers of the COVID vaccines was involved in such activity? The popular quip “What could go wrong?” comes to mind when considering the ramifications of the zealous promotion of these vaccines. Furthermore, there have been stark admissions from the medical bureaucracy who admitted that there exists a “perverse incentive” for hospitals to classify deaths as being coronavirus related when the virus didn’t cause them. Lawmakers voiced concern about the financial incentives to report the deaths as COVID when there was uncertainty as to the definitive cause, similar to what occurred during the HIV epidemic. (60)

John Pacheco

CatholicUprising.org

Note: Much of the text provided in this report is a compilation of texts from the sources noted in the footnoted references.

The information in this paper does not purport to offer legal or medical advice, and should not be relied on for such. Readers are cautioned to seek out their own legal and medical advice with qualified professionals.

______________________

Footnotes

1. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=NCT04368728&draw=2&rank=1

2. https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-full-data?start=20 | https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

3. https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&SERIOUS=ON

4. https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final report-2011.pdf

5. https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75959a-eng.php

6. https://globalnews.ca/news/8092666/health-canada-bells-palsy-warning-pfizer-covid-vaccine/

7. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.26144 | https://www.wsj.com/articles/fda-plans-to-warn-j-j-covid-19-vaccine-raises-risk-of-rare-neurological-condition-11626117261

8. https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/coronavirus/connecticut-confirms-at-least-18-cases-of-apparent-heart-problems-in-young-people-after-covid19-vaccination/2494534/

9. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-data-reports-injuries-12-to-17-year-olds-more-than-triple/

10. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2016.1177688 | https://swprs.org/pfizer-fda-95-deception/

11. https://saultonline.com/2020/05/the-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-debacle-a-cautionary-tale-for-2020/ | https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-how-many-americans-have-died-after-taking-the-covid-vaccine

12. https://saultonline.com/2020/05/the-1976-swine-flu-vaccine-debacle-a-cautionary-tale-for-2020/

13. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/08/studies-covid-vaccine-protection-waning-against-infection-not | https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/23/science/covid-vaccine-israel-pfizer.html

14. https://www.newsweek.com/cdc-data-shows-delta-variant-breakthrough-cases-equally-contagious-unvaccinated-people-1614521 | https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2021/new-data-on-covid-19-transmission-by-vaccinated-individuals | https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/08/18/covid-vaccine-effectiveness/

15. https://rumble.com/vhu4rz-kary-mullis-inventor-of-the-pcr-test.html

16. https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa1491/5912603

17. https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/

18. https://unitynewsnetwork.co.uk/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful-media-blackout/

19. https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/

20. https://rumble.com/vhww4d-bc-health-officer-admits-pcr-test-is-unreliable.html

21. https://greatgameindia.com/austria-court-pcr-test/

22. https://2020news.de/sensationsurteil-aus-weimar-keine-masken-kein-abstand-keine-tests-mehr-fuer-schueler/

23. https://tapnewswire.com/2021/05/sweden-stops-pcr-tests-as-covid19-diagnosis/

24. https://www.jccf.ca/Manitoba-chief-microbiologist-and-laboratory-specialist-56-of-positive-cases-are-not-infectious/ | https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/Notice-of-Liability-Employees.pdf

25. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/some-french-supermarkets-now-require-a-covid-pass/?utm_source=featured&utm_campaign=usa

26. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#demographics https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/us-population/

27. https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-probing-moderna-vaccine-increased-heart-inflammation-risk-washington-post-2021-08-20/?fbclid=IwAR2BXcg1_a9aR6F_3KoZL_ghsz5H8g0bz7_GS_GtqEH3cz6buas3aam7xV8

28. https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/treatment-protocol/| https://emlct.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/COVID-Rx-4-DR-CHETTY-8th_day_therapy_may_12_2021.pdf

29. https://www.jpost.com/health-science/covid-90-percent-of-patients-treated-with-new-israeli-drug-discharged-in-5-days-675961?fbclid=IwAR0b08x1n2IVSAg213wVlZhDv0fvg-okcvq87g_91bVITsXRR44cEEU6C3M | https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-authorizes-regen-cov-monoclonal-antibody-therapy-post-exposure-prophylaxis-prevention-covid-19 | https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/uk-regulator-approves-first-drug-ronapreve-to-fight-coronavirus-rs3866b8j | https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2021/07/31/dr-peter-mccullough-and-the-suppression-of-early-covid-outpatient-treatment/

30. Robert Malone Twitter Account postings, August 17, 2021

31. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-largest-health-care-fraud-settlement-its-history

32. https://www.wgbh.org/news/science-and-technology/2021/08/19/covid-booster-shots-are-coming-heres-what-you-need-to-know

33. https://justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art7.html

34. https://static1.squarespace.com/static/550b0ac4e4b0c16cdea1b084/t/6124fdd27da16f3e2c51aecb/1629814226387/Key+points+to+consider+FDA+letters+and+press+release.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1B4BLY08XSXVpkYJfaHQex20hLvtpkTUrdXNuOUAqcWLgZ-12YWQ-nRsA |

https://rumble.com/vlmd4g-pfizer-seeking-full-indemnification.html?fbclid=IwAR0qL1aGQMTxa7QXE6zY8kRLvYtxom9cw3n_dic3qTg98ba0JQWiyryIlY0

35. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/shock-european-union-reports-1-5-million-vaccine-injuries-15472-deaths/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=usa | https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/21766-dead-over-2-million-injured-50-serious-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-shots/

36. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1 | https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/natural-immunity-is-stronger-than-vaccination-study-suggests | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33718968/ | https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-27/previous-covid-prevents-delta-infection-better-than-pfizer-shot?fbclid=IwAR0Ec9zFPlBRwjyP4c2QY-ZEIvWBSy068C54xTmjoHt-AttoszCDK_vwmNY

37. https://www.theepochtimes.com/harvard-epidemiologist-martin-kulldorff-on-vaccine-passports-the-delta-variant-and-the-covid-public-health-fiasco_3942556.html | https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1009243/Technical_Briefing_20.pdf

38. https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/08/23/does-the-fda-think-these-data-justify-the-first-full-approval-of-a-covid-19-vaccine/

39. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELq3y1D8-rg |https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/08/23/does-the-fda-think-these-data-justify-the-first-full-approval-of-a-covid-19-vaccine/?fbclid=IwAR2ISf1xyfLBdhNHouroz1ffFy0nHzRW-Jja53JfnTrLCNTsCPWqXyIilU0 |https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamcevoy/2021/08/23/who-leader-pleads-against-booster-shots-questioning-efficacy-and-highlighting-risk-of-more-potent-variants/?sh=d48af76131b3

40. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/study-surgical-and-cloth-masks-filter-roughly-10-efficient-at-blocking-aerosols/?fbclid=IwAR3nPoGYc-PbuQnk134zS5hRtoeYGRkRDNdAcBjbAQTrF-OnwNo6ksZXqug https://www.breitbart.com/science/2021/08/20/report-plastic-barriers-ineffective-against-coronavirus-possibly-making-spread-worse/?fbclid=IwAR2E6IxSq8yDKgPcdDycnm8JGkxS3RpFZFGieH9_250NEaj-qSJPoZmXfPs

41. https://dailysceptic.org/2021/08/06/devastating-new-data-from-phe-shows-vaccine-effectiveness-down-to-17-and-no-reduction-in-infectiousness-but-mortality-cut-by-77 | https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1009243/Technical_Briefing_20.pdf

42. https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/13290/index.do | https://rumble.com/vleq43-informed-consent-its-your-right.html

43. https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/96h02#BK13

44. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-japanese-medical-association-chairman-tells-doctors-to-prescribe-ivermectin-for-covid/

45. https://www.jpost.com/health-science/15-treatment-gets-covid-patients-off-ventilators-in-under-a-week-study-677479?fbclid=IwAR1mBy7vPnAcsqN877PLl9JB0ESYhs5130YpSOU7Fje_NuwjuED3aQJCSNk

46. https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2021-02-09-common-asthma-treatment-reduces-need-hospitalisation-covid-19-patients-study?fbclid=IwAR3f7VTSYeO2u12mHEqDn-CQGgxaxOwEXbwvOi0kZqMteTGsWRLZfCbwSbc

47. https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/G-2.5/page-1.html#h-247317

48. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/coronavirus-delta-variant-is-50-percent-more-infectious-israeli-top-official-says-1.10068650

49. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/concerns-history.html

50. https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-margarite-griesz-brisson-on-masks-amp-vaccines_ZOvpcrJXrIVmsLv.html

51. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210325/COVID-vaccines-have-only-1725-detectable-antibodies-against-SARS-CoV-2-virus.aspx | https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/biden-official-pfizers-mrna-vaccine-efficacy-plummets-delta-variant-dominant/

52. https://www.ohrc.on.ca/en/policy-preventing-discrimination-based-creed

53. https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_con_cfaith_doc_20201221_nota-vaccini-anticovid_en.html

54. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leading-bioethics-agency-comes-out-strongly-against-mandatory-covid-vaccines/

55. https://nypost.com/2021/08/27/biden-and-fauci-discuss-covid-19-booster-shots-every-5-months/

56. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/no-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-covid-jab-skeptic-doctor-interviewed-on-fox/ | https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mrna-vaccine-expert-covid-19-vaccines-may-make-virus-more-dangerous/ | https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/dr-peter-mcculloughs-5-most-important-truths-about-covid-19/ | https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/discoverer-of-hiv-said-the-pill-led-to-the-aids-epidemic/

57. https://swprs.org/pfizer-fda-95-deception/

58. https://www.fda.gov/media/151710/download

59. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9937169/Coronavirus-Australia-NSW-Health-switches-recording-deaths-instead-Covid.html?ito=native_share_article-masthead&fbclid=IwAR0mFsMLK5SxnLfZAessI5ArXeyxxMT16Dmo3at_4G754837VeHQvkr9WL8

60. https://www.christianpost.com/news/cdc-director-agrees-that-hospitals-have-monetary-incentive-to-inflate-covid-19-data.html

61. https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/canadian-experts-research-finds-lockdown-harms-are-10-times-greater-than-benefits

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.