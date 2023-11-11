Marine vet on Veterans Day: ‘Our country faces an enemy within that rivals any foreign force’

‘We all must fight our hardest to take America back from the treasonous men and women now in office. It’s the only way we can truly honor our veterans. We must not allow their heroic sacrifices to be for nothing.’

(LifeSiteNews) — On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the fighting in Europe ended. The armistice reached between the allies and Germany meant the great war was officially over.

A year later, President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th “Armistice Day,” a federal holiday. In 1954, Congress voted to change the name to “Veterans Day,” commemorating all who have served to defend our great nation.

Today, while most know Veterans Day is a day to remember and honor all who fought to protect our freedom — the name pretty much says it all — few are familiar with the reason for its founding, or the great sacrifices Americans made in both World Wars.

All wars are horrific! Throughout world history, far too many have been fought to maintain or expand a ruler’s or dictators’ power, or on behalf of religious hatred, political ideology, or plundering another nation’s resources.

America fought in two world wars out of necessity. It was an attack on our own soil that led us into WWII.

In both instances, virtually all Americans were united in doing everything possible — no matter the degree of personal sacrifice — to fight to win. And we did!

Since the end of WWII, those in political office have often proved to be warmongers who have involved us in an endless string of wars for which we have had no credible strategy to win.

If a nation goes to war for reasons other than to fight to win, it will fail, and the only winners — the only people to profit — are politicians and the Military Industrial Complex.

Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Desert Storm, the War on Terror, Afghanistan, and now Ukraine have proven that over and over again.

After WWII, rising generations fixated on their lifestyles. The post-war euphoria and economic boom were followed by the “sex, drugs and rock & roll” of the 1960s & 1970s, which gave way to the economic and moral malaise of the Carter years. America bounced back during the Reagan era and for decades enjoyed never-before-seen affluence. Personal autonomy and fulfillment became paramount, while love of and dedication to God, family, and country receded.

For decades, our public-school systems and elite universities have pumped out graduates who sneer at those who prize “God & Country,” and yet these are the people now occupying seats of power in government, big tech, the corporate world, and media.

The Democratic Party of JFK is no longer “liberal.” It is now dominated by woke neo-Marxists who foment hate and division and spread ideologies antithetical to America and her founding in order to destroy our Capitalist system.

Most disturbingly, woke ideals such as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” (DEI), “Critical Race Theory” (CRT), and even transgenderism are now promoted by our military over and above readiness and have led to a steep decline in enlistments.

It’s clear: Our country now faces an enemy within that rivals any foreign force.

We all must fight our hardest to take America back from the treasonous men and women now in office.

It’s the only way we can truly honor our veterans. We must not allow their heroic sacrifices to be for nothing.

This Veterans Day, I — along with my family, fellow Marine Corps brothers and sisters, and those in every other branch of the United States Military — will proudly and profoundly remember all who have served to make America the GREATEST GOD-GIVEN COUNTRY in the history of the world.

I stand firm on my Oath to never “Let the b*st*rds win.”

Bradley Reed is a Marine Corps veteran who did four extended tours in Afghanistan and who now is a commercial airline pilot for an international carrier.

